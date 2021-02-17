Liberty Home Guard vs American Home Shield (2021)

Deciding between Liberty Home Guard and American Home Shield? Read our article comparing these companies’ customer reviews, coverage plans, pricing, and more.
By Home Service Research Team
February 16, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're looking for a comparison of Liberty Home Guard vs. American Home Shield, our reviews team can help. We examined both providers' cost, coverage plans, and customer reviews to help you decide which company offers the best home warranty for you and your home.

To get a free quote from Liberty Home Guard, call 866-452-9107 or complete this form. To get a free quote from American Home Shield, call 844-529-9298 or fill out this form.

In this article:

  • Liberty Home Guard vs. American Home Shield Comparison
  • Pros & Cons
  • Liberty Home Guard Coverage Plans
  • American Home Shield Coverage Plans
  • Liberty Home Guard vs. American Home Shield Cost
  • Customer Reviews
  • Conclusion
  • Frequently Asked Questions

Liberty Home Guard vs. American Home Shield Comparison

Compare a general overview of Liberty Home Guard and American Home Shield below.

Liberty Home Guard

  • Get a free quote: Visit site
  • Superlative: Most Dependable
  • Number of plans: 3
  • Premium cost: $39.99–$59.99 per month
  • Service fee: $60
  • State availability: 41 states and Washington D.C. (excludes CA, HI, IL, IN, IA, OR, WA, WI, and WY)
  • BBB rating: A
  • Years in business: 2

American Home Shield

  • Get a free quote: Visit site
  • Superlative: Best Overall
  • Number of plans: 3
  • Premium cost: $50–$60 per month
  • Service fee: $75–$125
  • State availability: 49 states and Washington D.C. (not available in Alaska)
  • BBB rating: B
  • Years in business: 50

Pros & Cons

Liberty Home Guard and American Home Shield are two of the best home warranty companies in the industry, but they may not be right for everybody. Compare the pros and cons of each company below.

Liberty Home Guard

Pros:

  • Holds an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
  • Offers 20 optional add-ons
  • Offers a 60-day workmanship guarantee

Cons:

  • Doesn’t have a lot of experience in the home warranty industry
  • Doesn’t offer a customizable plan option

American Home Shield

Pros:

  • Offers three comprehensive coverage plans
  • Allows customers to choose a service fee between $75–$125
  • Has more than 45 years of experience in the home warranty industry

Cons:

  • Offers only five optional add-ons
  • Isn’t available in Alaska

Liberty Home Guard Coverage Plans

Liberty Home Guard offers three coverage plans: System Guard, Appliance Guard, and Total Home Guard. Appliance Guard covers nine appliances, like your refrigerator and dishwasher, System Guard covers six essential home systems, like the air conditioning and heating, and Total Home Guard combines the coverage of the Appliance Guard and System Guard plans for a total of 15 covered home systems and appliances.

Here are the items covered under each Liberty Home Guard plan:

Appliance Guard

  • Kitchen refrigerator
  • Clothes dryer
  • Clothes washer
  • Built-in microwave oven
  • Dishwasher
  • Garbage disposal
  • Range/oven/cooktop
  • Ceiling and exhaust fans
  • Garage door openers

System Guard

  • Air conditioning
  • Heating system
  • Ductwork
  • Plumbing system
  • Electrical system
  • Water heater

Total Home Guard

  • Kitchen refrigerator
  • Clothes dryer
  • Clothes washer
  • Built-in microwave oven
  • Dishwasher
  • Garbage disposal
  • Range/oven/cooktop
  • Ceiling and exhaust fans
  • Garage door openers
  • Air conditioning
  • Heating system
  • Ductwork
  • Plumbing system
  • Electrical system
  • Water heater

Liberty Home Guard also offers 20 optional add-ons:

  • Water softener
  • Electronics protection
  • Lawn sprinkler system
  • Swamp cooler
  • Ejector pump
  • Grinder pump
  • Pool and spa
  • Gutter cleaning
  • Floor/carpet cleaning
  • Additional spa
  • Sump pump
  • Limited roof leak
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Septic system pumping
  • Pest control
  • Central vacuum
  • Re-key services
  • Second refrigerator
  • Well pump
  • Lighting and plumbing fixtures

To get a free quote from Liberty Home Guard, call 866-452-9107 or complete this form.

American Home Shield Coverage Plans

American Home Shield offers three coverage plans: a Systems Plan, an Appliances Plan, and a Combo Plan. The Systems Plan covers systems like the plumbing and air conditioning and the Appliances Plan covers items like your refrigerator and dishwasher. The Combo Plan combines the coverage in the Systems and Appliances plans into one plan for the most comprehensive coverage.

Here are the items covered under each American Home Shield plan:

Systems Plan

  • Air conditioning
  • Heating
  • Electrical
  • Plumbing
  • Water heater
  • Garbage disposal
  • Instant hot/cold water dispensers
  • Doorbell
  • Smoke detectors
  • Ceiling fans
  • Central vacuum

Appliances Plan

  • Dishwasher
  • Range/oven/cooktop
  • Clothes washer
  • Clothes dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Built-in microwave
  • Trash compactor
  • Garage door opener
  • Free-standing ice maker
  • Built-in food center

Combo Plan

  • Air conditioning
  • Heating
  • Electrical
  • Plumbing
  • Water heater
  • Garbage disposal
  • Instant hot/cold water dispensers
  • Doorbell
  • Smoke detectors
  • Ceiling fans
  • Central vacuum
  • Dishwasher
  • Range/oven/cooktop
  • Clothes washer
  • Clothes dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Built-in microwave
  • Trash compactor
  • Garage door opener
  • Free-standing ice maker
  • Built-in food center

Additionally, American Home Shield offers coverage for five optional add-ons:

  • Electronics extended warranty
  • Guest units under 750 square feet
  • Septic pump
  • Pool and spa
  • Well pump

For a full list of covered items and exclusions, we recommend reading an American Home Shield sample contract before signing up for a plan. This way, you'll know exactly what's covered in your policy and won't be surprised if a claim is denied.

You can get a free quote from American Home Shield by calling 844-529-9298 or by completing this form.

Liberty Home Guard vs. American Home Shield Cost

In general, Liberty Home Guard and American Home Shield plans fall within a similar price range, but the low end of Liberty Home Guard's monthly premium range is slightly more affordable than American Home Shield. Additionally, Liberty Home Guard has a lower service fee than American Home Shield at only $60. However, American Home Shield allows homeowners to select a service fee between $75–$125. The lower the service fee you select, the higher your monthly premium will be and vice versa.

Liberty Home Guard vs. American Home Shield Cost Comparison

Liberty Home Guard

  • Monthly premium cost: $39.99–$59.99
  • Service fee deductible: $60

American Home Shield

  • Monthly premium cost: $49.99–$59.99
  • Service fee deductible: $75–$125

Customer Reviews

Liberty Home Guard and American Home Shield both earned positive ratings from the BBB, but only American Home Shield is accredited by the organization. Regarding customer reviews, Liberty Home Guard has received more positive reviews, on average, than American Home Shield. Liberty Home Guard holds a 4.5-star average rating in comparison with American Home Shield's 2.5-star average rating.

Here are a few customer reviews from the BBB of Liberty Home Guard and American Home Shield:

Liberty Home Guard Reviews

"I was planning a pool party, and the day before the event, my pool heater broke. I called [Liberty Home Guard] and told [the company] I had an emergency. [The company's technicians fixed] everything in only a couple of hours! My party was saved!" — Igor B. on July 23, 2020

"I have placed two claims so far, and [Liberty Home Guard has] rectified [my problems] more quickly than expected. The service was prompt, and I have never faced any issues [after the product was] repaired. I will give [the company] five stars." — Jeffrey B. on July 7, 2020

American Home Shield Reviews

"[I am] so glad I have this warranty. [American Home Shield] is fast, efficient, affordable, and covers everything. I will always stay with them." — Christen K. on August 16, 2020

"I had a great experience with a skilled technician [who] addressed my garbage disposal problem. [He was] prompt, polite, and knowledgeable. [He] assessed the situation quickly and completed [the] work professionally." - Jill B. on August 15, 2020

Reviews and Ratings for Liberty Home Guard and American Home Shield

Liberty Home Guard

  • BBB accreditation: No
  • BBB rating: A
  • Average BBB customer review rating: 4.5/5 stars
  • Number of BBB customer reviews: 371

American Home Shield

  • BBB accreditation: Yes
  • BBB rating: B
  • Average BBB customer review rating: 2.5/5 stars
  • Number of BBB customer reviews: 6,991

Conclusion

Liberty Home Guard and American Home Shield are two of the most popular home warranty companies available. We named American Home Shield as the best overall home warranty company because of its comprehensive coverage, flexible service fees, and years of experience. We named Liberty Home Guard as the most dependable for its low service fees, affordable protection plans, positive customer reviews, and A rating from the BBB.

If you want a provider with years of industry experience, we recommend American Home Shield. If you're on a tight budget or prefer to have a wide variety of optional coverage items to choose from, we recommend Liberty Home Guard.

To get a free quote from American Home Shield, call 844-529-9298 or fill out this form. For a free quote from Liberty Home Guard, call 866-452-9107 or complete this form.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the benefits of a home warranty plan?

Home repairs and replacements can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars, and paying these expenses out-of-pocket is not realistic for many homeowners. With home warranty coverage, homeowners pay a relatively small monthly payment of about $25 to $60 per month and a service fee of about $75 to $125 every time a repair or replacement is needed, making it more affordable than paying for unexpected repairs and providing peace of mind that you're covered if an item breaks down.

Additionally, a home warranty company will send a trusted contractor out to your home for repairs or replacements, preventing you from having to spend time searching for a licensed technician in your area.

What is the waiting period for Liberty Home Guard and American Home Shield? 

Liberty Home Guard and American Home Shield both have a waiting period of 30 days, which means that new customers must wait 30 days before coverage kicks in and they can file a claim.

What are the customer service hours for Liberty Home Guard and American Home Shield?

Liberty Home Guard and American Home Shield both offer 24/7 customer service.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com