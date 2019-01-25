Housekeeping

Cleaning, doing laundry, and tidying up your home is a snap with our helpful housekeeping tips. We've rounded up everything you need to know about cleaning around the house, including tips for maintaining and cleaning surfaces, the best cleaning products, and helpful time-saving shortcuts for every room. With these handy house-cleaning checklists, laundry tips, and seasonal cleaning advice, we'll show you how to get a clean house—and keep it that way.

12 Holiday Gift Ideas for the Friend Whose House is Always Spotless

Help your loved ones get their clean on with these favorite tidying tools.
How to Clean an Instant Pot, Including the Small Parts You Might Be Skipping

Keep your pressure cooker performing at its best with these easy cleaning tips.
Here’s How to Clean a Humidifier—And the Important Step You Should Take Daily

Combat dry air (and lingering bacteria) with our top tips for cleaning and disinfecting a home humidifier.
Here's Everything You Need to Clean After the Flu (and How to Disinfect Your Home)

Learn how to banish all traces of flu season ASAP.
The Best Ways to Clean Reusable Water Bottles

Your water bottle could be host to bacteria, buildup, and even mold. But with so many types of reusable water bottles available, it can be hard to know how to clean them. Follow our handy guide to learn how.
5 Quick and Easy Ways to Remove Water Stains from Wood

Don’t even think about replacing your coffee table just because of a few water stains. Our expert tips will show you how to remove water rings using everyday household products so the party can continue.
8 Ways to Clean Your Bathroom with Bleach

Bleach is a germ-busting solution for dirty bathroom surfaces. Here's how to use it safely and effectively with our tips.
Your Complete Guide to Getting Rid of Bathroom Mold

Mold is an ugly four-letter word that is found all too often in bathrooms. Learn the best ways to remove bathroom mold and prevent it from coming back.
Your Complete Apartment Move-Out Cleaning Checklist

The Best New Cleaning Tools for Every Task

The Ultimate Bathroom Cleaning Checklist for Every Schedule

How to Clean Kitchen Floors

How to Clean a Bathroom Fan

Of all the items to clean in your bathroom, the exhaust fan isn't always top-of-mind. But neglecting it can compromise air quality and encourage mold and mildew. Learn how to clean a bathroom fan—it only takes 20 minutes!—with our expert tips.

How to Clean Kitchen Sinks and Drains

Stressed? Cleaning Is Actually Good for Your Mood

5 Natural DIY Floor Cleaners

8 Easy Ways to Make Guests Feel Welcome

You’re Probably Not Washing Your Kitchen Towels Enough

8 Natural Ways to Make Your Home Smell Amazing

How Swedish Death Cleaning Will Organize Your Life Once and for All

Grocery Shopping Checklist

5 Genius Ways to Clean Brass

5 Easy Techniques for Cleaning Jewelry

The Ultimate Family Studio With a Spot For Everything

Your Ultimate Fall Cleaning Checklist

The Anatomy of a Well-Made Bed

Must-Know Bedding Tips To Make Your Linens Last

Give Your Bedroom the Deep-Clean It Needs in Less Than an Hour

The Fastest Way to Slip on a Duvet Cover

8 Genius Ways to Store Media Items

9 Ways to Store More with Your Coffee Table

Don't Forget to Clean These 9 Things in Your Living Room

Clean Your Living Room Faster with These Smart Shortcuts

How to Make a Window Panel Hutch

9 Entertainment Centers That Store More

Winter Car Hacks That Will Make Your Morning Commute Easy

Natural Solutions to Keep Spiders Away for Good

8 Brilliant Mudroom Cleaning Tips

