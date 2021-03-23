This New Peel-and-Stick Tile Makes It So Easy to Refresh Your Floors with Bold Style

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

small bathroom with teal patterned floor tile Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Chasing Paper

The collection of new peel-and-stick tiles replicate the look of pricey patterned cement tiles with self-adhesive vinyl designs that don't require grout or mortar. Finished with a laminate coating to ward off stains, scratches, and fading, the water-resistant tiles are designed to stand up well in high-traffic areas like kitchens, bathrooms, and mudrooms. To apply, simply peel off the adhesive backing and press onto the surface like a sticker.

"In the last year, with more time at home, our customer has been motivated to tackle more projects and a recurring question we have always heard is, 'Can you use Chasing Paper wallpaper on the floor?'," says Elizabeth Rees, Chasing Paper co-founder, in a press release. The new 12-inch-square tiles meet that need with added durability, and, like the brand's signature wallpaper, they can be easily trimmed, repositioned, and removed as needed.

kitchen backsplash with green patterned tile Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Chasing Paper

Buy It: Farmhouse Tile ($10 each or $50 for 8, Chasing Paper)

The collection is made up of eight prints inspired by traditional tile designs, including graphic geometric patterns and dupes for terrazzo and Carrara marble. Colors include bold black and white, as well as earth tones like olive green, mauve, and warm gray. The company has plans to expand its offerings to include "designs for all aesthetics" throughout 2021.

You can apply the peel-and-stick tiles to smooth floors or walls, including ceramic tile, sealed wood, and linoleum surfaces. For best results, line up the tiles against each other with no gaps in between. Make sure the area is completely clean, dry, and dust-free before applying, and smooth the tile onto the surface using a squeegee or similar tool. Carefully trim any excess around the edges with a sharp razor blade. To clean the finished surface, use a gentle floor cleaner that doesn't contain bleach, and wipe up any residual water when you're done.