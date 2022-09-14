Home Improvement Ideas Interior Walls Wallpaper This Internet-Favorite Wallpaper Brand Is Having a Rare Sale That Includes Best-Sellers and New Releases You can save 20% now. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on September 14, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Chasing Paper Chasing Paper is guiding your home's fall transition with a special two-day sale you don't want to miss. Starting today, you can save 20% sitewide during the brand's highly anticipated quarterly sale. It's a great time to score deals on best-sellers like the Wild Thing print wallpaper and the recently launched peel-and-stick flooring designs. Plus, you don't have to worry about remembering a sale code because the discount will automatically apply to your cart at checkout. Chasing Paper collaborates with new artists to create one-of-a-kind designs that make the ideal backdrop for your home. If you're looking to give your home a DIY upgrade, peel-and-stick wallpaper and flooring are a great non-permanent way to modify any space—especially for renters who don't want to lose their security deposit. You can use the brand's interactive room visualizer to get an idea of how a particular pattern can transform a space. The most challenging part, however, may be choosing just one print from their extensive collection of beautiful and charming patterns. If you need more help choosing, you can always order samples for $6 each. The new peel-and-stick tiles are made with thick self-adhesive vinyl with a durable laminate overlay to make it water- and scratch-resistant. Chasing Paper wallpapers use latex ink on self-adhesive poly-woven fabric, ensuring it's nontoxic and free of VOX, PVC, and phthalates while giving it a high-quality feel. Wallpaper prints are available in both traditional and peel-and-stick panels and are fade- and stain-resistant, too. It's important to note that Chasing Paper doesn't recommend using their traditional or peel-and-stick wallpaper on textured, orange peel, or knockdown walls as it won't adhere properly. Before starting, give your walls a proper wipe down and eliminate dust and grime for the best results. If you're new to the process, a $25 installation kit is available with everything you need to get started. You should also try the footage calculator if you're unsure how much material you'll need to cover your space. Don't miss out on your chance to save 20% on Chasing Paper's most coveted designs to spruce up your walls and floors this fall. Wild Thing Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper Courtesy of Chasing Paper FROM $32 (WAS FROM $40), CHASING PAPER That's right, you can get the popular Wild Thing style created by designer Sarah Watson on sale. Choose from five color options: Gold and cream, black and white, sage and white, navy and white, and gray. The design is available in both peel-and-stick and traditional formats and in 2 x 4, 2 x 8, and 2 x 12 feet size panels. Thimblepress Whirling Sky Wallpaper Courtesy of Chasing Paper FROM $72 (WAS FROM $90), CHASING PAPER For a fun and vibrant look, try Thimblepress's Whirling Sky design. Pick from a visually stunning blue colorway to an energetic pink and orange theme. Max Humphry Hexagon Flooring Wallpaper Courtesy of Chasing Paper $40 (WAS $50), CHASING PAPER It's hard to resist the darling classical motif created in collaboration with Max Humphry. You can get 2 x 4 feet tiles or an eight pack of 12 x 12 inch tiles in black and teal. Starburst Flooring Wallpaper Courtesy of Chasing Paper $40 (WAS $50), CHASING PAPER Add a burst of modern flair with this tile pattern inspired by travels through Spain and Portugal. The design is available in black and blue colorways and comes in two size options: 2 x 4 feet tiles or an eight pack of 12 x 12 inch tiles. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit