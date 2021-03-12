Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Our editors put hundreds of new sprays, wipes, detergents, and tools to the test. Our must-haves: products that are as easy to use as they are powerful. Bonus points for being safe and friendly to the planet.

"Not all research is going to the moon…many chemists and engineers are developing better products and equipment to take the drudgery out of housework," reads a 1964 issue of Better Homes & Gardens. Today's scientists continue to innovate cleaning sprays, wipes, machines, and tools that are easier to use, more powerful, and most importantly, safer for your family and the planet.

We're dedicated to keeping up with and testing these new advancements in order to bring you the best of what's on shelves. This year, we studied nearly 200 new products then tested the 100 we hoped would revolutionize home cleaning. Multiple editors used each product, comparing the contenders as well as their previous cleaning routines. We also focused on common pain points, like homes with multiple flooring surfaces, shedding pets, and dirty dishes that inevitably reappear every day.

Here, we present our lineup of favorite 2021 cleaning products. May they make your chores and daily life a little better.

Best Laundry Products

The past year made us reevaluate our laundry routines, especially upon seeing the aftermath of laundry stripping. We tested dozens of new products to find the laundry essentials that go beyond fresh and clean to decrease waste, de-stink workout gear, and remove stains from nearly anything.

Best Cleaning Products for Floors

Down and dirty no more, the task of cleaning your floors is now personalized for your surface and needs. These tough products tackle multiple surfaces, and, at least in the case of a few new robots, do the hard work for you.

Best Bathroom Cleaning Products

With so many different kinds of surfaces, the bathroom demands high-powered utility players. Whether you're cleaning the toilet, sink, tub, or shower, there's something for every surface in our list of best bathroom cleaners.

Best Cleaning Products for Pet Messes

According to Mintel America's October 2020 Pet Owners Report, there are 2.3 million new pet owners since last year. And because foolproof cleanup can make puppy love a little easier, you'll want to expand your repertoire of tools to include these best pet cleaning picks.

Best Surface Cleaners

It will likely come as no surprise that cleaning sprays and wipes were especially hot this year. These standouts were both effective and able to address common pain points like waste-cutting packaging, portability, and extreme grease cutting. Countertops, light switches, doorknobs, steering wheels: If you touch it, these will clean it.

Before cleaning the surfaces in your home, make sure to read the item's label. Labels give helpful hints that make messes easier to clean as well as time frames for how long a product should sit on a surface to sanitize, or whether you need to rinse disinfected surfaces before prepping food. Pay attention to the following terms when selecting a surface cleaner:

Clean: Removes dirt and grime

Removes dirt and grime Sanitize: Reduces germs to a safe level

Reduces germs to a safe level Disinfect: Kills bacteria and viruses

Best Cleaning Products for Dishes