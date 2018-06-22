Step 1

When you add a wall in your house, it will either run perpendicular or parallel to the ceiling joists. Perpendicular construction is easier because you have built-in attachment points for the top plate where it crosses each joist. Parallel construction involves a bit more work because you'll need to add blocking between the joists. (For more on adding blocking, look below.) Shifting the wall so it's directly under a joist eliminates the blocking, but make sure you can live with that location instead of choosing it simply to save work.

Building the wall on the floor is the most efficient procedure, but space limitations may force you to build the wall in place. To do that, plumb the top and bottom plates to each other, and fasten the studs to the plates by toenailing (driving fasteners at an angle).