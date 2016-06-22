12 Pretty Produce Picks To Freshen Up Your Walls
We believe every room deserves some great art, that's why we've gathered up these pretty produce picks! Your kitchen has never looked so fresh.
Add some contrast to your walls with this geometric pear print!
Price: $5.00
Cheery & Charming
Bright colors and pretty calligraphy? Count us in!
Price: $29.99
The Beet Goes On
This print is perfect for your kitchen gallery wall. Set amongst pretty patterns and more produce prints for the perfect focal point.
Price: $16
Natural Art
Fun fact: This original painting is created with pigments of beet juice, turmeric, and spirulina.
Price: $13
Get Berried Away
Bring the fresh and juicy goodness of blueberries to your walls with this statement print.
Price: $85
Let It Grow
This bright bounty of fruits and veggies will make every morning as colorful as the farmers market.
Price: $29.99
Calming Colors
This modern take on some classic herbs is the perfect pick for a carefree kitchen.
Price: $115
Eclectic Inks
Another watercolor fave, this print is gallery-wall ready.
Price: $20
Full of Life
Pineapples are an age-old symbol for "welcome". Bring the welcoming spirit to your home with this traditional pick.
Product Name: Pineapple V
Price: $69.99
Purple Pair
Clean and simple, this print is all you need for an instant kitchen refresh.
Price: $130
Garden to Table
Hang this kitchen art print for daily clean-eating inspiration.
Price: $11.82+
Up Close
Make a statement with this full-frame pick! The bright colors and moody shadows are sure to make a statement.
Price: $14
