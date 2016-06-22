12 Pretty Produce Picks To Freshen Up Your Walls

We believe every room deserves some great art, that's why we've gathered up these pretty produce picks! Your kitchen has never looked so fresh.

June 22, 2016
Add some contrast to your walls with this geometric pear print!

Pear Print

Price: $5.00

Cheery & Charming

Bright colors and pretty calligraphy? Count us in!

Mason Jar Garden Table Print

Price: $29.99

The Beet Goes On

This print is perfect for your kitchen gallery wall. Set amongst pretty patterns and more produce prints for the perfect focal point.

Beet Print

Price: $16

Natural Art

Fun fact: This original painting is created with pigments of beet juice, turmeric, and spirulina.

Vegetable Pigment Carrot

Price: $13

Get Berried Away

Bring the fresh and juicy goodness of blueberries to your walls with this statement print.

Blueberry Art Poster

Price: $85

Let It Grow

This bright bounty of fruits and veggies will make every morning as colorful as the farmers market.

Let it Grow Carrot Print

Price: $29.99

Calming Colors

This modern take on some classic herbs is the perfect pick for a carefree kitchen.

Price: $115

Eclectic Inks

Another watercolor fave, this print is gallery-wall ready.

Table Produce Print

Price: $20

Full of Life

Pineapples are an age-old symbol for "welcome". Bring the welcoming spirit to your home with this traditional pick.

Product Name: Pineapple V

Price: $69.99

Purple Pair

Clean and simple, this print is all you need for an instant kitchen refresh.

Price: $130

Garden to Table

Hang this kitchen art print for daily clean-eating inspiration.

Fruit and Vegetable Wall Art

Price: $11.82+

Up Close

Make a statement with this full-frame pick! The bright colors and moody shadows are sure to make a statement.

Peaches Print

Price: $14

