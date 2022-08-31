How to Hang Pegboard for an Organized Workspace

Typically, pegboard is a sheet of tempered hardboard with pre-drilled holes arranged in a grid pattern. The holes are used to hold wire hangers, which can be positioned as needed to arrange tools or accessories according to size, shape, or type. Pegboard is a common home addition because it's relatively easy to install, affordable, and effective for keeping workspaces tidy and organized.

Pegboards can be as big or small as you need them to be, so if your space is limited, just cut the board to the appropriate size for the area. This makes it easy to add a pegboard to your basement, workshop, garage, garden shed, or anywhere in need of additional storage. Use this guide to find out more about pegboard materials and learn how to hang pegboard on your wall.

Laurie Black

Choosing a Pegboard Material

While most pegboards are made out of tempered hardboard panels, you can also find metal or even plastic pegboard options. Tempered hardboard pegboards are generally the most affordable because they are most widely available. However, tempered hardboard is vulnerable to moisture and high humidity, so if this is a risk, it might be better to go with a water-resistant option.

Metal pegboards are a great choice thanks to their water resistance and heavy-duty support. Plastic is a lightweight alternative that is ideal for high-humidity environments. However, plastic pegboard isn't as easy to cut to a custom size. Weigh the options carefully before deciding on your pegboard material.

Safety Considerations

Pegboard is designed to hold your tools and accessories when not in use. This keeps items out of the way when you work and keeps the space organized so you can quickly retrieve a tool when needed. However, if the pegboard is not installed correctly or you haven't taken environmental conditions into consideration, it may tear off the wall if the weight it holds overcomes the weak supports.

To ensure that high humidity won't rot the supports, take your time selecting a pegboard material based on the weather in your area. After deciding on a suitable product, measure and mark the location where the pegboard will be installed. Make sure that the supports can connect directly to wall studs or to appropriate wall anchors that are rated for the estimated weight. Keep in mind that the weight estimate should also include the items that you will be mounting on the pegboard.

Cameron Sadeghpour

How to Hang Pegboard

Installing a pegboard over your workbench or mounting it to the wall of a shed can increase the amount of space you have for your tools while also keeping them organized. Follow these detailed steps to learn how to hang pegboard.

What You'll Need

Pegboard

Tape measure

Pencil

Stud finder

Circular saw

Furring strips

¾-inch wood screws

Drill

2-½-inch wood screws

Pegboard hooks or hangers

Step 1: Choose a Suitable Location

Selecting a location for the pegboard is important because you need to ensure that it's properly supported. This will prevent it from falling off the wall when you begin to hang tools. Choose a place in the basement or garage where the pegboard can be evenly mounted to studs. If the studs are covered by drywall, you can locate the studs with a stud finder tool. Once you have located the studs and selected an optimal position for the pegboard, use a tape measure to mark the exact height from the floor you want the pegboard. Similarly, measure and mark the outside edges of the pegboard.

Step 2: Measure, Cut, and Prepare Pegboard

Check the exact size and shape of the pegboard and compare it to the target mounting location. Use a tape measure to verify the size of the pegboard. If the pegboard is too big, you can cut it down to the appropriate size with a circular saw. Lay the sheet down on a workbench or across two sawhorses, then measure and mark the pegboard so you know where to cut. Use a circular saw, jigsaw, or even a table saw to cut the pegboard.

Furring strips are 1x2-inch boards that are used to mount pegboard about an inch away from the wall so that the hangers can be placed into the pegboard holes without hitting the wall. You should also measure and cut your furring strips so that the length of each strip matches the height of the pegboard.

Step 3: Attach Furring Strips

Use ¾-inch wood screws to secure the furring strips along the left and right sides of the pegboard. You should insert a screw at the top, bottom, and center of each strip with a drill, making sure to avoid the pre-drilled holes in the pegboard. Similarly, the furring strips can be mounted directly to the wall studs, instead of fastening them to the pegboard. Just make sure to measure carefully to avoid uneven placement.

Step 4: Mount Pegboard to the Wall

Whether you've attached the furring strips to the pegboard or directly to the wall studs, the next step remains the same. Line up the pegboard according to your initial measurements so that the right and left edges are aligned with the wall studs. Use a drill to drive a 2-½-inch wood screw into the top right or left corner to secure one side of the pegboard.

Before repeating this step on the other side, check the position of the pegboard with a level to ensure that it's straight. After confirming the pegboard is level, drive a screw through the opposite top corner. Finish securing the pegboard by drilling screws into the bottom corners.

Step 5: Hang Tools and Accessories

Once the pegboard installation is finished, you can begin to organize your accessories by attaching pegboard hooks or hangers to the pre-drilled holes. Shorter hooks are good for small, lightweight items, like screwdrivers, while longer, thicker hooks are more suitable for heavy tools, like a drill.

Adam Albright

Hanging Pegboard Without Stud Support

In most cases, you will be able to line up your furring strips with wall studs to ensure that the pegboard is properly supported. However, this isn't always the case. But you shouldn't be prevented from installing this helpful organizational product just because of a lack of studs. Instead, you can use screws made for metal studs to install your furring strips on a sheet metal wall, allowing the pegboard to be mounted to the furring strips. You can also use drywall anchors with spacers instead of furring strips to mount a pegboard to drywall, depending on the weight of the pegboard and the items you want to hang.

If you are working with a concrete wall, use concrete anchors instead of drywall anchors. While drywall anchors grip the soft interior of the drywall to provide support, concrete anchors grip the inside of the masonry material so that you can drive screws into the anchors without worrying about them getting pulled out of the wall. Just make sure the anchors you choose are rated for the amount of weight.