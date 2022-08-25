Home Improvement Ideas Windows What Is a Dormer? The Most Common Types to Consider Wondering what to call that window jutting out from your roof? Learn more about dormer windows, including pros, cons, and installation considerations. By Nafeesah Allen Nafeesah Allen Nafeesah Allen, Ph.D. is a multi-lingual author, independent researcher, and content strategist who contributes to various national publications. She has over fifteen years of experience in government communications, editorial, crisis response, and team-building roles on four continents. She also works with funders, founders, and startups to offer thought leadership and brand marketing strategies. As a global real estate investor, she absolutely loves everything from scouting deals, underwriting, and interior design. In her stories, she shares perspectives from diverse investors, owners, renters, and designers who know the housing market from a variety of different angles.Nafeesah has Ph.D. in Forced Migration from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in Johannesburg, South Africa, a postgraduate diploma in Folklore & Cultural Studies at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in New Delhi, India, a Masters of International Affairs at Columbia University in 2009 and a BA from Barnard College at Columbia University. She is a Visiting Researcher at Wits, and has a forthcoming book with Palgrave. She has released numerous book chapters, articles, and a self-published bilingual children's book. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on August 25, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Simply put, a dormer is a vertical window that is set on a slanted roof. Prominent in 16th-century European architecture, many American homes feature them. The dormer, also called a dormer window, has its own roof, which could be arched, flat, pointed, or ornate. Because dormers jut out beyond the pitched roof, they add depth and dimension to a home. A dormer is also a practical source of ventilation that enables airflow and natural light to pass through your home. In older homes, these can be found in walk-in attics or low-clearance top floors. Newer homes can be designed with a false dormer—a purely ornamental feature with no interior space—or strategically placed on a full-size top floor. Anthony Masterson Which Kinds of Houses Have Dormers? Dormers have been a part of western architecture for centuries. The word is said to have its roots in France, where it was a feature of a sleeping room or bedroom in the attic. English gothic and Catholic churches also have prominent dormers. These days, many single-family or semi-detached homes in the United States have them too. Typically, historic homes built before the mid-1900s have them, but any newly built home can easily have one for style or as part of a loft conversion. Types of Dormers While they all serve the same general purpose, there are several different types of dormers to choose from: Arched top Blind/falseEyebrow or eyelidFlared gable Gabled Hipped Lucarne NantucketPediment PolygonalPyramid Recessed Shed Steep roof shed Wall dormer Emily Followill Can I Install a Dormer on a House That Doesn't Have One? If your home is already built but doesn't have a dormer, it may be possible to have a roofing and window specialist install one. First, you'll need to budget around $12,000-$15,000 for the project, which includes labor, roof repairs and reinforcement, new siding, and other structural changes to the attic. Only an experienced roofing contractor should be trusted with the installation of a dormer, but even before that, you may need to get permission from your township or county to have this work done. For those kinds of approvals, often an architectural design and/or engineering report is needed, as this is a major structural change. An experienced roofing contractor will ensure the valleys along the side of the dormer are water-tight and properly insulated. Flawed dormer design can ruin more than your curb appeal; it can also damage the frame of the home. So, check with a professional for a feasibility analysis before embarking on a DIY journey or buying materials. Alternatively, consider a faux dormer, which is affixed to the exterior of the roof, but doesn't have any interior components. Consider that these changes could void existing roof warranties. You'll also need to inform your homeowner's insurance that major repairs are underway. How to Determine the Cost of Dormer Installation The cost of the installation of a dormer depends on the project requirements. According to a June 2022 report from HomeAdvisor, the average cost of installing a dormer is $12,000. However, at $115/ square foot, prices range from $2,500 to $30,000 depending on the size, quantity, and design of the dormers. You should get detailed quotes from various contractors to understand both short- and long-term costs. The Average Cost of a Roof Repair or Replacement Factors That Affect Dormer Installation Costs Cost of permits, insurance, and inspectionsLabor costs and availabilityPaints, materials, and finishing costsRubbish removalThe size of the dormer and how many you'd likeThe style of the dormerThe type of roof you already haveWhere you want it installed Edmund Barr Pros and Cons of Roof Dormers Pros of Dormers Increased inflow of sunlight Increased ventilationCurb appealIncreased indoor spaceDifferentiates property from others Cons of Dormers Cannot be installed in all types of housesRequires permission from authoritiesHigh installation costs Water and air leakage potentialIf placed in historical homes, windows and insulation will need upkeepIncreased exposure to harsh weatherIf not sealed well, can be an access point for birds, squirrels, and other pests What If My Home Already Has a Dormer? If your home already has a dormer window, you're in luck. You already know the versatility of the design and enjoy the aesthetic appeal it adds to the home. Prioritize care and maintenance by insulating dormer windows, as well as the floors of the loft, bungalow, or attic. This will make the space more functional and ensure that it won't unexpectedly increase heating or cooling costs. Don't forget that drainage and flashing are crucial to the life of the roof. Make sure gutters and downspouts are properly placed. Last, plan to repaint the exterior every few years, as weather can fade exterior paint and damage scalloped or ornate designs. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit