Sunny Removable Wallpaper Patterns for a Fast Summer Room Refresh

Now that you're spending more time at home then ever, chances are you're noticing some changes you want to make around your home. While you might not have noticed blank walls or unused corners before, perhaps now you're seeing these spaces as untapped potential for color, pattern, and perhaps a brand new purpose altogether. Fortunately, an easy summertime transformation is possible (even while social distancing) thanks to today's wide variety of removable wallpapers, which give consumers the ability to take on a makeover without the longterm commitment and complicated installation process of traditional wallpaper products.

"We're seeing a lot of multi-use spaces now, and a room that's currently acting as an office may be turned into a guest room or vice versa," says Melissa Andersen, director of marketing for wallpaper retailer Hygge & West. "Temporary wallpaper allows you to create a design scheme that can easily be changed in the future."

Image zoom Lemon Fresh removable wallpaper from Chasing Paper. Courtesy of Chasing Paper

If installing traditional wallpaper feels like an intimidating (and permanent) design decision, don't fret! Today's temporary wallpaper solutions are beautiful and removable. Best of all? The weekend project doesn't require professional assistance.

"Removable wallpaper has the look and feel of traditional wallpaper, but no glue! There's an immediate curing dry time, so there’s no smudging or discoloration," says Elizabeth Rees, founder of Chasing Paper. "Essentially, it makes installation simple. There's no need to hire a wallpaper installer. Most people can accomplish the installation process by themselves, which is especially appealing in our current climate."

Fresh Ways To Use Temporary Wallpaper

Removable wallpaper can work for any room, but it is particularly useful in spaces that might change in functionality or style in the near future. Removable paper in kids' bedrooms and play areas, for example, can be easily replaced as their interests shift. "Another perk is that kids' spaces are bound to get dirty, and removable tiles are easy to swap when damaged or soiled," Andersen says.

It's also ideal if you love wallpaper but are looking for a more affordable option. "Removable wallpaper tiles are the perfect way to get a peek of pattern without having to spend a ton of money," Andersen says. "Use them on the backs of cabinets (bonus if they're glass-front!), on the back of a bookshelf, in architectural nooks and cutouts, and inside closets and drawers."

Image zoom Lagos installed Hygge & West's 'Raindrops' on her stair risers for a refreshing pop of color. Wing Ta Ho

She also recommends considering stair risers as a creative place to install temporary wallpaper. "They offer a pop of pattern that can easily be swapped when it inevitably gets scuffed," she says. Hygge & West cofounder Aimee Lagos used it on the stair risers of her Minneapolis family home.

And don't overlook installing removable wallpaper in small spaces. "We love using wallpaper in powder rooms and bathrooms," says Rees. "It's a wonderful way to play with print in a small space. Laundry rooms are another surprising and unexpected place to install wallpaper, bringing a bit of color to an otherwise utilitarian space." You can even put those scraps to use in smaller applications, like the top of a nightstand or even a laptop cover.

Temporary Wallpaper Ideas for Summer

How to Hang Temporary Wallpaper

Before installing your summer wallpaper, check the manufacturer's website for how-to guides and videos to ensure a successful result. Most temporary wallpaper brands stress that it should be installed only on smooth surfaces; ideally, a wall painted with a smooth finish such as eggshell, satin, or semigloss paint. Textured walls, as well as walls with matte or flat paint finishes, are not suited for the project.

Rees's advice for successfully installing and ordering temporary wallpaper? "Measure and then measure again!" she says. "When ordering, we recommend adding 15% coverage in case of any tricky installation, such as windows, that you may encounter along the way. Prior to applying any wallpaper, wipe down the walls at least a few days ahead of time to allow for the walls to be clean and dry."