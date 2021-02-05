Guide to Your Maytag Warranty (Appliances and HVAC)

By Home Service Research Team
February 05, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Appliance manufacturers offer warranties to stand by the quality of their products and provide peace of mind for homeowners. Typically, machines feature a short limited protection plan upon purchase, but extended coverage is available to buy separately. The fee for this additional coverage is generally less expensive.

You may be familiar with the frustration and expense of a significant appliance failing. Depending on the cost and seriousness of a repair, homeowners may find themselves avoiding a solution until it makes sense to their budget. However, allowing a malfunction to fester can cause it to accelerate and lead to an even bigger, more expensive problem.

In this article, our team of researchers provides insight into the Maytag warranty so that you know what's covered, and what's not. We also recommend ways to extend your coverage in case the factory protection on your appliance has expired.

While an extended warranty from Maytag may benefit certain appliances, we recommend an American Home Shield plan for total-home protection. We have chosen the home warranty group as our best overall pick for exceptional coverage on devices and expensive systems you use. 

The Difference in Manufacturer Warranties Provided by Maytag

The Maytag group and its parent company, Whirlpool, are often praised for building high-quality appliances. Unfortunately, even the best-built appliances experience failure, and thanks to the innovative technology used on modern machines, a repair can be highly technical and expensive.

Before we break down what type of coverage is available on individual Maytag appliances, you should understand the two tiers of warranty that the manufacturer provides.

  • One Year Limited Warranty. For one year after purchase, both parts and labor are covered for new appliances.
  • 10-Year Limited Warranty. During years 2–10, Maytag includes significant components that are crucial for optimal performance. Labor coverage is not provided during this extended period.

After the tenth year of owning appliances built by Maytag and its affiliated brands are without coverage, unless you purchase through a third-party provider or an exceptional home protection company like American Home Shield.

Does Maytag Offer Extended Warranties to Pay For Labor?

Yes. Many homeowners agree to the terms of a Maytag Service Plan. The company offers consumers numerous options to handpick the appliances they choose to warranty and the types of repairs it will cover. Here is a breakdown of what you can expect in terms of annual pricing and what is protected. 

Keep in mind, these annual costs are presented as the lowest available plans—factors like the age of appliances and coverage for more severe issues can significantly impact actual policy pricing.

  • Range: $34.95 (cost); Issues for repair include a burner not working, an oven doesn’t heat, uneven cooking, and having no power.
  • Dishwasher: $39.95 (cost); Issues for repair include leaks, draining problems, non-working door latch, and difficulties during the wash cycle.
  • Refrigerator: $44.95 (cost); Issues for repair include continuous operation, defects in ice maker, non-efficient cooling, and any leaks.
  • Washer: $44.95 (cost); Issues for repair include water is slow to fill, washer doesn’t spin, leaking, and non-starting machine.
  • Dryer: $34.95 (cost); Issues for repair include the drum doesn’t turn, inconsistent heating, run time is too long, and non-starting machine.

The Importance of Product Registration

Homeowners who purchase new Maytag appliances should always register their equipment with the manufacturer. It generally only takes a few minutes but can streamline the process of requesting service or support.

For successful product registration, you will only need to provide some general information about yourself and the appliance, including:

  1. Purchase Date
  2. Appliance Model Number
  3. Serial Number

This natural process is necessary for consumers to find service manuals, receive warnings about safety recalls, and create a service record for the appliance. Registering a device also connects you with promotions, where you may receive occasional special offers from Maytag and its affiliated brands.

Part Coverage for Popular Maytag Appliances

The 10-year, limited parts warranty offered by Maytag does not guarantee the entirety of new appliances but focuses on crucial components that fail with general use. When buying new equipment, it's necessary to familiarize yourself with the available coverage before you reach out to the company by phone or live chat. 

  • Part Coverage for Washing Machines: Drive Motor and Basket
  • Part Coverage for Dryers: Drive Motor and Drum
  • Part Coverage for Dishwashers: Stainless-Steel Tub, Nylon Racks, and Chopper
  • Part Coverage for Freestanding Range: Cooktop Burners and Elements, Ceramic Top and Grates, Bake and Broil Components and Burners Cavity
  • Part Coverage for Wall Ovens: Bake and Broil Elements, Burners, and Cavity
  • Part Coverage for Cooktops: Cooktop Burners and Elements, Ceramic Top and Grates
  • Part Coverage for Refrigerator: Compressor
  • Part Coverage for Trash Compactor: Motor, Ram, and Screws
  • Part Coverage for Microwaves: Magnetron

Repairs, including components outside of coverage, are typically the full responsibility of an appliance owner. Protection options from home warranty companies usually cover costs for more extensive breakdowns at the small expense of a service trade fee. 

Maytag's Heating and Air Warranty

Maytag also manufactures efficient heating and air equipment and offers an even longer warranty. The company offers a 12-year parts warranty on all units built after January of 2018. To receive the maximum guarantee, consumers must register their models within 60 days of installation or after moving into a newly constructed home that features Maytag HVAC appliances. 

The extended parts protection is included for two lines of equipment offered by the group. Here's how the series differ and which has a more efficient warranty. 

M120 Series

Considered affordable entry-level equipment, M120 appliances feature painted steel units with fixed-speed motors. Maytag offers these appliances with a 12-year parts warranty and one year of labor. In addition to this peace of mind, equipment is also covered with a one-year Dependability Promise. This protection ensures a replacement for air conditioning units if a compressor fails during the first 12 months of service. The same applies to early failure by the heat exchanger in an M120 furnace. 

M1200 Series

These upgraded appliances feature stainless-steel material on outdoor units and variable speed motors, making comfort more customizable. They are also packaged with a higher-grade warranty. While the 12-year limited parts warranty and one year of labor apply, M1200 appliances also carry a 12-year Dependability Promise. 

Limitations Per Maytag's Terms and Agreements

Like most warranties, the company protects itself from erroneous claims by requiring consumers to agree to the terms and conditions for coverage. Take a look at some of the limitations that Maytag and its affiliated brands enforce when protecting HVAC appliances. 

  • Registration. If the equipment isn’t correctly registered per the 60-day agreement, the warranty is restricted to five years for parts and A/C compressor and a 20-year warranty for a furnace’s heat exchanger.
  • Additional Fees. The warranty will not pay for labor or expenses accrued when diagnosing, repairing, removing, or shipping defective or new appliances. 
  • Unauthorized Parts. Equipment that was ordered from an outside source, other than an approved Maytag center, will not be covered. 
  • Unapproved Service Technicians. Appliances and accessories must be installed by a licensed contractor or dealer. They are required to install in compliance with local codes. 

HVAC appliances begin showing concerning signs of failure like incapability of efficient heating or cooling, noisy operation, or thermostat issues. When these symptoms are noticed, it's necessary to contact Maytag's claims service or initiate a live chat.

Common Types of Failure Found In Maytag Appliances

Even high-quality appliances built by Maytag are prone to failure from regular use or factory defects. Check out some common ways equipment fails and national averages of costs for a repair.

Worn Motor in Washing Machine

The heart of your washing machine is the drive motor. It's responsible for assisting in the filling, spinning, and draining cycles. Fortunately, this expensive component is included in Maytag's 10-year limited warranty coverage. Still, failure can usually be prevented by properly maintaining the appliance

Washing machine repairs and their associate expenses will depend on parts and labor, as well as the extent of an issue. The labor alone can easily cost $300.

Dryer Fails to Heat or is Noisy

Noise is a well-known complaint from Maytag dryer owners and is often caused by worn drum supports or a defective belt.  Another frequent issue arises when an appliance fails to heat. Problems can be blamed on a thermal fuse, heating element, or ignitor. 

Again, repairs can vary in cost but may reach labor rates of $300 per hour plus the cost of parts not covered under warranty. 

Maytag Dishwasher Problems

A particular line of dishwashers from Maytag that receives a noticeable amount of criticism is the Quiet Series. Complaints range from defective control panels within a year of use, broken door handles, and early failure. 

Coverage for Parts That Aren't Included in A Manufacturer's Warranty

Without an extended service policy for Maytag appliances, the costs of alleviating a problem can cause strain on various budgets. The right plan from a home warranty company is more extensive. It covers both common and less familiar repairs after a single service fee.

Frequently Asked Questions About YourRegarding Maytag Warranty

Because Maytag and its affiliated brands offer basic parts warranty, extended warranties, and coverage for service in separate packages, appliance owners find themselves with questions about coverage. 

So you are best informed when deciding about warranties, our research team has compiled a list of frequently asked questions regarding policies, claims processing, and terms. 

  • How do I claim a product under warranty? Call a customer service representative at 1-800-344-1274 to initiate a claim. For your convenience, Maytag experts can also be reached via live chat
  • Is my personal information safe when signing a contract? Maytag takes security seriously. For more information about our privacy practices and a list of our affiliated brands, please read this Privacy Notice.
  • Where can I find troubleshooting guides for my appliance? This practical guide covers common problems, troubleshooting, and maintenance tips for Maytag appliances.
  • What is my warranty? Appliances may not qualify for the 10-year limited parts warranty—refer to your owner’s manual to find the specific terms for your unit. 

How Maytag Warranty Users Rate Their Experience

To get a better sense of how a Maytag warranty works, our research team studied reviews from actual users. Here are some of the highlights of the service and discretions we found along the way. 

Here are a few of the highs and lows we found on another review site, Consumer Affairs. 

The Good

The Average

The Bottom Line

Throughout reviews, the pros and cons of Maytag and its original warranty and extended coverages remain consistent. Many buyers appeared to have misunderstood the policies on what is covered by a manufacturer's warranty. Others, however, had great experiences with the company and its appliances and recommended them to other readers. 

Whether you decide to purchase a Maytag appliance and its extended service policy or choose to utilize protection from a company like American Home Shield, it's imperative to understand the policy. 

Is A Home Warranty A More Efficient Choice?

In most cases, a home warranty company provides more extensive coverage than a manufacturer's base or extended warranty. Homeowners face a constant risk of expensive equipment failing and significantly impacting their budget. Rather than only focusing on its own branded appliances, warranty providers offer full-home protection for units and systems throughout a home. 

A bundled home warranty can also be easier to manage as a single payment is made to protect your belongings. When adding manufacturer service warranties as new appliances are purchased, it causes budgets to fluctuate. Separate coverage plans for individual units will also lead to numerous contracts and requires adamancy from homeowners to juggle renewal dates. 

Concise service agreements aren't the only advantage when acquiring full-home protection. Check out these other benefits gained by policyholders after choosing home warranty coverage:

  • Home warranty generally ranges from $25–$67/mo., where manufacturer warranties may cost up to $125 annually, per appliance. 
  • Maytag only offers coverage for its appliances, while American Home Shield protects equipment regardless of brand, age, or dimensions. 
  • Full-home protection covers systems and appliances without a home inspection; Maytag warranties only offer protection for brand-new equipment that is properly registered. 

The takeaway is that American Home Shield is much less biased on the appliances they promise to insure. As equipment ages, so does the guarantee from companies like Maytag—while American Home Shield will continue coverage with each contract renewal. 

Our Recommendation for Protecting Your Maytag: American Home Shield

When homeowners choose to seek protection for all the expensive systems and appliances in the home, American Home Shield offers full-comprehensive peace of mind. With four basic plans and accessible add-ons, policyholders find can customize a plan to fit each unique need. Rather than only insuring appliances built by a specific manufacturer, the company offers cost-saving insurance on Maytag units and other brands of appliances.

Best Overall
American Home Shield
SHOP IT

While interested policyholders must reach out to customer service for an accurate quote, quotes we received shows the plan costs averages between $35-$60 a month.

Why Choose American Home Shield?

When searching for coverage to protect your budget from appliance failure, a company like American Home Shield offers extensive insurance, exceptional customer service, and proven results.

Its available plans and optional add-ons give homeowners excellent packages to protect each essential appliance in the home, regardless of the brand name.

