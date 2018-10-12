How to Install Porch Screens for Breezy Outdoor Living
Let in the breeze and keep bugs out with our step-by-step instructions for building a screen porch. We'll show you how to install window screens using a simple track system.
A screen porch offers three-season outdoor living, not to mention relaxing breezes, a handy area for casual entertaining, and, best of all, no bugs. If you're planning on building a screened-in porch, or just need to fix a window, follow our step-by-step tutorial for installing a screen system. This easy method requires only a few power tools and features a handy track system. Depending on the size of your window or porch, this is one outdoor project you can cross off your list in just a weekend.
