Make Your Old Tile Look New Again with These Tips on How to Paint Grout

Refresh a tiled surface with our simple steps for painting grout. You'll learn to fall in love with your bathroom or kitchen backsplash all over again.
Glazed tile is a durable, attractive material for bathrooms, kitchen backsplashes, and floors, but over time, the grout can become discolored or damaged. To quickly refresh your tile, consider reviving the grout with paint. Inexpensive and less invasive than redoing the entire tiled surface, painting the grout allows you to quickly freshen the look of a floor, backsplash, or accent area. (However, it's important to note that if you have unglazed tile, grout paint is not recommended, as its porous surface will absorb the paint and may cause permanent stains.) Even for a novice DIYer, learning how to paint grout is simple. Here's how to successfully revamp your grout color.
Comments