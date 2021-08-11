Marvin dealers don't require a certain number of windows to be installed in order to schedule an appointment. "It's so common, especially on the replacement side, for an individual to order one or two windows at a time. And then over the course of three to five years, complete a home," Marvin says. Starting with a small number of windows allows customers to get experience with the process, dealer, and installer. She points out that it's important to find the right partner to work with you to achieve the look, cadence, and experience that's suitable for your needs.