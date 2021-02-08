Pride Home Warranty Review

We reviewed Pride Home Warranty to show interested customers the ins and outs of its coverage and costs. Is this the best home warranty company or is there a better option for you?
Purchasing a home warranty plan is the most efficient way to protect a budget in the event of an unexpected breakdown. Before signing a contract, it's imperative to understand how to file a claim, your financial responsibilities, and what a policy covers. In this article, our unbiased research team aims to answer any questions you have while suggesting our choice for the best overall home warranty plans available.
This review of Pride Home Warranty will provide you with the ins and outs of its operation. You will learn about its service fee, its extent of coverage, and how its costs compare to similar companies. Ultimately, we will explain why we instead recommend Choice Home Warranty as the most practical choice for a home warranty plan. Keep reading for our thorough review.
Recently, Pride Home Warranty has become less available to consumers via the website or phone number. We recommend you proceed with caution if considering this provider, and instead look into trusted and well-established companies:
Pride Home Warranty was founded in 2008 and offers full comprehensive plans to cover repairs or replacements for the home's major systems and appliances. It provides claims processing 24 hours a day and offers low service fees and impressive coverage caps.
Pride Home Warranty offers three levels of coverage and has several add-ons available for additional coverage. Check out how they compare.
To further customize Pride Home Warranty coverage, these add-ons are offered for an additional expense.
Like other home warranty companies, Pride Home Warranty will not cover the costs for repairs or replacements due to pre-existing conditions. Equipment that was improperly installed or modified is also disqualified.
However, the coverage caps for major systems and appliances are generous, making it an attractive policy to hold.
Prime Home Warranty offers impressive coverage caps for the major systems and appliances it covers. Although its sample contract and websites are not currently active, we found that coverage generally goes up to $3,000, depending on the equipment.
While this home warranty plan will protect most necessary parts that are required for operation, some situations won't be insured.
The exceptions from Pride Home Warranty are standard compared to other home warranty companies.
Pride Home Warranty offers one of the most affordable prices of home warranty companies available. Its generous coverage caps generally only cost policyholders between $300-$384 per year. Comparing this to the national average of $300–$600, the savings on a top-tier plan are significant.
Another budget-friendly advantage is the company's low service fees. After you make a claim, homeowners are required to pay $45 per service session. This fee is impressively more economical than the average service fee required by most home warranty companies, of $60–$125.
Consider the savings by analyzing the annual fees into monthly payments. A platinum plan would be just under $25, where the platinum plus package is only $38. To help further protect your budget, include a $45 service fee charge, in case of unexpected breakdowns—the total monthly payment for each plan would be between $70–$83.
These expenses are far more manageable when compared to the average cost to repair a water heater of $483 or an air conditioning system, which averages $300 but may exceed $1,500.
Pride Home Warranty does lack in one financial responsibility category. If a customer is unhappy with the service or decides to end a contract early, a $75 cancellation fee is applied. Other providers, including Choice Home Warranty, only ask for a $50 administration expense to process a cancellation.
Since the average prices for Pride Home Warranty coverage are generalized, it's essential to receive a quote to find out your exact premium cost. Factors like your home's size and location can cause our averages to fluctuate.
To receive a quote from Pride Home warranty, fill out this online form, or call the group directly at 302-467-3954. A customer service representative will analyze your inquiry and provide you with an accurate quote without conducting a home inspection.
To file a claim with Pride Home Warranty, policyholders have three options.
We found that the company will typically have a technician on the property within 48 hours.
The group will dispatch a service member from its trusted network of experts. You should never hire your own repair person, as it will disqualify your warranty claim. Pride Home Warranty offers a 90-day guarantee on parts and 30 days for labor for all repairs.
The Pride Home Warranty company is an excellent option for homeowners on a budget. Its fees are impressively low for both its annual contracts and service fees. With three bundled packages and a list of great add-ons, we feel that policyholders can customize a plan that works to protect repair costs on all their belongings.
The coverage caps included in a Pride Home Warranty coverage is also impressive at $750–$3000 limits for different appliances. During the claim process, you will learn if the issue is covered by the warranty. If so, the generous limitations should resolve most appliance and system problems.
When analyzing Pride Home Warranty reviews, we did find a few concerning issues. The Better Business Bureau notes that the company's website is no longer active, and phone calls are missed due to disconnected lines. Many complaints are from policyholders who called Pride Home Warranty and received no answer or attempt to resolve their inquiries.
The fact that their website and phone lines appear unavailable makes us apprehensive to recommend this provider. Instead, you should get a price quote from a trusted provider who stays available.
While Pride Home Warranty offers reasonable pricing and an exceptionally low service fee, we suggest homeowners check out reliable coverage from Choice Home Warranty. The company has been in business for 11 years and has a B- rating from the Better Business Bureau, mainly because of interactions with its customers.
With two packages available—a Basic and Total plan—and an extensive list of add-ons for additional coverage, Choice Home Warranty offers enough protection for major systems and appliances.
The two packages are affordably priced at an average of $29–$42 per month. In addition to the annual premium, Choice Home Warranty charges a flat $85 as a service fee, due to a technician after you file a claim.
Choice Home Warranty offers exceptional customer care with 24/7 claims processing and around-the-clock support for its policyholders. To file a claim, one must simply log into their account or call 800-531-5403.
Generally, a technician will be on-site within 24 hours throughout the week, though holidays and weekends may delay service until 48 hours. Pride Home Warranty can only promise assistance within 48 hours as its standard procedure.
Online, the group appears genuinely concerned with addressing complaints and resolving them with further explanation or taking additional steps. We cannot stress the importance of the sense of urgency shown by home warranty companies. When your major systems and appliances fail, assistance must be available 24/7, 365 days a year. Choice Home Warranty shines in this instance.
Choice Home Warranty doesn't require a home inspection or disqualify systems and appliances based on their age or brand. While that doesn't mean pre-existing conditions are covered, acquiring a warranty before problems arise provides you peace of mind. Check out the life expectancy of equipment in most of the country to gauge how long your appliances will remain in operation.
It's a good practice to keep maintenance and service records for repairs performed on your appliances and systems in case a claim is denied for improper upkeep. The documents can protect you from elongated disputes due to a misunderstanding.
If at any time you are unsatisfied with a Choice Home Warranty package, users are free to cancel the contract for an administration fee of $50. At the same time, Pride Home Warranty requires a cancellation fee of $75.
