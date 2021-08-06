As one of the leading manufacturers of windows in North America, Ply Gem offers quality, durable windows in a variety of styles, shapes, sizes, and colors. Ply Gem Residential Solutions is a division of Cornerstone Building Brands—a leading exterior building products company—and manufactures new construction and replacement windows as well as other exterior building products, including patio doors, shutters, and siding. The company is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, and has been around for more than 75 years. Ply Gem gives back to local communities through their Home for Good project, donating more than $2 million in building products since 2016 to help the affordable housing crisis.