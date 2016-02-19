20 Entry Window Design Ideas That Add Character Indoors and Out
Entryway Window Placement
Entry windows are often installed directly above or alongside a door. But when space around the door is limited, building windows into surrounding walls is another way to boost light and character in an entryway. When outfitted with glass panes, the front door can also serve as a window.
Entry Windows for Light
Entry windows brighten up the area inside the door and provide the necessary light for tasks like putting on shoes or grabbing coats. To let in the most light, choose window designs without muntins or grids that separate the glass. In this entryway, the front door and sidelights feature clear glass panels that welcome plenty of natural light inside.
Entry Windows for Curb Appeal
Besides offering light and views inside, entry window designs contribute to a home's curb appeal. Choose windows that reflect and complement the overall style of your home. The sleek, angled shape of these entry windows perfectly suits the midcentury-modern architecture and helps draw eyes toward the front entrance.
Interior Entry Window Ideas
Entry windows are seen from both the interior and exterior, so give equal consideration to how both faces look. Inside, the paint or stain you choose for the frames should complement the rest of the decor. In this case, white paint lets the sidelights recede, focusing attention on the colorful rugs and striking light fixture inside the door.
Entry Transom Windows
A transom window above the front door is a traditional architectural touch, and its size should be in proportion with the rest of the entryway. Here, the width of the French doors is balanced by an arch-top transom. The additional window also helps play up the height of the entryway.
Entry Window Trim
Along with the size and shape of entry windows, consider the finish you'll choose for the trim. These sidelights are painted black to match the door and pop out against the white brick exterior. Color-matched sidelights make the entry feel wider by appearing as extensions of the door.
Entry Window Grids
Adding generous amounts of glass around your entry door brings lots of light into the interior, and it has the effect of opening up the exterior of your house as well. Grids can help break up large entry windows and provide visual texture. This entry window design creates a classic look that coordinates with the home's stately columns and traditional wooden front door.
Entryway Window Shutters
Lend character to your entry windows with shutter-style blinds. Simple sidelights without muntins complement the no-fuss look of this ranch-style home. The sidelights' interior shutters subtly frame the doorway and usher light into the foyer while also providing privacy.
Sidelight Entry Windows
Simple sidelight windows complement the classic divided-light design of this entry door. The tall, narrow sidelights echo the verticality of the porch columns and the upper-level windows. Horizontal muntins on the windows and door echo the lines of the siding.
Victorian-Style Entry Window Designs
Entry windows often flank the door, but they can be above it, too. Here, a half-round unit is a perfect topper for the elegant entry of a Victorian-style home. The semicircular shape is consistent with the original architecture of the home, and stained-glass windows admit light without leaving the entry completely exposed.
Back Entry Window Ideas
There is only one pair of French doors at the back entry of this home, but a clever window design makes it appear that there are two sets. The units flanking the doors are perfect matches, except they don't extend all the way to the floor. Well-positioned container gardens aid the disguise. The divided-light pattern offers a unifying exterior design feature.
Entry Window Shapes
Choose entry window designs in various shapes for added interest. The large multipane window above this front door emphasizes the entry's height and echoes the design of the windows that run alongside the stairs. An adjacent round unit provides charming contrast and an eye-catching feature indoors and out.
Tall Entryway Windows
A soaring portico frames the entrance to this home, and the entry windows soar right along with it. The glass panes reveal the grandeur of an atrium-like, two-story vaulted foyer. In this case, entry windows are not only a source of exterior light and views, but they're also a way to showcase an interior architectural feature.
Matching Entry Windows and Doors
Create a seamless transition from the inside to the outdoors with a window-like glass door. Surrounding the door with windows in a similar style enhances the open feeling even more. If more privacy is desired, frosted or etched glass obscures vision and lets in plenty of light without leaving your entry in clear view from the outside.
Entry Sidelight Ideas
Match sidelights to your front door for a cohesive look. Here, simple slots provide light for a cozy entry without overshadowing the beautiful wooden door. Because the sidelights are only half-height (not full length), they don't skew the scale of the home. The lack of muntins leaves a clean look.
Unique Entry Window Designs
Repeating shapes add interest and continuity to an exterior. Use entry window ideas to highlight forms used throughout a home's design. Here, an oval-shape window features a diamond motif that is repeated elsewhere on the home, such as the railing on the porch above this entry.
Welcoming Entry Windows
Besides bathing the front of the house with light, entry windows widen the perceived width of the door. This is especially true when the sidelights are attached as part of a single-door unit that installs in one piece. Surrounding the door with windows helps create an open, warm, and welcoming look.
Stylish Entry Window Designs
The front entry often provides the first impression of your home. Employ entry window designs that set a stylish tone before guests even walk in the door. For example, this stunning design features an arched awning over the entryway that relieves the home's boxy lines and reflects the shape of a porthole-style window.
Entry Window Muntins
Pay attention to muntins (the narrow strips that divide windows into multiple panes) when considering entry windows. This home's rectangular windows vary in size and height, but consistently square muntins unite them to create visual harmony. Crowned by a stunning fanlight and framed by sidelights in pilasters, this front door extends a warm invitation.
Functional Entry Windows
Entry window designs, including sidelights and transoms, are often stationary and installed simply to enhance the views or light in an entryway. But if you want to bring in some breeze as well, look to other types of windows that can open and close. This entry window features an arched top that's purely decorative, but the bottom section can be thrown open to welcome in fresh air when desired.