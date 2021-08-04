The Style line of Milgard vinyl windows lives up to its name with a clean look that is also affordable. The line offers a range of frame colors—seven premium and two standard—so homeowners can achieve the exterior look they want for their home. The vinyl frames resist corrosion, so there's no need to worry about repainting them in the future. These windows are backed by a lifetime limited warranty, but customers can pay an additional fee at the time of purchase to upgrade them to a full lifetime warranty.