Wallpaper Murals Are the Throwback Trend That Brings Bold Art to Your Walls

Scenic murals have a rich history, and their timeless appeal endures today. Learn how to decorate with wallpaper murals to fill your walls with statement-making art.

Wallpaper is a striking way to introduce color and pattern to your home, but the latest trend in wallcoverings goes even bigger and bolder. Murals featuring large-scale art are popping up across living areas, dining rooms, powder rooms, and more. Many depict scenic landscapes, delicate floral or botanical motifs, and other larger-than-life designs that deliver drama and depth to walls.

The key difference between murals and other types of wallpaper lies in the nature of the pattern. While traditional wallpaper typically features a seamlessly repeating print, murals portray a specific scene, such as a moody mountain setting or a colorful array of tropical plants. Perhaps the most popular theme for murals, scenes of nature offer a way to bring the outdoors in, which has become increasingly sought-after over the past year. For example, York Wallcoverings, the oldest and largest wallcovering producer in the U.S., has seen a 200% increase in demand for murals compared to last year, notes Carol Miller, the brand's content marketing manager.

bedroom flowered wallpaper post bed Credit: Katie Charlotte Fiedler

The history of wall murals can be traced back to the earliest cave paintings, and tapestries that told stories were later hung on walls in ancient Greece and Rome and throughout the Middle Ages, Miller says. This tradition of personalizing walls with scenic images continues today, but modern innovations have broadened the variety of designs and made them easier than ever to apply. Many wallpaper murals are available in peel-and-stick panels or made with high-quality backing that eases application and removal.

bathroom with dark floral wallpaper and white sink Credit: Kim Cornelison

In general, murals with more traditional designs, such as chinoiserie-inspired patterns or designs based on antique etchings, look gorgeous in formal spaces such as dining rooms. Dreamy, watercolor-like landscapes can create a soothing effect in bedrooms, while brightly colored, graphic designs can set a happy tone in an entryway, kids' room, or powder room.

When deciding where to hang a mural, consider areas where its grand scale will be best showcased and appreciated. "Open wall spaces without large pieces of furniture will showcase murals to their best effect," Miller says. Center a mural on one accent wall to set the room's focal point or mimic the effect of a window where there isn't one. Miller also notes that many murals feature endlessly repeating designs so you can easily continue the mural across a large wall or wrap an entire room. You may even consider hanging a mural on the ceiling to deliver an unexpected abstract design overhead.

Most murals come in a series of panels, which are installed in a specific order to create the overall design. Be sure to measure your wall carefully and order the correct-sized mural for your space. Apply the panels one at a time according to the manufacturer's instruction, which might involve applying adhesive paste first or simply pressing the self-adhesive backing to the wall. To ensure the mural is centered on the wall, Miller suggests starting in the middle and working outwards as you hang the panels.