Lemonade Homeowners Insurance Review (2021)

"Fine for what they are but do not expect good customer service. I had an issue with the app and was attempting to get it resolved with a customer service rep who basically told [me] I should seek another insurance provider. So I should take my business elsewhere? This was just for what seemed to me basic app resolution and didn't even involve claims or other business matters. So, I did seek other insurance and no, I do not recommend Lemonade. You get what you pay for in this instance."—Lou R. in 2020