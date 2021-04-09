Whether you're selling your home or remodeling it, replacement windows make a huge difference in terms of style and performance. New windows boost curb appeal and natural lighting as well as increase home security and energy efficiency—all of which can ultimately increase your home's value.
To make sure your replacement windows are properly installed, consider hiring a professional window replacement contractor who specializes in the type of window you want for your home. But first, you'll want to choose the best window type and brand for your needs.
When it comes to shopping for replacement windows, keep material, style, insulation, cost, and quality in mind. Some of the most common window frame materials include wood, clad wood, vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum. Consider purchasing the highest-quality window your budget allows. Windows with better insulation and materials generally provide greater weather resistance while lowering your utility bill.
As far as design, there are several window styles to choose from, including double-hung, casement, bay, and picture windows, to name a few. For a seamless look, select a design that suits the age and style of your home.
Window replacement costs vary by location and factors like window material and design. You can expect to pay anywhere from $450 to $1,850 for each unit before professional installation fees, according to RemodelingCosts.org.
Andersen and Pella are the leading replacement window manufacturers—and both happen to be available at The Home Depot and Lowe's. Both have great track records for customer service, quality products, and excellent warranties.
Choosing the window brand is just a part of the decision. You'll also need to find a reliable installer that carries your preferred brand and has experience installing it. As a general rule of thumb, it's a good idea to get at least three estimates from different window installation companies.
Below, we've highlighted some of the most common window styles and where to buy the best options from Andersen, Pella, and other top-of-the-line window brands.
Double-hung windows are one of the most popular types of window replacements for homes. Designed with two sashes, these windows offer increased airflow and cleanability because both the upper and lower sections can open and close. Single-hung windows only open from the lower sash, with the upper window section remaining fixed.
If you're on the hunt for replacement windows of either style, Pella and Andersen have multiple options to choose from—and they're all backed by positive customer reviews. The best part? Both manufacturers let you customize the window to your liking, including the grille pattern, trim style, and hardware.
Casement windows are often found above kitchen sinks and in bathrooms because of their superior ventilation. But no matter their location, casement windows offer many advantages like energy efficiency and top-notch security thanks to airtight seals, safety locks, and easy-to-operate hand cranks. Depending on the unit, this window style can either open to the left or right. A casement window's large, unobstructed opening is extremely useful on hot days or simply when you need to increase airflow in your home. If you're looking for a casement replacement window, consider Jeld-Wen and Marvin.
A hopper window has hinges on the top or bottom and opens inwards, providing great air circulation. If your home has a hopper window, odds are it's located in your basement or bathroom. This window style is an ideal choice for these spaces because it provides light to dark rooms, prevents mold growth, and ensures security due to its small inward opening that makes it hard to break into. Some designs also feature a dual-locking system.
Need a hopper replacement window for your bathroom? Check out Clearly Secure's top-rated model, which is available at The Home Depot. If you need one for your basement, consider ReliaBilt's hopper window, sold exclusively at Lowe's.
Picture windows display beautiful outdoor scenery while drawing in natural light. Instead of having a series of small windows, one large rectangular window shows off a stunning view and upgrades your home's overall appearance. What's more, this window style can make your room appear larger, especially if it takes up most of your wall space. Whether you're remodeling your living room or bedroom, picture windows are a smart investment, though blinds or curtains are a must for privacy and light control.
Bay windows are made up of three window panels that create a curved, three-dimensional structure that's as aesthetically pleasing on the exterior as it is on your home's interior. Often found in kitchens and living rooms, this window type adds floor space, a tremendous amount of natural light, and, in some cases, extra seating and storage. Jeld-Wen and ReliaBilt offer gorgeous vinyl bay windows at The Home Depot and Lowe's for less than $2,000.
Want to make a statement? Accent windows are a tasteful way to add uniqueness to your home and they work well in any room. Available in varying shapes, sizes, glass styles, and grille patterns, accent windows can double as wall art and create a focal point for your space. One of our favorite accent windows—a garden window—is a plant-lover's dream thanks to its ability to maximize sun exposure for indoor greenery.