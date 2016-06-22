We believe every room deserves some great art, that's why we've gathered up these pretty produce picks! Your kitchen has never looked so fresh.

12 Pretty Produce Picks To Freshen Up Your Walls

Add some contrast to your walls with this geometric pear print!

Price: $5.00

Cheery & Charming

Image zoom

Bright colors and pretty calligraphy? Count us in!

Price: $29.99

The Beet Goes On

Image zoom

This print is perfect for your kitchen gallery wall. Set amongst pretty patterns and more produce prints for the perfect focal point.

Price: $16

Natural Art

Image zoom

Fun fact: This original painting is created with pigments of beet juice, turmeric, and spirulina.

Price: $13

Get Berried Away

Image zoom

Bring the fresh and juicy goodness of blueberries to your walls with this statement print.

Price: $85

Let It Grow

Image zoom

This bright bounty of fruits and veggies will make every morning as colorful as the farmers market.

Price: $29.99

Calming Colors

Image zoom

This modern take on some classic herbs is the perfect pick for a carefree kitchen.

Price: $115

Eclectic Inks

Image zoom

Another watercolor fave, this print is gallery-wall ready.

Price: $20

Full of Life

Image zoom

Pineapples are an age-old symbol for "welcome". Bring the welcoming spirit to your home with this traditional pick.

Product Name: Pineapple V

Price: $69.99

Purple Pair

Image zoom

Clean and simple, this print is all you need for an instant kitchen refresh.

Price: $130

Garden to Table

Image zoom

Hang this kitchen art print for daily clean-eating inspiration.

Price: $11.82+

Up Close

Image zoom

Make a statement with this full-frame pick! The bright colors and moody shadows are sure to make a statement.