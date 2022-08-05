The Bissell Stick Vacuum We Named 'Best Affordable Model' Is a 'Miracle Worker,' According to Shoppers

The best-seller has 54,00 five-star ratings, and it’s only $34.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Published on August 5, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you just ran your vacuum across your floors or you spent the weekend deep-cleaning your home, the mess always seems to return. It's simply inevitable, especially in high-traffic areas like your kitchen, but there are easy ways to give the floors in your space a quick spruce. And one of the best tools to have on hand for the job is a shopper-favorite stick vacuum.

The Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum has more than 54,000 five-star ratings and almost 8,000 positive reviews. Plus, it nabbed the top spot in Amazon's Stick Vacuums and Electric Brooms best-sellers category. On top of all of those accolades, our team also named it the "Best Affordable Stick Vacuum" after three days of rigorous testing. And the award fits: The Bissell model is only $34.

While it's conveniently lightweight at 2.6 pounds, the vacuum certainly isn't lacking in power. And according to our team's results, it hits the mark because you can use the vacuum on hardwood floors as well as low-pile carpets. The best news? Shoppers agree with our findings.

Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum
Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum, ($34, Amazon)

"Where has this been my whole life?" wrote a five-star reviewer, adding, "All in all, this is great for a quick run around the house, and [it] picks up crumbs, dog hair, and snacks left behind by little ones."

Of course, the popularity of a vacuum also comes down to the ways in which you can use it. And the Bissell stick model quickly converts into two additional tools: a handheld vacuum and a stair vacuum. Not to mention, it comes with a crevice tool as an added bonus to help you to get into the nooks and crannies of corners, furniture, and stairs.

The only downside of the vacuum, which our testing uncovered, is that you need to empty the dirt cup after each cleaning session. If you don't, our results showed the debris you have collected can leak back onto your floors. But shoppers say it's a small must-do to check off given the vacuum is at such a low price.

"This little sweeper does an excellent job of picking up literally everything: dog hair, dust, little pieces of debris, etc. The suction is powerful, [it] gets into corners beautifully, and the filter is very easy to change and clean," shared a reviewer. "This vacuum is a miracle-worker for our busy lives," said another shopper who also confirmed the filter is "very easy to clean."

To prevent any grumbling the next time you have to vacuum, add a Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum to your collection of cleaning gadgets for just $34. After all, for the price, you're investing just over $8 per tool.

