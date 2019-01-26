Once you've installed a bay window, dress it up with trim. We'll show you how.

Bay windows are dramatic additions to any home. And though they're a little more difficult to install than a standard window, the end result is well worth the effort.

This tutorial shows you how to dress up a bay window with trim. We'll walk you through adding facia to the skirt, installing molding, and placing hardware. Depending on the trim you choose, expect to spend at least a day installing it. This project requires good carpentry skills and one or two strong helpers.

What You Need

Facia

Table saw, power mitersaw, or circular saw

6d galvanized box nails

Hammer

Drill

Forstner bit

Wood plugs

Level

Carpenter's glue

Sandpaper

Insulation

Casing

Tacks

Finishing nails

Wood putty

Finish or paint

Paintbrush

Screwdriver

Step 1: Add Facia

Image zoom

Add facia to the skirt. Make the angled cuts with a table saw, power mitersaw, or a circular saw. These angles can be difficult; always try the joint before cutting the piece to final length so you can recut the angle if needed. Tack each piece in place using 6d galvanized box nails. Complete the final nailing only when you are satisfied with all the joints.

Step 2: Fasten Jambs and Seat

Image zoom

Complete the fastening of the jambs and seat. For a clean finish, bore countersinks to hide the screw heads. Use a Forstner bit to make a clean hole. Purchase wood plugs for the holes.

Step 3: Check for Level and Plumb

Image zoom

Make a final check for level and plumb all around. Adjust the shims accordingly. Check again that the windows operate smoothly and are aligned with the frames. Fasten the screws in place.

Step 4: Install and Sand Caps

Image zoom

Apply carpenter's glue to the plugs and set them in the fastener holes. Gently tap the caps until they are flush with the surface; most are tapered for this purpose. Once the glue dries, lightly sand the caps.

Step 5: Add Insulation

Image zoom

Stuff insulation into the gaps between the side and top jambs and the house framing. Stuff gently but fill the spaces completely. Or use nonexpanding foam insulation.

Step 6: Add Casing to Apron

Image zoom

Tack pieces of casing in place and measure for the length of the apron. Fasten the apron to the seat board with finishing nails. (If your unit has a seat with a finished edge that extends beyond the wall, place the apron under the seat.)

Step 7: Install Casing and Hardware

Image zoom