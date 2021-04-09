Lemonade Homeowners Insurance Review (2021)

If you're in the market for homeowners insurance, it's important to do your research to find a policy that will protect your home and property after an accident or disaster or in the event of a theft.
To save you some time, we conducted an in-depth review of one of the newest homeowners insurance companies in the industry: Lemonade. Below, you can explore the provider's coverage options, policy costs, and available discounts. For cost information specific to your location, use the company's quick sign-up tool to get a free quote.
✔ User-friendly mobile app
✔ AI software that offers instant claims processing
✔ Fast and educational sign-up process
✔ Giveback program that donates to charities
✘ Not available in all states
✘ Premiums can be expensive depending on property details
✘ Newer company with less industry experience
Lemonade is a public company headquartered in New York City and it has been in business since 2015. Though it's a relatively new competitor in the industry, it provides top-of-the-market coverage for renters, homeowners, and pets. It currently holds a B+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
We've awarded Lemonade insurance a score of 89.38 out of 100 based on its offerings for key metrics such as cost, benefits and coverage, add-ons, customer service, and technology. The provider scored particularly well in the customer service category and earned high marks for its easy-to-operate app. We also found Lemonade to be one of the cheapest homeowners insurance companies that we looked at during our research.
Lemonade scored lower in some areas due to its inexperience in the industry and lack of state availability. Although the provider sells other insurance products in many different states, it only offers homeowners insurance in the following 23: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. It's also available in Washington, D.C.
If your state isn't included, use this free quote tool from QuoteWizard to get cost information for other providers in your region or speak to an agent by calling 855-948-5219.
One of the reasons Lemonade stands out from its competitors is its smartphone app, which is enabled with an artificial intelligence software that helps you file a claim. We also like its quick quote and online sign-up tool that allows customers to bypass a phone call with an agent. It's why we named Lemonade 'Most Accessible' on our list of the best homeowners insurance providers in 2021.
Also unique to Lemonade is its charitable business model. The business takes a flat rate from your premium to cover the company's operating costs, saving the rest to pay out claims. Then, through the company's Giveback program, it donates any unclaimed amounts to a charity of your choice. You can read more about this program on Lemonade's website.
Lemonade covers the following categories in its standard homeowner insurance policies:
The pricing of home insurance policies varies greatly depending on multiple factors, such as property details, location, and personal information. We pulled a sample quote on a 1,500-square-foot single-family home in Kempton, Pennsylvania to give you an idea of what the breakdown might look like. To get your own quote, use Lemonade's easy online tool.
Here are the details from our sample quote, including coverage amounts:
Lemonade offers a range of additional coverage options for homeowners that need extra protection and security. However, it's important to remember that these add-ons can greatly increase your premium. Here are the endorsement options that Lemonade provides for your home insurance policy:
Certain factors can potentially lower your insurance premium. Here are some of the discounts offered by Lemonade:
With a BBB customer review rating of more than 4 out of 5 stars, Lemonade rates higher than most other homeowners insurance providers on the platform. Here are some examples of what real-life customers had to say about the company:
"My backpack was stolen while I was on vacation and I was completely devastated. I was worried that getting paid back by insurance would be time-consuming and arduous, but Lemonade made it extremely simple! [An agent] walked me through the claim process and explained everything quickly. Ultimately, I was paid back in only a few days. Thanks, Lemonade!"—Morgante in 2020
"Fine for what they are but do not expect good customer service. I had an issue with the app and was attempting to get it resolved with a customer service rep who basically told [me] I should seek another insurance provider. So I should take my business elsewhere? This was just for what seemed to me basic app resolution and didn't even involve claims or other business matters. So, I did seek other insurance and no, I do not recommend Lemonade. You get what you pay for in this instance."—Lou R. in 2020
We recommend Lemonade if you're looking for a speedy claims process, affordable premiums, and a socially responsible company. You can get a quick automated quote through the check prices tool on the company's website.
If Lemonade isn't available in your state, use this ZIP code tool from QuoteWizard or speak to a QuoteWizard agent at 855-948-5219 to hear about other home insurance providers in your area.
Scroll down to see how Lemonade compares to other top home insurance providers (*learn more about our specific methodology below).
We rated 20 home insurance companies based on a combination of unique qualities and their performance in industry-standard categories. Here are the factors and weights we use in our methodology:
We performed in-depth research by getting sample quotes from each insurer, discussing specific offerings with an agent (if applicable), and pulling information from the companies' websites and policy details.