Andersen Windows and Doors Review (2021)
Installing new windows is a home project you want done right. If you're ready to invest in replacement or new-construction windows, consider the leading window manufacturer: Andersen.
Headquartered in Bayport, Minnesota, Andersen Corporation was founded more than 115 years ago as a small lumber business and has evolved into a billion-dollar window and door company, with manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe and retail locations all over the world. Andersen offers a variety of products through its Andersen Windows and Renewal by Andersen brands and has expanded into luxury windows and doors by acquiring the Weiland, MQ, and Heritage brands within the last decade. Andersen offers windows and doors for DIY, new construction, replacement, and commercial purposes. Its products are sold and installed by certified local contractors and retailers like The Home Depot.
Andersen values advancements in architecture, sustainable products, and customer service experience and is recognized for its efforts year after year. In recent months, Andersen Corporation earned a 2021 Energy Star Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence Award and continued its partnership with the American Institute of Architects. Customers named Renewal by Andersen the "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Window and Patio Door Retailers and Manufacturers," according to J.D. Power's 2020 Satisfaction Study.
Where to Buy Andersen Windows
There are two installation options: You can either get your windows professionally installed by an Andersen-certified dealer or buy Andersen replacement windows online or in-store from The Home Depot. Because proper window installation is crucial, it's important to carefully consider your options.
Professional installation by certified contractors is a great choice for those who have large window projects or who simply don't have the skillset or time. Although it's more expensive than self-installation, hiring an Andersen contractor gives you the benefits of Andersen's two-year limited installation warranty. Plus, certified contractors undergo a stringent vetting process and are trained with Andersen-specific installation techniques, according to Shawn Ahern, Senior Marketing Manager at Andersen Corporation. "There is no project too big or small to request a quote or schedule an appointment with a certified Andersen Dealer," Ahern says. Find an Andersen-certified installer here or call 888-305-2384.
If you're an experienced DIYer, consider purchasing Andersen replacement windows from The Home Depot. You can choose from a wide range of window styles, including casement, picture, sliding, awning, and double- and single-hung designs.
Renewal by Andersen Windows
Andersen's full-service window and door replacement division, Renewal by Andersen, provides a streamlined process with award-winning service. Customers work with professional design consultants, project technicians, and window installers from the design phase through the final installation. A customer care team assists with any needed warranty service to make sure windows function correctly. Plus, customers have a single point of contact for every step of the process, making communication simple.
Andersen Window Types
As the leading window manufacturer, Andersen offers a wide selection of styles-including awning, bay, bow, casement, double- and single-hung, sliding, pass-through, picture, and specialty windows. Not sure what type of window you want or need replaced? Here are brief explanations of the windows sold by Andersen.
- Awning windows feature a top-hinged sash that swings outward from the bottom when opened.
- Bay and bow windows have a combination of three or more window panels that extend out from the house.
- Casement windows are hinged on the side and open outward to the left or right with a crank handle.
- Double-hung windows have operable lower and upper sashes that raise and lower for ventilation.
- Single-hung windows have an operable lower sash and a stationary upper sash.
- Sliding windows, also called gliding windows, open horizontally from side to side.
- Pass-through windows either fold or slide open to connect indoor and outdoor spaces for entertaining and convenience.
- Picture windows let natural light into homes but do not open.
- Speciality windows come in a variety of shapes, like hexagon and oval, as well as elegant arches, including ellipse- and cathedral-style windows.
Andersen's online design tool helps you visualize your dream windows. Just select a window style and then choose the size, interior and exterior colors, hardware finishes, grille patterns, glass, and trim. When your customization is complete, you can either search your zip code to find a dealer in your area or request a quote from your local Andersen representative. Interested in Andersen patio doors? You can also create your ideal patio door with the user-friendly design tool.
Andersen Window Materials
Renewal by Andersen offers custom-built windows made of Fibrex composite material, while Andersen Windows has both wood and Fibrex standard and custom-built windows. Exterior options include vinyl, Fibrex, aluminum, and fiberglass.
Andersen says its Fibrex material provides two times the strength and durability of vinyl. It's made of 40% wood fiber and 60% thermoplastic polymer, which can be molded into a variety of frame styles and painted any color during the design process. The best part? Fibrex windows could lower your energy bills, plus they withstand decay, never need repainting, and won't blister, fade, flake, or peel like some vinyl windows. Along with all of the Renewal by Andersen windows, Fibrex is used for Andersen Windows' 100 Series products and some A-Series windows.
All-wood windows are visually appealing, but they're not always the most durable option. To prevent air and water infiltration, Andersen clads the exterior of their wood windows with a low-maintenance layer of aluminum, vinyl, or fiberglass. Andersen's E-Series, A-Series, 400-Series, and 200-Series feature clad wood windows.
Andersen Windows Energy Efficiency
One of the most important factors to consider when purchasing windows is energy efficiency. Energy Star-certified windows help create comfortable indoor temperatures, prevent UV damage to furniture and flooring, lower your energy bills, and reduce your home's carbon footprint.
Andersen began partnering with Energy Star in 1998. With Energy Star-certified glass options and reclaimed wood frames (Fibrex material), Andersen's windows and doors are good for your home and the environment. Live in a cold climate? Windows constructed with triple-pane glass or Andersen's SmartSun glass prevent heat from escaping while PassiveSun glass helps your home gain solar heat. Andersen also offers a HeatLock coating for certain glass types that helps reflect heat back into your home.
Experience warm weather all year long? SmartSun Glass helps block UV rays and heat from the sun, and Sun Glass offers tinted protection against intense sunlight. For seasonal climates, Low-E4 glass helps with both heating and cooling costs, and you can add a HeatLock coating for extra solar heating in the winter.
Andersen Windows Product Lines by Series
100 Series
This 100 Series is versatile, energy efficient, and budget friendly. Each window is made with Fibrex material and suitable for all climates. Available for new construction and replacement installation, the series features awning, casement, sliding, picture, single-hung, and specialty windows as well as gliding patio doors.
200 Series
The 200 Series focuses on Andersen's top-selling window sizes and options, including double-hung, sliding, and picture windows, and gliding and hinged patio doors. The windows are constructed from wood with a vinyl exterior (doors have a vinyl or fiberglass and aluminum exterior) and offer an overall great value for clad wood. Plus, there are Energy Star-certified glass options that work well in cold and hot climates.
400 Series
The 400 Series is Andersen's most popular window series with a design that's equally functional and stylish. The windows are made from wood with customizable sizes, hardware, finishes, and grille patterns. A low-maintenance, vinyl-clad exterior comes in a variety of colors and never needs repainting. The 400 Series is a great product line for those living in colder climates thanks to its weather-resistant construction and energy efficiency. This customer-loved line features multiple window types, including casement, double-hung, awning, sliding, bay and bow, picture, and specialty windows.
E-Series
As one of Andersen's architectural lines, the E-Series lets you customize made-to-order windows and doors to fit your design needs. You can choose from 57 exterior colors and anodized finishes, select from a variety of interior wood species and hardware options, and design custom window shapes and sizes. Custom colors are also available. The products are made with solid wood cores and aluminum cladding and are available in many window styles, including awning, bay and bow, casement, double-hung, sliding, picture, and speciality shape windows. E-Series door styles include gliding patio doors and hinged patio doors.
A-Series
The A-Series offers the most energy-efficient windows of Andersen's product lines, featuring custom windows with top-performing glass options. The window interiors feature natural wood, while the exteriors are made with fiberglass and Fibrex composite material. You can choose from a wide range of exterior colors, interior finishes, trim styles, and more in the design process. A-Series window styles include awning, casement, double-hung, picture, and specialty windows. For A-Series doors, you can choose between gliding patio door and hinged patio door styles.
Popular Window Styles in 2021
- Biophilic Design: More and more people are becoming plant parents, and who can blame them? Houseplants are natural air purifiers, home decor, and mood boosters. To provide plants with extra sunlight and ventilation, consider installing large windows and folding and sliding doors.
- Natural Wood: For window trims and front doors, look for light natural woods opposed to dark stain options. Andersen lets you customize both wood windows and doors for your home.
- Bohemian-Inspired Design: Consistent with natural wood and plant trends, boho-style elements are popular this year. This design embraces a mix of patterns, textures, and colors, giving you the green light to get creative with your window treatments and trim color choices.
- Dramatic and Relaxing Colors: Want to make a statement? Consider dark bronze and black exterior window trim. To create a serene environment, opt for muted blues, warm whites, and rich browns for your window's interior and exterior colors and stains.
Andersen Window Cost
There are many factors that go into the cost of windows, which is why little to no information is available online about Andersen window prices. "Andersen pricing may vary based on features, options, size and style," says Shawn Ahern, Senior Marketing Manager at Andersen Corporation. "Additionally, pricing varies by location and by individual dealer." You can search for a dealer in your zip code here and then request a quote for accurate pricing.
Andersen Windows Warranty
Andersen Windows and Renewal by Andersen provide a 20-year warranty on glass and a 10-year warranty on non-glass parts. Renewal by Andersen also offers a limited, two-year warranty on installation services. Selling your home? Andersen products have a fully transferable limited warranty-the owner-to-owner warranty-so the coverage continues for the new homeowners. If you don't know how much longer your warranty is valid, you can locate the manufacturing date on the glass or product identification label.
Andersen Windows Reviews
Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, Renewal by Andersen locations across the country have BBB ratings based on customer experiences. Just enter your location to see customer reviews about your local Renewal by Andersen. Andersen Corporation isn't officially accredited by the BBB, but it has an A+ rating because of different factors like responding to customer complaints and resolving issues in a timely manner.
Want to hire an Andersen-certified contractor? Each city usually has a handful of local businesses that install Andersen windows along with other top brands like Pella and Marvin. Always check ratings and reviews before hiring a professional window installer.
"I couldn't be happier with our experience with Renewal by Andersen," Scott writes on bbb.org. "Upon ordering our windows, we received detailed information regarding the function and style of our new windows and how they would fit into the charm of our 90-year-old home. The installation process was nothing short of impressive. We have noticed a drastic improvement already with the energy efficiency of our home as well as noise reduction."
"I don't have any major issues with the installation. The crew was professional and I do think they sell a quality product," Mike Z. writes on bbb.org. "One of the windows I had installed was due to damage from hail this summer. Getting info from them so I could be reimbursed by my insurance company was painful. The customer service rep started most of our [conversations] by telling me what he wouldn't do. They never did provide sufficient information for the insurance company to appropriately reimburse me. The windows are nice, the customer service not so much."
Frequently Asked Questions
Q. What is the difference between Andersen 200 and 400 windows?
A. The 200 Series line focuses on Andersen's most popular sizes and options, while the 400 Series offers more flexibility for customization in aesthetics and sizing, according to Shawn Ahern, Senior Marketing Manager at Andersen Corporation.
Q. Are energy efficient windows worth it?
A. Yes, 25% to 30% of residential heating and cooling energy use is caused by heat gain and heat loss through windows, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Not only do environmentally friendly windows lower your energy consumption (and bills), they also boost your home's value, improve comfort, and reduce outside noise.
Q. Can you buy Andersen window replacement parts?
A. Yes, Andersen's parts store offers a wide selection of replacement accessories like lock handles, sash locks, and weather stripping. The online shop also features Andersen Window screens for several types of windows and doors. For quick home window repairs and updates, you can purchase supplies such as Andersen paint, sealants, and adhesives.