Select Home Warranty vs. Choice Home Warranty (2021)

If you're looking for a comparison of Select Home Warranty vs. Choice Home Warranty, you're in the right place. Our review team examined these two companies on factors like coverage plans, cost, and state availability to help homeowners decide which home warranty provider best fits their home protection needs. For information on alternative home warranty companies to consider, read our article on the best home warranties of 2021.
To get a free quote from Select Home Warranty, call 888-370-3956 or fill out this online form. For a free quote from Choice Home Warranty, call 929-400-6165 or complete this simple form.
Compare Select Home Warranty and Choice Home Warranty below.
Select Home Warranty offers three coverage plans: Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care. Bronze Care covers six home systems and Gold Care covers eight home appliances. The Platinum Care plan covers everything in the Bronze Care and Gold Care plans, plus garage door openers and plumbing stoppages. All Select Home Warranty plans come with free roof leak coverage.
Select Home Warranty offers 12 optional add-ons:
Compare the specific items covered under each Select Home Warranty plan below.
Bronze Care
Gold Care
Platinum Care
Choice Home Warranty offers two coverage plans: a Basic Plan and a Total Plan. The Basic Plan covers 14 different appliances and systems, and the Total Plan covers everything in the Basic Plan, plus a refrigerator, washer, dryer, and air conditioning system.
Choice Home Warranty also offers nine optional add-ons:
Compare the items covered under Choice Home Warranty's coverage plans below.
Basic Plan
Total Plan
Select Home Warranty and Choice Home Warranty have similar monthly premiums and service call fee costs. That being said, Select Home Warranty is slightly cheaper than Choice Home Warranty.
Note: The cost of optional add-ons from these companies varies based on the item that you add to your plan. Typically, each optional item adds about $40 to $180 to a homeowner's annual home warranty cost.
Both Select Home Warranty and Choice Home Warranty have received thousands of customer reviews online. Neither company is accredited by the BBB, which is common among home warranty companies because of the high cost of accreditation.
Compare Select Home Warranty and Choice Home Warranty reviews and ratings below.
Note: In 2019, the Arizona Attorney General's Office filed a civil lawsuit against Choice Home Warranty, claiming that the company used false advertising regarding coverage limitations and exclusions and misled consumers. In 2015, Choice settled a similar lawsuit with the New Jersey Attorney General, paid a fine, and hired an independent compliance monitor to review advertising standards moving forward.
Because the terms and conditions of a service contract can seem confusing, we recommend reading through a sample contract before signing up for a home warranty and reaching out to your provider's customer service department if you have any questions.
Select Home Warranty and Choice Home Warranty are two of the most popular home warranty companies in the industry because of their affordability and wide availability across the U.S. We named Choice Home Warranty as the best home warranty company for older homes because it covers appliances and systems regardless of their age. We named Select Home Warranty as the best home warranty company for budget shoppers because of its low monthly premiums and service fees.
Select Home Warranty may be a good option for homeowners on a tight budget and Choice Home Warranty may be good for homeowners with older homes. Before buying a home warranty, we recommend getting a free quote from both companies to compare coverage details and pricing.
If you're not sure whether Select Home Warranty or Choice Home Warranty are right for you, consider American Home Shield. American Home Shield is one of the oldest home warranty companies in the industry and offers three comprehensive coverage plans and flexible service fees.
Our review team named American Home Shield as the best overall home warranty company because of its comprehensive plans, breadth of coverage, and years of experience.
To get a free quote from American Home Shield, call 844-529-9298 or fill out this online form.
Both Choice Home Warranty and Select Home Warranty offer customer service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
There's a 30-day waiting period for new Select Home Warranty and Choice Home Warranty customers. This means that customers have to wait 30 days before coverage kicks in and they can submit their first claim.
A home warranty plan can help homeowners maintain financial stability by providing them with an alternative way of paying for unexpected home repairs or replacements. Instead of paying hundreds to thousands of dollars out of pocket, homeowners with a home warranty pay a relatively small monthly premium and a service fee of about $75 to $125 every time a repair or replacement is needed.
American Home Shield offers the same number of coverage plans as Select Home Warranty. It's also accredited by the BBB, is available in more states, and has a longer history of selling home warranty plans. However, Select Home Warranty has more affordable plans and offers more optional coverage items than American Home Shield.
In 2019, the Arizona Attorney General's Office filed a civil suit against Choice Home Warranty and accused the company of using false advertising and misleading customers in regards to claims coverage. In 2015, Choice settled a similar lawsuit with the New Jersey Attorney General and ended up paying a fine and hiring an independent compliance monitor to supervise its advertising practices moving forward.