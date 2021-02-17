Select Home Warranty vs. American Home Shield (2021)

Considering Select Home Warranty vs. American Home Shield? Read our comparison for a detailed breakdown of these two home warranty companies.
By Home Service Research Team
February 16, 2021
Deciding between Select Home Warranty and American Home Shield? In this article, our review team provides a Select Home Warranty vs. American Home Shield comparison, examining the home warranty providers' plans, customer reviews, and pricing to help you decide which company is the best fit for your home protection needs. For other reputable home warranty companies to consider, read our article on the best home warranty companies in the industry.

To get a free quote from Select Home Warranty, call 888-370-3956 or fill out this online form. For a free quote from American Home Shield, call 844-529-9298

In this article:

  • Select Home Warranty vs. American Home Shield Comparison
  • Select Home Warranty Coverage Plans
  • American Home Shield Coverage Plans
  • Select Home Warranty vs. American Home Shield Cost
  • Customer Reviews
  • Conclusion
  • Frequently Asked Questions

Select Home Warranty vs. American Home Shield Comparison

Compare Select Home Warranty and American Home Shield below.

Select Home Warranty Overview

  • Get a free quote: Visit site
  • Superlative: Best for Budget Shoppers
  • Number of plans: 3
  • Premium cost: $35.83–$37.50 per month
  • Service fee cost: $60–$75
  • State availability: 47 states (all except Nevada, New York, and Washington)
  • BBB rating: B
  • Years in business: 9

American Home Shield Overview

  • Get a free quote: Visit site
  • Superlative: Best Overall
  • Number of plans: 3
  • Premium cost: $50–$60 per month
  • Service fee cost: $75–$125
  • State availability: 49 states (all except Alaska)
  • BBB rating: B
  • Years in business: 50

Select Home Warranty Coverage Plans

Select Home Warranty offers three coverage plans: Gold Care, Bronze Care, and Platinum Care. Bronze Care covers six home systems, Gold Care covers eight home appliances, and Platinum Care covers everything in the Bronze Care and Gold Care plans, plus plumbing stoppages and garage door openers. Each home warranty plan from Select Home Warranty also comes with free roof leak coverage.

Here are the covered items under each Select Home Warranty plan:

Bronze Care

  • Plumbing system
  • Heating system
  • Electrical system
  • AC/Cooling
  • Ductwork
  • Water heater

Gold Care

  • Cooktop
  • Dishwasher
  • Garbage disposal
  • Built-in microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Stove/oven
  • Clothes washer
  • Clothes dryer

Platinum Care

  • Plumbing system
  • Heating system
  • Electrical system
  • AC/Cooling
  • Ductwork
  • Water heater
  • Cooktop
  • Dishwasher
  • Garbage disposal
  • Built-in microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Stove/oven
  • Clothes washer
  • Clothes dryer
  • Garage door openers
  • Plumbing stoppages

Select also offers 12 optional add-ons:

  • Refrigerator ice maker
  • Lawn sprinkler system
  • Pool and spa equipment
  • Lighting fixtures
  • Switches and outlets
  • Second refrigerator
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Plumbing fixtures
  • Well pump
  • Sump pump
  • Central vacuum
  • Septic system coverage

To get a free quote from Select Home Warranty, call 888-370-3956

American Home Shield Coverage Plans

American Home Shield offers a Systems Plan, an Appliances Plan, and a Combo Plan. The Appliances Plan covers essential home appliances like your refrigerator and dishwasher, the Systems Plan covers important home systems like the electrical and plumbing, and the Combo Plan protects 21 systems and appliances under one comprehensive coverage plan.

These are the specific items covered under each American Home Shield plan:

Systems Plan

  • Air conditioning
  • Heating
  • Electrical
  • Plumbing
  • Water heaters
  • Garbage disposal
  • Instant hot/cold water dispenser
  • Doorbell
  • Smoke detectors
  • Ceiling fans
  • Central vacuum

Appliances Plan

  • Dishwasher
  • Range/oven/cooktop
  • Clothes washer
  • Clothes dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Built-in microwave oven
  • Trash compactor
  • Garage door opener
  • Free-standing ice maker
  • Built-in food center

Combo Plan

  • Air conditioning
  • Heating
  • Electrical
  • Plumbing
  • Water heaters
  • Garbage disposal
  • Instant hot/cold water dispenser
  • Doorbell
  • Smoke detectors
  • Ceiling fans
  • Central vacuum
  • Dishwasher
  • Range/oven/cooktop
  • Clothes washer
  • Clothes dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Built-in microwave oven
  • Trash compactor
  • Garage door opener
  • Free-standing ice maker
  • Built-in food center

American Home Shield also offers five optional add-ons, which include:

  • Electronics extended warranty
  • Guest units up to 750 square feet
  • Pool and spa
  • Well pump
  • Septic pump

To get a free quote from American Home Shield, call 844-529-9298

Select Home Warranty vs. American Home Shield Cost

American Home Shield premiums and service call fees are more expensive than Select Home Warranty. Both companies allow homeowners to choose a service fee within the given ranges shown below.

Select Home Warranty Cost

  • Monthly premium cost: $35.85–$37.50
  • Service fee deductible: $60–$75

American Home Shield Cost

  • Monthly premium cost: $49.99–$59.99
  • Service fee deductible: $75–$125

Note: The cost of optional add-ons depends on the specific items you add to your plan. In general, optional coverage items will cost an additional $40 to $180 per year.

Customer Reviews

American Home Shield reviews are more positive on average than Select Home Warranty reviews. Additionally, American Home Shield is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), while Select Home Warranty is not. Read on for a head-to-head comparison of these two providers' reviews and ratings.

Select Home Warranty Ratings

  • BBB rating: B
  • BBB accreditation: No
  • Average BBB customer review rating: 1/5 stars

American Home Shield Ratings

  • BBB rating: B
  • BBB accreditation: Yes
  • Average BBB customer review rating: 2.5/5 stars

Conclusion

Select Home Warranty and American Home Shield are both reputable home warranty companies that sell comprehensive coverage plans for home appliances and systems. Our review team named Select Home Warranty as the best home warranty company for budget shoppers and named American Home Shield as the best overall home warranty company in the industry.

As such, we recommend Select Home Warranty for homeowners on a tight budget and American Home Shield for homeowners seeking a company with coverage caps on the high end. Before buying a home warranty, we recommend getting quotes from both providers to compare coverage and pricing.

To get a free quote from Select Home Warranty, call 888-370-3956 or complete this easy form.  For a free quote from American Home Shield, call 844-529-9298

Alternative Home Warranty Provider: Choice Home Warranty

Homeowners who aren't sure whether American Home Shield or Select Home Warranty is right for them should consider Choice Home Warranty. Our review team named this company as the best for older homes because it offers coverage plans that protect appliances and systems regardless of their age.

For a free quote from Choice Home Warranty, call 929-400-6165

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the waiting period for Select Home Warranty and American Home Shield?

Both American Home Shield and Select Home Warranty have a 30-day waiting period before coverage kicks in. After 30 days, homeowners can submit a service request for a covered repair or replacement.

What are the benefits of a home warranty plan?

A home warranty protects homeowners from paying for expensive repairs on their systems and appliances. Instead of paying out of pocket for these repairs, homeowners with a home warranty plan pay a relatively small monthly payment and a service fee of about $75 to $125 every time a service is requested.

What does a home warranty cover?

A home warranty plan covers home appliances and systems that break down due to normal wear and tear. The specific appliances and systems covered under a home warranty plan depend on the provider you choose and the type of plan you buy. Many home warranty companies sell coverage plans that exclusively cover appliances or systems and a comprehensive plan that covers both appliances and systems.

