The 3 Best Pest Control Companies (2021)

Clearing up a pest problem in your home can be extremely stressful, and before you call in professionals to deal with an infestation, there are many factors to consider. Our team has done extensive research on the market, and we've identified three pest control companies that will help you remove these disruptive visitors. Keep reading to learn more about our picks and how to get a free quote from each one.
If you're searching for a provider, here are some things to consider. It's important to identify your priorities before researching companies.
Founded: 1927
States Served: 47 (Not available in Alaska, North Dakota, or South Dakota)
Terminix has more than 90 years of experience in the pest control business and a nationwide network of licensed pest experts. Before completing any services, a Terminix technician will come to your home to perform a thorough inspection and build a plan and estimate for you.
If you purchase an annual plan, Terminix will visit your home four times throughout the year to ensure that it is pest-free in all seasons. Additionally, all treatments are guaranteed by the Terminix Promise. This means that the company will perform services at no extra cost if pests return between scheduled visits. That's one of the reasons why we rated Terminix the best overall pest control company in our independent review.
If you have a pest problem, call 866-569-4035 or get a free quote online before setting up a consultation.
Founded: 1901
States Served: 47 (Not available in Alaska, South Dakota, or Wyoming)
Orkin has been in business since 1901, and the company has built an award-winning technician certification program. All Orkin technicians are trained at a 30,000-square-foot facility in Georgia, which features a full-size model home to practice pest control techniques in.
During your Orkin consultation, a technician will identify the problem, clear your home of pests, take preventative measures against future pests, and instill an open line of communication in case pests return. The company offers additional services such as attic insulation and lawn treatments to attack pest problems at the root. In addition, all chemicals used by Orkin are EPA-approved, meaning you can rid pests from your home in an environmentally conscious manner. Plus, the services come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
For more information, call 877-871-4752 or get a free quote online.
Founded: 2015
States Served: 27
Aptive is the fastest-growing pest control service in the U.S. During the consultation, a technician will come to your house and evaluate your pest control needs. Once the analysis is complete and the work begins, an Aptive technician will return four times throughout the year to make sure a change in weather or season has not brought on new pest problems.
Aptive recognizes that pests often come back, even after thorough servicing, so it offers unlimited return visits for free with the Aptive Reservice Guarantee. Customers can request visits and submit photos of infestation areas through the user-friendly mobile app.
The company is also a member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program, which advocates for eco-friendly company practices. On top of the green initiative, Aptive donates a portion of its profits to malaria prevention. The company has also funded the construction of roads in Ecuador and committed to planting trees in California and Utah in the wake of devastating wildfires.
For more information on Aptive's services, get a free online quote or call 866-576-7701.
Integrated Pest Management, also known as IPM, is a holistic approach to pest control that has become standard in the industry. IPM limits the use of pesticides, which can be harmful to both the human body and the environment.
IPM systems begin with an identification of your pest problem. It uses biological, physical, and cultural controls to limit pests. Instead of jumping straight to the use of dangerous chemicals, an IPM program will create an environment that is inhospitable to pests, making it difficult for them to breed and multiply inside your home.
The goal is to rid your home of pests, and IPM will do it in the safest manner possible. When consulting with a pest control company, inquire about the IPM methods it uses during services.
Which pests do pest control companies typically treat?
This list will vary depending on the provider, so make sure a company can meet your specific needs before booking an in-home consultation.
Is it worth it to hire a pest control company?
There are many DIY remedies for pests, but their success rates depend on the pest itself and the size of the infestation. If you're finding that your own efforts are falling short, a pest control company can help.
Is Aptive a trustworthy company?
Aptive scored top of its class in our review for environmentally friendly pest control. Despite being a new company, Aptive has already earned points for its excellent service and philanthropic efforts. However, it does not offer termite services, so if your home has been invaded by termites, contact another company.