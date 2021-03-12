The 5 Best Septic Warranty Companies (2021)

If you live in a rural or suburban area, chances are that you have a home septic system that you're responsible for maintaining. While a functioning septic system is essential, it can also be one of the most expensive home systems to repair.
A home warranty can protect your septic system and provide peace of mind if your system breaks down. Though septic systems aren't covered under every home warranty policy, most providers allow you to add septic warranty coverage onto your policy for a few extra dollars per month.
If you're looking to invest in septic system coverage, keep reading this review of the best home warranty providers that offer septic warranty coverage.
The five best home warranty companies for septic system coverage are:
American Home Shield is one of the top home warranty providers in the United States. With over 50 years of experience offering home warranty policies, American Home Shield is best known for its generous coverage caps and flexible service call fees.
American Home Shield offers three protection plans to homeowners:
Here's what you can expect to pay per month and per year for your American Home Shield plan:
In addition to these premiums, customers must pay a service fee of $75, $100, or $125 every time they have a technician come out to repair or replace a system or appliance.
As a first-year American Home Shield customer, you can add coverage for your septic pump to any home warranty plan for an additional monthly fee. After your first year as a policyholder, you won't be able to renew your septic system coverage. Note: The company's septic system coverage doesn't extend to blockages that require excavation.
Get a free online quote from American Home Shield or call 844-529-9298 for customized cost information.
If you live in an older home, we recommend Choice Home Warranty to service your septic system. Unlike other home warranty providers, Choice Home Warranty won't deny you coverage based on the age of your property so long as all of your home components are in working order when you enroll in a plan.
Choice Home Warranty offers two coverage plans:
Here's what you can expect to pay for Choice Home Warranty coverage:
In addition to these premiums, customers will have to pay an $85 service fee.
You can add coverage for a septic system and septic system pumping to both Choice Home Warranty plans. The provider's septic system coverage extends to your septic tank ejector pump, jet pump, tank, and septic line. Note: Choice won't pay more than $500 for a septic system repair during your contract term, and pumping limits are capped at $250.
Claim your free quote from Choice Home Warranty online or by calling 929-400-6165.
One of the best ways to customize your home warranty policy is with optional add-on coverage. Amazon Home Warranty provides a variety of coverage options, with add-on protections available for items like your septic system and wine refrigerator.
Amazon Home Warranty offers three home warranty plans:
Here's how much you can expect to pay for an annual Amazon Home Warranty plan:
Customers will also have to pay a $75 service fee.
You can add coverage for your septic system or septic pumping to any Amazon Home Warranty plan. The company's septic system coverage extends to most parts of your septic system but doesn't cover collapsed or broken sewer lines. The company's septic warranty coverage has a $500 limit per contract term while the septic pumping warranty coverage has a limit of $200.
Obtain a free online quote from Amazon Home Warranty or call 866-605-8194 for cost details.
If you're looking for an affordable home warranty policy, consider choosing a plan from Select Home Warranty. With three options for less than $40 a month and an industry standard service fee of $75, Select Home Warranty offers some of the most competitive pricing in the home warranty market.
Select Home Warranty offers three coverage plans:
Here's what you can expect to pay for each Select Home Warranty plan:
Customers will also be expected to pay a $75 service fee.
Select Home Warranty offers optional septic system coverage, which you can add on to any plan. The company's septic system coverage extends to your aerobic pump, sewage ejector, jet pump, and septic tank. It doesn't cover tile fields and leach beds, leach lines, lateral lines, issues with insufficient capacity, septic cleanouts, or pumping.
To get a free quote from Select Home Warranty, fill out this online form or call 888-370-3956.
If you're worried about coverage limits, consider a plan from First American Home Warranty. First American is best known for its optional First Class Upgrade, which allows you to extend your plan's coverage to include systems that weren't properly installed. If you live in an older home, this can provide you with a crucial layer of protection.
First American Home Warranty offers two plan options:
Here's what you can expect to pay for each First American Home Warranty plan:
In addition to a monthly premium, customers will have to pay a $75 fee every time they request service.
You can add septic system coverage or pumping insurance to either First American plan. If you opt for pumping coverage, First American will cover one pumping appointment per contract term. If you choose general septic system coverage, you'll receive protection for your jet pump, aerobic pump, sewage ejector pump, and tank. Optional septic system coverage includes a $500 limit per contract term.
To get a free quote from First American Home Warranty, fill out this online form or call 833-777-0049.
Not only can a home warranty protect your septic system, but it can also cover important home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear. Before investing in a septic warranty, it's important to understand exactly what's covered in your contract. For example, some septic warranty policies include coverage for pumping while others charge an additional fee for this service. Be mindful of inclusions, exclusions, and limits before you select a policy. We recommend requesting quotes from American Home Shield, Choice Home Warranty, Amazon Home Warranty, Select Home Warranty, and First American Home Warranty so that you can compare pricing and coverage in your area.