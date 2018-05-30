How to Cut for an Electrical Box in Drywall
We'll show you how to easily and accurately measure drywall cuts for electrical boxes.
Some people believe that accurate results require tedious measurement. But this procedure demonstrates how easy it is to get great results without squinting at a tape measure. In fact, once you've made the jigs for setting and marking the boxes, you can put your measuring equipment back into your toolbox.
The box-setting jig enables you to quickly position outlets at a uniform height and with a consistent projection from the framing. You then use the marking jig to transfer the position of each box to the floor, virtually guaranteeing that you'll never bury a box behind the drywall.
The marking jig then enables you to lay out the box's outline onto the face of the panel. Cutting the opening with your jab saw is a quick and confident process.
Allow approximately 5 minutes per outlet box for setting, marking, and cutting. Before you begin, install wiring and have it inspected, if required by local regulations.
