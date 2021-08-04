Milgard Windows Review (2021)
Replacing windows can not only enhance the look of your house but also improve its energy efficiency and increase the value of your property. With so many replacement window options on the market, you'll want to make sure you choose the right windows for your home. If you are in the market for new windows, consider Milgard.
Milgard Windows & Doors is one of the biggest names in the window and door industry. The company designs and assembles its products in the United States and serves customers in the Western part of the country and Canada. A Builder Magazine 2021 study found Milgard is the most-used brand of both vinyl and fiberglass windows in the West by U.S. builders, contractors, and developers. Those same respondents also said Milgard has the highest-quality fiberglass windows in the West.
The family company got its start in 1958 in Tacoma, Washington, as the Milgard Glass Company and later expanded its product line to include a variety of windows and doors. Unlike some other window companies, Milgard makes all of its own windows and doors, including the components, to provide customers with a consistent level of quality.
While Milgard is a household name in the West, homeowners elsewhere might not yet be familiar with the brand. That could soon change. Milgard was acquired in late 2019 by MI Windows and Doors, which is a well-known company throughout the southern and eastern regions of the U.S. Milgard expects to expand its market throughout the country in the coming years.
Where to Buy Milgard Windows
Homeowners cannot purchase windows directly from Milgard, but they can do so through a certified Milgard dealer and participating home center stores like The Home Depot. While each installer has its own ordering and installation process, customers can expect the same high-quality Milgard product and service wherever they do business.
You can request a free project estimate or consultation from a certified Milgard dealer on the Milgard website or by calling 1-800-MILGARD.
Milgard Window Types and Sizes
The best Milgard window for your home depends on your location and house style. When selecting a window type, homeowners should first ask themselves two questions:
- Where is the window going to be installed? Some window types work better than others for certain rooms and home levels. No matter their location, Milgard windows are designed for both new construction and as replacement windows in current structures.
- What function do you want the window to serve? Do you want a privacy window for a bathroom? Or perhaps a large picture window that can let in sunlight and allow for an amazing view? Milgard has options to suit every need.
Milgard windows come in a variety of types, operating styles, and frame materials. Here's a brief explanation of each window type:
- Slider windows let light in and open easily for ventilation, making them a good option for kitchens or areas that look out onto a patio or walkway.
- Single-hung windows, also known as sash windows, are easy to slide up and down to open or close. They are a good choice for small rooms, patios, or porches.
- Double-hung windows have two operable sashes for superior ventilation. The sashes also tilt inwards for easy cleaning, making this window type a good choice for upper-story locations.
- Casement windows open outward with a crank handle for ventilation and ease of cleaning.
- Awning windows can be opened for ventilation even in a storm because they crank open upward, blocking rain from getting inside the home.
- Picture windows don't open to permit airflow. Rather, they provide a frame—hence the word "picture"—to view the outdoors and let in natural light.
- Specialty windows are custom made so that the homeowner can choose the size, shape, and style they need to fit any style of home. Milgard offers the following specialty windows:
- Radius windows, which feature arches and circles or half circles
- Bay and bow windows that extend an exterior wall for a beautiful, light-filled interior aesthetic and enhanced curb appeal
- Jalousie windows, which feature glass or cedar louvers that open easily and shut tightly
- Garden windows that extend outward from the home to provide a shelf and ventilation for growing indoor plants
Milgard makes each of its windows custom to order, but there are maximum and minimum sizes that the company can produce. A professional window installer can help you measure and select the best window size and style for your home.
Milgard Window Materials
Milgard sells vinyl, aluminum, and fiberglass windows. According to Joann Whetstine, senior brand manager at Milgard, 81% of Milgard's window and patio door sales are vinyl products. Here is a brief overview of each Milgard window material:
- Vinyl windows are durable and can stand up to moisture, making them a great option for bathrooms. Plus, their insulating properties offer energy efficiency no matter the season. Milgard vinyl windows are a top seller for the company since they're low maintenance, UV resistant, and more affordable than other types of windows. Vinyl windows work well in all geographic regions. Charles Conkle, CEO of California Window & Solar, calls Milgard's vinyl windows "a real high-quality vinyl product that has a great price point."
- Aluminum windows have long been a go-to choice for both architects and builders. Sturdy yet lightweight, Milgard aluminum windows can be configured or retrofitted for any location within a home. This is a low-maintenance window material that works well in non-corrosive regions.
- Fiberglass windows are a durable option that can stand up to swelling, rotting, and warping. Milgard offers fiberglass windows for all home styles and climates.
Milgard Windows Energy Efficiency
Installing energy-efficient windows not only lowers your heating and cooling bills, but it can also help protect your furnishings from fading and keep occupants more comfortable each season.
Milgard's line of energy-efficient windows and doors is in compliance with all local codes and green building standards. The company regularly conducts thermal tests to boost energy efficiency and performance, and all its windows meet or surpass Energy Star U-Factor and Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (SHGC) requirements.
Milgard offers a variety of optional window features and coatings to further enhance energy efficiency:
- Dual and triple glazing adds additional panes of glass to single-pane windows for increased insulation.
- SunCoat and SunCoatMax Low-E glass coatings boost thermal performance by reflecting heat outside in summer and keeping heat inside in cooler months.
- 4th Surface coatings give dual-pane windows the thermal performance of triple-pane windows.
- Spacers help window panes maintain the optimal distance from each other for peak energy efficiency.
- Argon and Krypton gas fillers in between window panes help prevent air leakage and improve thermal performance.
Conkle says that California energy laws are very stringent. While Milgard windows' energy efficiency might seem impressive in other states with fewer regulations, in the state of California, Milgard windows simply meet the standards, as do other brands.
Milgard Windows Product Lines
"Milgard is probably the biggest name out here," says Kenneth Munoz, a company representative for SRC Windows in Tacoma, Washington. "[Even if] people don't know a thing about windows, they know who Milgard is."
Customers are drawn to the many beautiful windows offered within the company's various product lines. Here is a brief overview of each line.
Tuscany Series
The Tuscany series is Milgard's best-in-class vinyl window and its most popular line. Tuscany windows offer a premium, elegant style that performs well year after year. Although they are made of vinyl, Tuscany windows feature a wider, extruded frame that resembles a traditional wooden window. This window style comes in nine long-lasting exterior frame colors that are topped with a special coating to prevent fading. Tuscany windows are backed by a full lifetime warranty, which covers defect repairs and replacements; Glass breakage coverage is also included. This is one of two Milgard window lines that features the exclusive SmartTouch lock feature, which makes it easy for homeowners to secure their windows.
Trinsic Series
Trinsic vinyl windows offer a wide perspective in a sleek frame, so nothing will get in the way of the outside view. This is the other Milgard window line to feature the SmartTouch lock feature for added home security. Trinsic windows are backed by a full lifetime warranty, and glass breakage coverage can be added as an upgrade. This is the newest offering in Milgard's vinyl lineup, so it might not yet be available in all markets.
Style Line
The Style line of Milgard vinyl windows lives up to its name with a clean look that is also affordable. The line offers a range of frame colors—seven premium and two standard—so homeowners can achieve the exterior look they want for their home. The vinyl frames resist corrosion, so there's no need to worry about repainting them in the future. These windows are backed by a lifetime limited warranty, but customers can pay an additional fee at the time of purchase to upgrade them to a full lifetime warranty.
Ultra Series
Made from fiberglass to prevent rotting and warping, Ultra windows can stand up to extreme heat, cold, and other harsh weather. This makes them a great choice for coastal areas that are prone to intense storms and winds. There are four frame colors to choose from, some of which can also be matched to the interior frames for an elegant look inside and out. The Ultra line is backed by a lifetime limited warranty.
Thermally-Improved Aluminum
Windows from the Thermally-Improved Aluminum line are made of high-quality aluminum. The result is a window that is thin and lightweight yet highly durable. Though these windows are strong, they are crafted with narrow frames to create a clean look that won't inhibit a homeowner's choice of interior design. This line is backed by a lifetime limited warranty.
Milgard Window Installation
Customers cannot purchase Milgard products directly, but a certified Milgard dealer can guide you through the window purchasing and installation process. Dealers can help homeowners select windows that are best suited for the home's architectural style as well as the homeowner's lifestyle and the climate of the region. Many dealers also offer installation services, or they can refer you to a certified professional installer.
Milgard Window Prices
For pricing estimates, Milgard's website encourages customers to request an online quote by providing information such as the nature of the project, the number of windows needed, and the preferred window material type.
Whetstine says that prices vary depending on the selected options and features. For example, a home that faces a busy street would need extra glazing to reduce the noise. Or, for homes with heavy sun exposure, additional energy-efficient features like glass coatings may be needed. These options could be worth the cost for extra comfort and lower energy bills. If customers are unsure of which Milgard windows they need for their home, they can also request a consultation.
Like with many home building supplies and services during the pandemic, Milgard window prices have gone up. In particular, the raw materials needed to make Milgard window parts have increased, and those costs have been passed down to the consumer. Conkle says that Milgard has been extremely professional and proactive in keeping Milgard dealers and their customers informed of impending price increases.
When budgeting for a project, homeowners should expect that installation costs could be nearly double the price of the actual windows. Installation costs will fluctuate depending on your region and the quantity of windows you order. You'll generally save money by replacing all of the windows in your home at once, rather than installing a few new windows each year.
Milgard Windows Warranty and Customer Service
"They're my favorite company," says Ray Morton, founder of Best Choice Windows in Washington. "When it comes to service, there's no runaround for [Milgard] customers."
Milgard offers a lifetime warranty that includes parts and service for the purchasing homeowner for as long as they continue to reside in the home. Should that owner sell the home within 10 years of installing Milgard windows and doors, the warranty can be transferred to the second owner of the home, but it will expire by the tenth anniversary of installation.
There are exceptions to and exclusions from the warranty, so as with all home building products, homeowners should read the fine print and ask questions so that there are no unhappy surprises if and when service or repair is needed.
Milgard Windows Reviews
There are more than 38,700 customer reviews on the Milgard website, and the average rating is 4.6 out of 5 stars. On the Better Business Bureau website, Milgard has nearly 1,400 reviews with an average rating of 4.72 out of 5 stars.
Many of the five-star reviews rave about the quality of both the products and the service. Satisfied customers also tout the company's lifetime warranty, which makes it easy to service or replace windows or doors.
"I bought my windows in 1991. One window failed, and they replaced it free of charge. Service like that is hard to come by," KBess writes in her five-star review on milgard.com.
In their five-star review on bbb.org, John and Diana write: "Outstanding, prompt, professional, efficient service in replacing 3 windows that had begun to cloud. These were purchased and installed 19 years ago. Milgard's "lifetime warranty" means what it says!"
Some customers did mention they experienced a bit of a hassle with scheduling appointments because they had a long wait and couldn't easily reschedule if necessary. Again, this is the result of services (including available installers) and the supply chain being disrupted during the pandemic. One contractor noted that what would normally be a two-week wait for custom windows is now a 60-plus day wait.
In general, both customers and contractors are in agreement that Milgard windows are one of the best products on the market. As the company expands into more regions of the country, more homeowners will also come to know and appreciate the high-quality windows and outstanding customer service that the Milgard brand has offered for more than 60 years.