What Is a Homeowners Warranty?

Home warranties cover either total or partial repair and replacement of these systems in the event of a failure. Consider the first really hot day after spring has broken. You've been comfortable with open windows for a few months, but it's time to finally turn on the air conditioner. Once you've turned it on, you notice after an hour or so that the house isn't cooling—your evaporator coil has cracked. In this case, you could fall back onto your home warranty to help with the repairs.