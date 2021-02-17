Select Home Warranty vs. American Home Shield (2021)

Deciding between Select Home Warranty and American Home Shield? In this article, our review team provides a Select Home Warranty vs. American Home Shield comparison, examining the home warranty providers' plans, customer reviews, and pricing to help you decide which company is the best fit for your home protection needs. For other reputable home warranty companies to consider, read our article on the best home warranty companies in the industry.
In this article:
Compare Select Home Warranty and American Home Shield below.
Select Home Warranty offers three coverage plans: Gold Care, Bronze Care, and Platinum Care. Bronze Care covers six home systems, Gold Care covers eight home appliances, and Platinum Care covers everything in the Bronze Care and Gold Care plans, plus plumbing stoppages and garage door openers. Each home warranty plan from Select Home Warranty also comes with free roof leak coverage.
Here are the covered items under each Select Home Warranty plan:
Bronze Care
Gold Care
Platinum Care
Select also offers 12 optional add-ons:
American Home Shield offers a Systems Plan, an Appliances Plan, and a Combo Plan. The Appliances Plan covers essential home appliances like your refrigerator and dishwasher, the Systems Plan covers important home systems like the electrical and plumbing, and the Combo Plan protects 21 systems and appliances under one comprehensive coverage plan.
These are the specific items covered under each American Home Shield plan:
Systems Plan
Appliances Plan
Combo Plan
American Home Shield also offers five optional add-ons, which include:
American Home Shield premiums and service call fees are more expensive than Select Home Warranty. Both companies allow homeowners to choose a service fee within the given ranges shown below.
Note: The cost of optional add-ons depends on the specific items you add to your plan. In general, optional coverage items will cost an additional $40 to $180 per year.
American Home Shield reviews are more positive on average than Select Home Warranty reviews. Additionally, American Home Shield is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), while Select Home Warranty is not. Read on for a head-to-head comparison of these two providers' reviews and ratings.
Select Home Warranty and American Home Shield are both reputable home warranty companies that sell comprehensive coverage plans for home appliances and systems. Our review team named Select Home Warranty as the best home warranty company for budget shoppers and named American Home Shield as the best overall home warranty company in the industry.
As such, we recommend Select Home Warranty for homeowners on a tight budget and American Home Shield for homeowners seeking a company with coverage caps on the high end. Before buying a home warranty, we recommend getting quotes from both providers to compare coverage and pricing.
Homeowners who aren't sure whether American Home Shield or Select Home Warranty is right for them should consider Choice Home Warranty. Our review team named this company as the best for older homes because it offers coverage plans that protect appliances and systems regardless of their age.
Both American Home Shield and Select Home Warranty have a 30-day waiting period before coverage kicks in. After 30 days, homeowners can submit a service request for a covered repair or replacement.
A home warranty protects homeowners from paying for expensive repairs on their systems and appliances. Instead of paying out of pocket for these repairs, homeowners with a home warranty plan pay a relatively small monthly payment and a service fee of about $75 to $125 every time a service is requested.
A home warranty plan covers home appliances and systems that break down due to normal wear and tear. The specific appliances and systems covered under a home warranty plan depend on the provider you choose and the type of plan you buy. Many home warranty companies sell coverage plans that exclusively cover appliances or systems and a comprehensive plan that covers both appliances and systems.