I Spy DIY and Chasing Paper Teamed Up for a Dreamy Nature-Inspired Wallpaper Collection
The botanical patterns and earthy colors make for the perfect spring refresh.
Springtime signals new beginnings as flowers bloom and fields turn green again. The season also presents an opportunity to refresh your home after a long, dreary winter, and Chasing Paper's latest collection of peel-and-stick wallpaper makes the perfect spring update. A collaboration with Jenni Yolo, the home renovation expert and blogger behind I Spy DIY, the new line captures the timeless beauty of nature with botanical designs and soft, earthy colors.
With six nature-inspired prints in 13 colorways, the collection was designed to evoke the spring and summer seasons in Wisconsin, where both brands were founded, and represent "the tiny delights that offer joy after long winters," Yolo says.
Many of the flowers and details originated from botany illustrations in antique books and were arranged into a pattern before being printed on Chasing Paper's signature self-adhesive wallpaper. Prices start at $40 for a 2x4-foot panel, or you can order a sample for $6 to try out the pattern before committing.
In addition to wall coverings, the collection includes peel-and-stick vinyl tile in a geometric print called Stepping Stone, the latest addition to Chasing Paper's new line of floor tile. The pattern comes in gray, blush, and sage, and the 12-inch square tiles are sold individually for $10 or in sets of eight for $50. You can also purchase 2x4-foot panels for $50 to cover a large area in one smooth application.
I Spy DIY also collaborated with the wallpaper brand on a selection of art prints featuring vintage designs and painted landscapes, including a grassy scene called Waterfront that's based on a painting by Yolo herself. The artwork is printed in fade-resistant ink on high-quality matte paper, which is available unframed or mounted in a 1-inch frame with plexiglass.
Whether you're looking to update walls with a pretty pattern or swap out your gallery wall art, the I Spy DIY x Chasing Paper collection lets you easily introduce the refreshing feeling of spring to your walls and floors. And with a simple peel-and-stick application, you'll spend less time installing so you can get outside and enjoy the springtime yourself.
Comments