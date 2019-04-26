Your kitchen may be the most well-loved room in your home, but it's also the messiest. Between heavy foot traffic, spilled food, and greasy splatters, kitchen floors endure plenty of daily wear and tear. To keep them looking their best, clean your kitchen floors regularly. Learn how with our tips for cleaning tile, linoleum, laminate, and wood kitchen floors.

Regardless of which flooring material is in your kitchen, there are a few go-to daily cleaning tasks you can perform to reduce dirt and grime. Sweeping every day prevents a buildup of crumbs, pet hair, and anything tracked in by dirty shoes. Mopping weekly removes sticky grease and other residue caused by prepping meals. But, with so many flooring options—tile, linoleum, wood, for example—it’s important to know how to clean kitchen floors with solutions that are best for your flooring material. Using the wrong ingredients, especially those with acidic qualities, could cause damage. Here are the best options for each flooring material.

Image zoom

How to Clean Kitchen Floor Tiles

Ceramic tile is easy to clean, making it a durable choice for kitchen traffic. Clean ceramic kitchen tile with a mix of warm water and mild detergent or liquid dish soap. Use a rag or chamois-type mop rather than a sponge mop, which tends to push dirty water into the grout lines, making them harder to clean. Don't let your glazed tile floors air-dry—the sitting water will form water spots. Instead, dry the floor with a clean, lint-free cloth immediately after washing.

To clean grimy tile grout, slowly add water to baking soda until it forms a paste. Use a soft bristle brush to scrub kitchen floor tile grout lines with the paste. Rinse the grout lines to remove the baking soda. Dry with a microfiber towel.

Image zoom

How to Clean Kitchen Floor Linoleum

Controlling grit and soil is crucial to prolonging a resilient floor's attractive appearance. A quick wipe with a damp mop works well for weekly cleanings. For a deeper seasonal clean, choose a nonabrasive all-purpose cleaning product to clean linoleum kitchen floors. If you are unsure of the floor's composition, play it safe and use a mild vinegar and water solution to clean the kitchen floor.

Image zoom

How to Clean Laminate Kitchen Floors

Light mopping with a gentle cleanser works well for cleaning laminate kitchen floors. To make your own laminate floor cleaner, we recommend mixing a small amount of vinegar with water. Avoid an overly wet mop, which could allow water to seep behind baseboards. Dry laminate floors with a microfiber cloth after mopping so you don’t get a cloudy finish. Never use wax, acrylic products, or bleach because they can damage the floor's finish.

Image zoom

How to Clean Wood Kitchen Floors

Regular sweeping and weekly dry mopping keep dirt and grime at bay on hardwood kitchen floors. But you should deep-clean wood floors once or twice a year using a hardwood mop and specialized wood flooring cleaning product, diluted per manufacturer's instructions. Saturate the mop in the cleaning solution, then wring it almost dry so it feels only slightly damp to the touch. Mop the floor, being careful to prevent standing water on the floor. If recommended on the cleaning product, rinse with a clean, damp mop. Wipe up any excess liquid as standing water can damage wood surfaces.

Image zoom

How to Make Your Own Kitchen Floor Cleaner

Whether you want to protect new kitchen flooring or extend the life of existing floors, a gentle cleaner is crucial. Avoid abrasive cleaners that can scratch or remove the flooring's finish. Always follow manufacturer suggestions on what types of floor cleaning products to use. If you aren’t sure what’s best for your kitchen floor, go with a gentle homemade kitchen flooring solution.

How to Clean Kitchen Floors with Baking Soda and Vinegar

This DIY cleaning solution works well for all types of kitchen flooring except natural stone and hardwood. Combine 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup dishwashing detergent, 1-2/3 cups baking soda, and 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar. Stir the mixture until everything is dissolved. Pour it into a spray bottle. Wash flooring in small sections by spraying on, mopping off, then rinsing thoroughly with warm water. Don't skip the rinse or you'll be left with stubborn baking soda streaks that are tricky to eliminate.

How to Clean Kitchen Floors with Dish Soap