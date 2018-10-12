How to Install Porch Screens for Breezy Outdoor Living

Step 1

Using a straightedge, draw a line through the center of the opening to be screened. Measure and mark the placement for the screw clips ($29 for 100, The Home Depot), about 8-10 inches apart along the line, starting and ending 2 inches from each corner. Drill a pilot hole at each mark. Insert a screw clip into each hole; do not overtighten. Use a small channel piece (we used the Screen Tight track system) to properly adjust the height of each screw clip so the channel slides easily over the screw without being too loose. Repeat on all four sides of your window.