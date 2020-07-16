Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Experts reveal their top tips on how to get the young ones helping out.

Yes, You Can Get Your Kids to Start Cleaning the House—Here's How

Getting your kids to help out around the house sounds like a near-impossible task, but it actually is doable. First, depending on their age, you need to consider which tasks they're actually able to do. For example, picking up their toys or sweeping the floors are great options, but scrubbing the toilets with bleach definitely isn't. And the sooner you can teach your kids to get in the habit of cleaning, the better. Once they learn that they need to pick up after themselves and keep things tidy, it will become second nature, and your space will look much better. Here, we spoke with several parenting and organizing experts on how to turn little ones into big helpers. (As a bonus, they might even have fun doing it.)

Make a Kid Kit

Establish Family Contributions

Try this house mantra: Everyone contributes. "I like the term family contributions much better than chores because it reminds kids that they make a difference in your family," says Amy McCready, founder of Positive Parenting Solutions.

Play to Strengths

Whatever helpful task children show an interest in, such as wiping down the table after meals, throwing laundry down the chute, let them own it.

Start Small

Build in a two-week training period to ensure they understand what a job well-done looks like. Sure, it’s extra work for you at first. But attentive supervision in the early days sets them up for future independence.

Work Together

"Don’t ask your kiddos to pick up the playroom while you sit watching the news," says organizing

expert Rachel Rosenthal at Rachel & Co. Even if you’re working in different rooms, cleaning at the same time reinforces the idea that getting these jobs done is a family goal, not a punishment.

The No-Nag Trick

McCready recommends meeting their "Can I" questions with a when-then phrase. Think: "When you put your plate away, then you may have screen time." Reserve your then for a regularly occurring privilege, not a reward or bribe.

Find the Fun

Mary Poppins was onto something: Find the fun, and snap! The job is now a game.

Clean Jams: Make a playlist, which should definitely include "Another One Bites the Dust" by Queen. Or stream tunes curated by CLR.

Job Jar: Write out perennial tasks and have kids close their eyes and pick one. "My mom always snuck in a few games. Once we drew play Barbies right after make cookies," says home editor Katy Kiick Condon. "Best day ever."