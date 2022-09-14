This Internet-Favorite Wallpaper Brand Is Having a Rare Sale That Includes Best-Sellers and New Releases

Chasing Paper is guiding your home's fall transition with a special two-day sale you don't want to miss. Starting today, you can save 20% sitewide during the brand's highly anticipated quarterly sale. It's a great time to score deals on best-sellers like the Wild Thing print wallpaper and the recently launched peel-and-stick flooring designs. Plus, you don't have to worry about remembering a sale code because the discount will automatically apply to your cart at checkout.

Chasing Paper collaborates with new artists to create one-of-a-kind designs that make the ideal backdrop for your home. If you're looking to give your home a DIY upgrade, peel-and-stick wallpaper and flooring are a great non-permanent way to modify any space—especially for renters who don't want to lose their security deposit. You can use the brand's interactive room visualizer to get an idea of how a particular pattern can transform a space. The most challenging part, however, may be choosing just one print from their extensive collection of beautiful and charming patterns. If you need more help choosing, you can always order samples for $6 each.

The new peel-and-stick tiles are made with thick self-adhesive vinyl with a durable laminate overlay to make it water- and scratch-resistant. Chasing Paper wallpapers use latex ink on self-adhesive poly-woven fabric, ensuring it's nontoxic and free of VOX, PVC, and phthalates while giving it a high-quality feel. Wallpaper prints are available in both traditional and peel-and-stick panels and are fade- and stain-resistant, too.

It's important to note that Chasing Paper doesn't recommend using their traditional or peel-and-stick wallpaper on textured, orange peel, or knockdown walls as it won't adhere properly. Before starting, give your walls a proper wipe down and eliminate dust and grime for the best results. If you're new to the process, a $25 installation kit is available with everything you need to get started. You should also try the footage calculator if you're unsure how much material you'll need to cover your space.

Don't miss out on your chance to save 20% on Chasing Paper's most coveted designs to spruce up your walls and floors this fall.