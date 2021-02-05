Guide to Your Maytag Warranty (Appliances and HVAC)

“Bought the Maytag high efficiency washing machine with the auto-sensing and deep water wash feature. It took some getting use to because of all the washing choices and different noises it makes. Auto-sensing seems to use very little water which is strange but clothes seem to come out clean. Best bet for me is like the old school way and use deep water wash and "light" load which is shorter and that's most efficient power wise but will use more water which is fine by me. Also bought the matching dryer and that's a 5 star review. Excellent product.” – Scott, 2019