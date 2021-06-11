"I don't have any major issues with the installation. The crew was professional and I do think they sell a quality product," Mike Z. writes on bbb.org. "One of the windows I had installed was due to damage from hail this summer. Getting info from them so I could be reimbursed by my insurance company was painful. The customer service rep started most of our [conversations] by telling me what he wouldn't do. They never did provide sufficient information for the insurance company to appropriately reimburse me. The windows are nice, the customer service not so much."