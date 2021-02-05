Is The Rheem Water Heater Warranty Enough Protection?

An efficient water heating system is a necessity in every home. Without this hard-working appliance, showers turn ice cold, washing clothes or dishes is nearly impossible, and effective hand washing is for naught. It's easy to forget about equipment that you likely tuck in a closet or basement corner. Unfortunately, the first sign of trouble typically means a significant problem is underway.
Our team of researchers aim to inform you about Rheem, the high-quality manufacturer who offers an extensive line of water heaters. In this guide, we'll cover the company's warranty policy, so you understand what you're buying and the insurance included. It's key to know the limitations of Rheem's terms, how to request warranty service, and the necessity of product registration.
To protect yourself from repairs that surprise your budget, a quality unit with warranty protection is a must. If your machine is aging, it may be time to upgrade to an energy-efficient appliance with an option to extend warranty service from its manufacturer.
Or, for more extensive coverage, consider acquiring full-home protection from a company like American Home Shield. Its attractive packages cover the costs of repairs or replacement for all appliances, including water heaters, regardless of its tank type.
We found American Home Shield (AHS) to be the best provider for an optional warranty because of its commitment to customer service, swiftness to address claims, and ample coverage.
Rheem Manufacturing ranks as the global leader in the manufacture of high quality appliances like innovative water heaters, furnaces, and other HVAC systems. Its water heaters are built to fit various budgets, connection types, and meet performance standards to ensure a home's water temperature is properly regulated.
The company offers entry-level appliances and high-end units with smart home capabilities like automated service alerts. Levels of manufacturer warranties differ between its base or more premium series. Take a look at different types of water heaters offered by the Rheem manufacturing company and the protection provided.
A Rheem water heater warranty comes with all units used for residential use. Since there are numerous styles available in today's market, you should decide which type is right for you. Here are the most common configurations that homeowners can purchase.
Rheem offers hot water heaters in each of these categories. When upgrading, homeowners should consider installation costs between changing power methods or reconnecting to an existing network of gas or electricity.
Because Rheem offers different tiers of protection for several series of water heaters, finding warranty information requires the model and serial numbers. This information is marked on a label found on the reservoir of storage water heaters and usually hidden behind a panel on the tankless water heater depending on the model.
You may need to register your product and list its serial number identification to find a specific policy. Generally, the Rheem water heater warranty is offered in these tiers:
The examples below are from manuals of a popular model in each series—actual policies may vary.
A Rheem water heater warranty includes labor allowances for independent dealer-owned businesses to repair defects within one year of purchase. After the initial 365 days, the manufacturer will only cover parts and components that are under warranty.
In addition to a basic manufacturer warranty, Rheem offers consumers its Protection Plus Extended Service plan. For an additional expense, water heaters are covered up to four additional years. It's important to note that acquiring this extended coverage means buying it when you purchase the appliance.
This is because upgraded internal components are added during the installation and coverage begins after the original warranty expires. The extended coverage for a Rheem water heater warranty is essentially enhanced parts used to increase the durability of a machine.
Pricing of this setup varies across the internet and differs between independent dealer-owned businesses. Still, our researchers found that the upgrade kit commonly costs between $150–$250 from authorized vendors.
The enhancement doesn't extend labor coverage due to service calls; it only covers the parts listed in an original warranty for a longer period. For warranty coverage that helps cover the costs of repairs of tank water heaters, American Home Shield is an excellent option. Its Systems Plan package—which covers your hot water heater and 11 other major systems in your home —is currently $49.99 a month.
If your Rheem water heater fails due to a situation covered by warranty, the company suggests you find a pro to assist. The professionals listed are independent dealer-owned businesses, not owned or operated by Rheem manufacturing. Owners of the appliance are encouraged to search for their closest service dealer to facilitate a repair.
The company does recommend contacting them at 800-432-8373 if you need further assistance.
While Rheem manufacturing has an A+ rating with the BBB and offers high-quality appliances, common issues persist in its water heaters. Take a look at the national average of costs for repairs to this type of equipment.
Because a faulty water heater can cause extensive water and fire damage risks, it's important to ensure repairs are performed swiftly and professionally.
Rheem water heaters are regarded as high-quality, entry-level appliances that are suitable for residential use. The response regarding its warranty policies is more of a mixed bag of good, bad, and ugly.
This may be due to the manufacturer outsourcing its service policies to licensed dealers in the country, rather than handling claims in-house. Here are a few concerning trends that our research team discovered when scouring online reviews.
Stories regarding the Rheem Manufacturing Company chapter in Atlanta, GA show 125 of the 270 complaints to the BBB, were classified as, "Guarantee/Warranty Issues."
Consumer Affairs shows a 3.4-star rating after nearly 300 reviews. The majority of negative complaints are due to early failure and difficulty with warranty assistance.
Rheem Manufacturing Company is an appliance maker that offers HVAC systems, in addition to water heaters. While it does provide impressive warranties for the length of time its equipment's components are covered, after the first year, labor is at the expense of an appliance owner.
Rather than lose your savings when facing expensive repairs, consider signing a comprehensive contract with American Home Shield.. AHS' affordable plans and additional add-ons help homeowners plan for disasters by incorporating fees into their budgets.
With an extensive network of pre-screened technicians, issues with your hot water heater will be attended to promptly and efficiently. Coverage goes much further than ensuring your water temperature is comfortable; American Home Shield offers protection for numerous appliances and systems found in every home.
While the company offers extensive coverage for most applications, certain limitations do apply. Here is what AHS does and doesn't cover in terms of hot water heaters.
To understand your coverage better, check out this full sample contract or call 888-878-4576 with any questions.
Manufacturer warranties are typically offered for a set period of time, with the option to purchase extended coverage. While this can be beneficial at the beginning, as appliances age, so do essential components that are critical to operation. Once a policy expires, owners are responsible for expensive repairs or worse, fronting the cost of a replacement.
The AHS claims process is very efficient. Once your claim is approved, a customer service representative or contractor reaches out to you directly.
American Home Shield says that it approves and assigns professionals to a customer service request within the first 24 hours 98% of the time.
Rather than having to search online and hope that the Rheem pro in your area is efficient, American Home Shield works with a network of service technicians who meet its quality standards. This ensures that a service agent is knowledgeable and qualified to diagnose your problem and suggest if a replacement or repair is necessary.
Yes, the only additional cost that a policyholder is responsible for is a service trade fee. Your service fee ($75, $100 or $125) is dependent on the cost of the premium you select with AHS.
If you select a lower monthly premium, you will have a higher service fee, while a higher monthly premium will lead to a lower service fee.
Even with an extended Rheem water heater warranty, the expense for labor to cover repairs can be budget-straining. Rather than count on a manufacturer warranty for service and parts, choosing a reputable home warranty company for coverage gives you added peace of mind. It's an affordable option for homeowners who refuse to let appliance failure disrupt their daily lives and savings accounts.