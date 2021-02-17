Best Mobile Home Warranties of 2021

Do you own a mobile or manufactured home? You may be interested in purchasing a home warranty. A home warranty can protect your home's most valuable assets, like your appliances and important systems. If your home's items and systems unexpectedly break down due to normal wear and tear, you can save time and money by letting your home warranty company take care of the repairs.
There are dozens of companies within the home warranty industry; luckily, our team is here to help you identify the right provider for you. We've analyzed top companies' plans, prices, and reputations to help you make the best decision for you and your family.
We recommend getting mobile home warranty quotes from these top providers:
A mobile home warranty is a policy to help protect your home's most important items and systems. Every home warranty company offers slightly different coverage plans, but you can expect to find certain items being covered by most companies.
Here are some items that home warranty plans commonly cover:
In addition to commonly offered items, most home warranty companies offer a la carte add-on coverage for items not covered by the base plan. These often include well pump, pool, and septic coverage.
With a mobile home warranty, you decide which appliances and systems you want covered, and you pay a monthly premium. Instead of paying for expensive repairs all at once, you submit service requests to your warranty provider, and the repairs are either partially or completely covered.
Home warranty companies often offer plans to cover only appliances, only systems, and a combination of both appliances and systems. It's up to you which items you want covered; if you want more coverage, you'll likely pay a higher monthly rate.
Another factor to consider when choosing a home warranty is the service call fee. A service call fee is how much you are required to pay each time you submit a repair request. Our research has found that the industry standard range is $75-125 per service call. If you plan on making a lot of service calls in the future, perhaps a lower service fee will save you even more money over time.
A home warranty's primary purpose is to provide protection against expensive repairs, but there are other benefits to purchasing a home warranty. Below are some of the top benefits.
There are dozens of home warranty companies, so finding the provider that offers the right balance of coverage and cost for you can be tough. Our review team has done the research to save you time in finding the right fit for your needs.
We recommend getting quotes from the companies listed below before making a decision. In our review, Choice Home Warranty scored the best for covering older homes, Amazon Home Warranty provided the best customer service, Select Home Warranty was our top choice for budget-conscious shoppers, and American Home Shield was our best overall provider.
Here's a rundown of what each company has to offer:
What is the difference between a mobile and manufactured home?
Mobile and manufactured homes are similar in nature, in that they're both built off-site and transported to another location. Usually, they are built in factories. Mobile homes are often built on a chassis, which allows them to be transported elsewhere, while manufactured homes are usually completed and delivered to a permanent resting site.
Both types of homes are eligible for home warranties, so if you own either, we recommend getting a quote from one of our top providers.
I own a mobile home. Is my coverage any different?
With most providers, home warranty companies afford the same coverage and protection to owners of mobile homes as they do for any other homeowner. However, it is worth getting quotes from different providers just to make sure.
Is a home warranty worth it?
It depends on the home and homeowner. If you think your items and systems could break down unexpectedly in the future, a home warranty is an easy way to avoid costly repairs. There is a possibility, however, that you avoid expensive repairs altogether during your home warranty term, and you end up paying each month for nothing. With that in mind, many homeowners with a home warranty find that the low monthly rate is worth it for the peace of mind of knowing that their most valuable systems and appliances are protected.
Do home warranties cover septic tank systems?
Septic tanks and pumps are not always covered by home warranties; however, if they are not covered by your providers' base plan, there's a high likelihood that septic coverage is available as an optional add-on.
Will a home warranty cover a leaky roof?
Not all home warranty companies offer roof leak coverage. Select Home Warranty, one of our top recommended providers, offers free limited roof leak coverage for parts of your roof above the living space. This free coverage is a great way to extend the life of your roof and stop problems before they start.