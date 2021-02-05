Whirlpool Warranty: What It Does and Does Not Cover

In order to receive warranty service from Whirlpool, you must provide proof of purchase. That requires the receipt with the name and address of the retailer or dealer where you purchased the appliance. Whirlpool makes it easy with its warranty form, as it includes a space where you can attach your receipt and write down the pertinent information on the date of purchase, the appliance's model and serial number, and the address and name of the dealer or retailer.