What Does a Samsung Washer Warranty Cover?

Samsung is a well-known consumer electronics company that's been around for over 80 years. Founded in Japan, this technology conglomerate makes a variety of products. One subsect of these products is home appliances, including washers.
Samsung sells 2-in-1, top load, and front load washers, all of which come with warranties. You'll want to familiarize yourself with Samsung warranties and options for warranty coverage after the basic warranty expires.
Most Samsung washers come with a basic warranty of one year. These warranties differ depending on the make and model of the product in question, and all warranties are valid only for products purchased and used in the United States.
We've thoroughly researched Samsung's basic warranty overview and discovered information on services covered, terms, how to submit a claim, and their general costs.
If your Samsung washer is found to be defective during the warranty period specified in your agreement, Samsung will replace, repair, or refund your purchase based on the damages. These types of defective parts are supported for the Samsung washer line:
Once repairs have been made, or parts have been replaced, the damaged parts or products become Samsung's property and must be returned to them. All of the remaining parts or products from the original warranty stay under warranty for 90 days, or assume the remaining original warranty—whichever is longer.
This limited warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship encountered in normal, noncommercial use of this product.
The limited warranty covers manufacturing defects in materials or workmanship encountered in normal household, noncommercial use of this product.
Samsung's basic warranty, and the limited warranty which goes into effect after repair, does not cover the problems that results from the following:
Your Samsung warrants begins on the day you purchase your product and lasts for one year. Not all Samsung washers include the same parts. For example, you may purchase a 2-in-1 washer that includes a different motor type than a front load powerfoam model. The warranties for these two types of motors may vary. You can find your machine's specific warranty here.
These are the basic coverage terms Samsung provides for each part type, all of which may vary based on your model:
We took at look at Samsung's three general model types—2-in-1, front load, and top load, and found them to typically be in line with these basic coverage terms.
Samsung's 2-in-1 washers are products that both wash and dry clothing, cloth and other washing machine safe materials. Of the three model types, the basic warranty was the same.
For all front load washers, products where the washer door sits in the front of the machine, and top load washers, products where the door sits on top of the machine, warranties varied widely.
All warranties were founded on these basic terms:
The exceptions to this warranty come into play with specific parts. For example, some front load have a DD motor part, whereas others have control board parts. Coverage terms for these specific parts differ.
We encourage you to look up you specific warranty for details on your machine's specific part.
In order to submit a claim, you'll first have to register your specific machine with Samsung.
You'll have to create an account with Samsung, which requires and email address and password, or connection to your Google account. Once you're logged in, you can register your product here.
To register, you'll need your model number and serial number. Here's where to find them for each washer type:
Once you create your account and submit both your model number and serial number, your washer will be registered.
In order to submit a claim for your Samsung washer, you can either call them directly, or live chat online with a representative 24/7.
You can call Samsung at 1-800-SAMSUNG (1-800-726-7864). Their line is open Monday through Friday from 8am to 12am ET and Saturday to Sunday from 9am to 6pm ET. These hours are specific to support for appliances, other hours exist for other electronics.
Reviews of Samsung's customer service from Trustpilot are very negative.
"I am writing to make a formal complaint due to the poor service I have received from Samsung, it has been absolutely diabolical. We purchased our Washing machine on 29th September 2019, we have since made many attempts to contact the Samsung shop regarding the issues we have experienced and had no satisfactory response, at the time our requests are being ignored altogether." - Amun Powar, 1 star, Trustpilot
"The delivery person didn't even know that he needed to install the machine. He was running away after dropping the washing machine. When I asked, he then checked his paperwork. And then he checked the space where it was to be installed; and started to give reasons that pipe is not right, it needs gap etc." Badri, 2 stars, Trustpilot
To receive warranty service, you have to contact Samsung first. They'll determine your machine's problem and whether or not your machine can be serviced based on your description.
You can only service your machine at an authorized by Samsung service center. Find a nearby repair center near you here. You'll need your original bill of purchase for both Samsung representatives as well as an authorized service center for proof of purchase.
In-home repairs are available during the warranty's labor period, but not in all areas. It's Samsung's decision as to whether or not you'll be provided with in-home repair, or whether or not Samsung will provide transportation of your product to and from a service center if in-home repair is not possible.
If they decide that they cannot provide in-home repair and that they will not provide transportation, it's up to you to get it to a repair shop.
In order for in-home repair to be possible, your washer has to be unobstructed (which means not blocked by anything) and easily accessible from the floor-level for any service personnel.
If for some reason the repair man can't fix it, it might be necessary for him to remove, repair and then return the product.
Samsung does not provide an official sample list of costs for their washer repairs. According to their warranty, repair price can not exceed the price of the model at the time of purchase.
Reviews on Thumbtack cite prices between $60 and $95 for various kinds of repairs. Everything from the washer rubber gasket in the door to repair of a washer's water pump. Fixr.com sites repairs for Samsung and LG washers to be more expensive than models from other manufacturers.
In general, these are some common washer problems you can expect may arise:
Samsung's washer warranty covers any basic defect or malfunctions for your machine.
Pros
Cons
When your basic Samsung washer warranty expires, you're responsible for repair of all damages to your machine, regardless of whether or not they were covered in the original warranty.
A home warranty will allow you the comfort of knowing that repairs to your washing machine, and other appliances, will continue to be covered after your Samsung warranty expires.
Home warranties cover the repair and replacement of important appliances and systems in your home. This includes things like home appliances, electrical systems, heating and cooling systems, plumbing systems and possibly other systems like your doorbell or garage door opener. Coverage will vary depending on your provider, and you should check the specific items covered before purchase.
We researched the top home warranty providers to find those that include the most comprehensive coverage at an affordable price, while also providing reliable customer service.
American Home Shield's home warranty plans cover 11 critical home systems and 10 essential appliances. In the last five years, they've paid out more than $2 billion in service requests.
They've been in the business for more than 45 years and claim to have founded the home warranty industry. They've got a network of more than 15,000 licensed contractors and professionals throughout 50 states in the US.
They offer customers three separate plans—a Combo Plan, a System Plan, and an Appliance Plan. The Appliance Plan is a great option for when your Samsung washer warranty runs out, though the Combo Plan will cover appliance as well as the systems covered in the System Plan. Ultimately, it just depends on how much coverage you want.
Choice Home Warranty is a service contract that covers repair and replacement of important home appliances. Based in Edison, NJ, Choice Home Warranty has handled over 2.5 million service requests and covered more than 1 million homes across the United States. They have a nationwide network of more than 15,000 contractors available for service requests.
Choice Home Warranty offers a Basic Plan and a Total Plan for customers. The Total Plan includes coverage on your clothes washer and dryer, while the Basic Plan does not. This is a great way to keep your Samsung appliances protected after the warranty expires.
Regardless of your warranty needs, it's important to research different providers beforehand to find the best coverage options for your appliances and budget.