How to Remove Drywall

If you love watching the demolition scenes in home improvement shows, you'll probably enjoy removing drywall. It's an important project any homeowner should know how to do. But before you start swinging a hammer around, there are some important steps you need to know. Below, we show you how to safely and effectively remove drywall in your home.

After the moldings are out of the way, the next step is to remove the drywall or plaster from the wall. Before you start smashing the wall with a hammer, find out if there are any pipes, ducts, or wiring inside the walls.

This is a messy job, so work carefully to avoid creating excessive debris and dust. Remove drywall in large pieces. Start near the top of the wall and work down, prying the drywall free of its fasteners as you go. Drywall is inexpensive, so don't try to save it for reuse. Construction adhesive residue on studs can be a problem, but a heavy-duty paint scraper and chisel may remove enough of it to allow you to hang drywall. Construction adhesive remover should soften troublesome residue spots. Provide plenty of ventilation and give the remover the recommended time to do its job. Be sure to wear a dust mask rated for fine dust, not just nuisance dust. A fine-dust mask has two straps and is thicker than a nuisance-dust mask.

