The 5 Best Septic Warranty Companies (2021)

A septic warranty can protect your septic system if it breaks down unexpectedly. Keep reading for our recommendations on the best septic warranty providers.
By Home Service Research Team
March 12, 2021
If you live in a rural or suburban area, chances are that you have a home septic system that you're responsible for maintaining. While a functioning septic system is essential, it can also be one of the most expensive home systems to repair.

A home warranty can protect your septic system and provide peace of mind if your system breaks down. Though septic systems aren't covered under every home warranty policy, most providers allow you to add septic warranty coverage onto your policy for a few extra dollars per month.

If you're looking to invest in septic system coverage, keep reading this review of the best home warranty providers that offer septic warranty coverage.

Top Septic Warranty Companies

The five best home warranty companies for septic system coverage are:

1. American Home Shield

2. Choice Home Warranty

3. Amazon Home Warranty

4. Select Home Warranty

5. First American Home Warranty

#1 Best Overall: American Home Shield

American Home Shield is one of the top home warranty providers in the United States. With over 50 years of experience offering home warranty policies, American Home Shield is best known for its generous coverage caps and flexible service call fees.

American Home Shield Coverage Plans

American Home Shield offers three protection plans to homeowners:

  • Systems Plan: The Systems Plan covers 12 home systems, including your plumbing, air conditioning, water heater, and electrical.
  • Appliances Plan: The Appliances Plan covers 10 home appliances, including your washer-dryer unit and refrigerator.
  • Combo Plan: The Combo Plan includes protection for both systems and appliances.

Here's what you can expect to pay per month and per year for your American Home Shield plan:

  • Systems Plan: $49.99 per month or $599.88 per year
  • Appliances Plan: $49.99 per month or $599.88 per year
  • Combo Plan: $59.99 per month or $719.88 per year

In addition to these premiums, customers must pay a service fee of $75, $100, or $125 every time they have a technician come out to repair or replace a system or appliance.

American Home Shield Septic Coverage

As a first-year American Home Shield customer, you can add coverage for your septic pump to any home warranty plan for an additional monthly fee. After your first year as a policyholder, you won't be able to renew your septic system coverage. Note: The company's septic system coverage doesn't extend to blockages that require excavation.

Get a free online quote from American Home Shield or call 844-529-9298 for customized cost information.

#2 Best for Older Homes: Choice Home Warranty

If you live in an older home, we recommend Choice Home Warranty to service your septic system. Unlike other home warranty providers, Choice Home Warranty won't deny you coverage based on the age of your property so long as all of your home components are in working order when you enroll in a plan.

Choice Home Warranty Coverage Plans

 Choice Home Warranty offers two coverage plans:

  • Basic Plan: The Basic Plan covers 14 home components and includes a mix of systems and appliances. The covered items range from your heating system to your cooktop.
  • Total Plan: The Total Plan includes everything in the Basic Plan, plus coverage for four additional home systems and appliances.

Here's what you can expect to pay for Choice Home Warranty coverage:

  • Basic Plan: $36.17 per month or $434.04 per year
  • Total Plan: $42.50 per month or $510 per year

In addition to these premiums, customers will have to pay an $85 service fee.

Choice Home Warranty Septic Coverage

You can add coverage for a septic system and septic system pumping to both Choice Home Warranty plans. The provider's septic system coverage extends to your septic tank ejector pump, jet pump, tank, and septic line. Note: Choice won't pay more than $500 for a septic system repair during your contract term, and pumping limits are capped at $250.

Claim your free quote from Choice Home Warranty online or by calling 929-400-6165.

#3 Best Add-Ons: Amazon Home Warranty

One of the best ways to customize your home warranty policy is with optional add-on coverage. Amazon Home Warranty provides a variety of coverage options, with add-on protections available for items like your septic system and wine refrigerator.

Amazon Home Warranty Coverage Plans

Amazon Home Warranty offers three home warranty plans:

  • Essential Appliances Plan: This home warranty covers eight major appliances, including your refrigerator and microwave oven.
  • Major Systems Plan: This plan covers eight home systems, including your air conditioning and heating.
  • Combo Plan: The Combo Plan includes all items covered under the Essential Appliances and Major Systems plans, plus coverage for a few additional home components.

Here's how much you can expect to pay for an annual Amazon Home Warranty plan:

  • Essential Appliances Plan: $479
  • Major Systems Plan: $479
  • Combo Plan: $579

Customers will also have to pay a $75 service fee.

Amazon Home Warranty Septic Coverage

You can add coverage for your septic system or septic pumping to any Amazon Home Warranty plan. The company's septic system coverage extends to most parts of your septic system but doesn't cover collapsed or broken sewer lines. The company's septic warranty coverage has a $500 limit per contract term while the septic pumping warranty coverage has a limit of $200.

Obtain a free online quote from Amazon Home Warranty or call 866-605-8194 for cost details.

#4 Best for Budget Shoppers: Select Home Warranty

If you're looking for an affordable home warranty policy, consider choosing a plan from Select Home Warranty. With three options for less than $40 a month and an industry standard service fee of $75, Select Home Warranty offers some of the most competitive pricing in the home warranty market.

Select Home Warranty Coverage Plans

Select Home Warranty offers three coverage plans:

  • Bronze Care: The Bronze Care plan covers eight home appliances, including your stove and dishwasher.
  • Gold Care: The Gold Care plan covers six home systems, including your electrical and plumbing.
  • Platinum Care: The Platinum Care plan covers all items under the Gold Care and Bronze Care plans.

Here's what you can expect to pay for each Select Home Warranty plan:

  • Bronze Care: $35.83 per month or $429.96 per year
  • Gold Care: $35.83 per month or $429.96 per year
  • Platinum Care: $37.50 per month or $450 per year

Customers will also be expected to pay a $75 service fee.

Select Home Warranty Septic Coverage

Select Home Warranty offers optional septic system coverage, which you can add on to any plan. The company's septic system coverage extends to your aerobic pump, sewage ejector, jet pump, and septic tank. It doesn't cover tile fields and leach beds, leach lines, lateral lines, issues with insufficient capacity, septic cleanouts, or pumping.

To get a free quote from Select Home Warranty, fill out this online form or call 888-370-3956.

#5 Most Comprehensive Claims Coverage: First American Home Warranty

If you're worried about coverage limits, consider a plan from First American Home Warranty. First American is best known for its optional First Class Upgrade, which allows you to extend your plan's coverage to include systems that weren't properly installed. If you live in an older home, this can provide you with a crucial layer of protection.

First American Home Warranty Coverage Plans

First American Home Warranty offers two plan options:

  • Basic Plan: The Basic Plan covers nine home appliances, including your refrigerator and dishwasher.
  • Premier Plan: The Premier Plan covers all appliances in the Basic Plan, plus eight home systems.

Here's what you can expect to pay for each First American Home Warranty plan:

  • Basic Plan: $28 per month or $336 per year
  • Premier Plan: $42.50 per month or $510 per year

In addition to a monthly premium, customers will have to pay a $75 fee every time they request service.

First American Home Warranty Septic Coverage

You can add septic system coverage or pumping insurance to either First American plan. If you opt for pumping coverage, First American will cover one pumping appointment per contract term. If you choose general septic system coverage, you'll receive protection for your jet pump, aerobic pump, sewage ejector pump, and tank. Optional septic system coverage includes a $500 limit per contract term.

To get a free quote from First American Home Warranty, fill out this online form or call 833-777-0049.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Septic Warranty

  • Your location: Not every home warranty company offers service in every state. Get a custom quote using your zip code before you enroll in coverage.
  • Parts covered: Your septic system is made up of a number of working parts. Review a sample contract before purchasing a policy to determine which parts will be covered.
  • Coverage limits: Similar to home insurance, your septic warranty will include a maximum coverage limit that caps the amount of service your policy will provide. For example, if your septic warranty has a $500 limit, you won’t be able to claim more than $500 worth of septic repairs or replacements during your contract term. Make sure you understand your policy’s limits before you sign up for coverage.

Conclusion

Not only can a home warranty protect your septic system, but it can also cover important home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear. Before investing in a septic warranty, it's important to understand exactly what's covered in your contract. For example, some septic warranty policies include coverage for pumping while others charge an additional fee for this service. Be mindful of inclusions, exclusions, and limits before you select a policy. We recommend requesting quotes from American Home Shield, Choice Home Warranty, Amazon Home Warranty, Select Home Warranty, and First American Home Warranty so that you can compare pricing and coverage in your area.

