The 5 Best Septic Warranty Companies (2021)

Not only can a home warranty protect your septic system, but it can also cover important home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear. Before investing in a septic warranty, it's important to understand exactly what's covered in your contract. For example, some septic warranty policies include coverage for pumping while others charge an additional fee for this service. Be mindful of inclusions, exclusions, and limits before you select a policy. We recommend requesting quotes from American Home Shield, Choice Home Warranty, Amazon Home Warranty, Select Home Warranty, and First American Home Warranty so that you can compare pricing and coverage in your area.