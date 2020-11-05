Landmark Home Warranty Reviews & Coverage — Our Verdict

Are you considering purchasing a home warranty? If you reside in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, or Utah, Landmark Home Warranty is an option for you.
Landmark can provide coverage for your most important household systems and appliances at an affordable rate. In this Landmark Home Warranty review, we examine the company’s plans and provide you with information on coverage, cost, customer reviews, and more. See if Landmark Home Warranty is the best home warranty provider for your needs.
In this article:
Landmark Home Warranty was founded in 2004, making it a newer company in the home warranty business. Its coverage was initially limited to Utah but has since expanded to Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Texas. Landmark is a subsidiary of American Home Shield, one of our top-rated providers, and received accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) in 2020.
Landmark’s plan customization and regional service make it an attractive option for homeowners shopping for a home warranty, but coverage may be less comprehensive than what some larger providers offer.
If you do not live in a state where Landmark offers coverage, or if you’re looking to compare costs with other providers, we recommend getting free quotes from American Home Shield, Choice Home Warranty, and Amazon Home Warranty.
Landmark’s home warranty coverage is limited to two plans—the Home Systems Plan and the Total Protection Plan—with a slew of optional add-ons.
The Home Systems Plan covers:
The Total Protection Plan combines the entirety of the Home Systems Plan with coverage for certain appliances, including:
Landmark Home Warranty also offers several add-ons, with fees ranging from $1.25 to $28.33 per month. A complete list of prices and plan details can be found on Landmark’s website. Requesting a free quote is simple and can be done in minutes. Some of the items and systems eligible for add-on coverage include:
Landmark Home Warranty maintains some general exclusions under its contracts, such as mold or mildew, restorations, costs related to permits, removal of toxic materials, and items covered by a manufacturer’s warranty. For a complete list of exclusions, download a free brochure from Landmark’s website. Some of the more specific exclusions include:
As with any home warranty, a Landmark Home Warranty plan comes with certain limitations on coverage. This means the homeowner is on the hook financially for repairs after a certain dollar amount is hit. Here are some limits on the most common repairs and services:
For an exhaustive list of limits and exclusions, you can view a free brochure on Landmark Home Warranty’s website.
We surveyed Landmark’s costs across its covered states, and we found that the company offers reasonable and competitive rates. We are impressed with how it competes with bigger companies, despite its regional provider status.
While there are slight differences in rates among states, these discrepancies are negligible. The Home Systems Plan will cost between $34.17 and $35.00 per month, and the Total Protection Plan will cost between $55.00 and $55.84 per month. These prices are standard when you choose the $75 service call fee; customers have the option to pay a lower monthly rate by choosing the $100 service call fee. One exception applies in the case of subterranean termite treatment, for which the fee is $195.
Submitting a claim with Landmark Home Warranty is a simple process. Service requests may be submitted via Landmark’s website or by calling 866-306-2999. Both the website and the claims hotline are available to you 24/7.
Landmark Home Warranty is a Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited company; BBB’s website is home to hundreds of reviews from customers. We’ve gathered a few Landmark Home Warranty reviews from the BBB website that we find helpful. Customers are often pleased with the speed of service, but issues with individual contractors and unclear gaps in coverage have been a point of frustration for homeowners.
“It's been weeks since the contractor came out. While here, the contractor told me he would come back replace a sensor. He still has not. Landmark knows about this and has done nothing. They continue to tell me they are looking into it. This is a scam, pure and simple. I know former employees who say they will do anything to get out of paying for anything.” - Kevin C.
“I have lived at my home for about 6 months now and have had 2 incidents where the company denies claims for things that should be covered under the warranty. They hide their crooked faces behind minute things. Both are water issues that caused damage because of the pipes and out of my control. Awful to work with.” - Tyler B.
“In the past two years, I have called Landmark out to repair a refrigerator and a 50 Gal hot water heater. They were both found to be not repairable. In the case of the refrigerator, they just wrote me a check for a new one. In the case of the hot water heater, I had a new one installed within a few days. This company has wonderful service and I believe is affordable and well worth the money. I would recommend them to any homeowner.” - Ron G.
“Requested warranty service twice last month. Both non-emergency. I was matched with a qualified contractor in a timely manner, the service was completed professionally and the results met or exceeded my expectations.” - Tom O.
If you are looking to buy a home warranty in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, or Utah, Landmark Home Warranty is a reasonably priced option for you. Landmark provides speedy service, but it has received numerous complaints about sub-par contractors and unclear limits and exclusions. We recommend getting quotes from several companies, however, so you can make the best decision for your personal needs.
Can I use my own contractor with Landmark Home Warranty?
In some instances. Landmark must approve the contractor on the front end and approve their diagnosis. From Landmark’s website: “Your contractor must provide a diagnosis and itemized bid to LHW before any work is performed. LHW will not reimburse you for services performed by your own contractor without prior authorization.”
Is my guest house covered?
There is a guest house add-on for $145 per year, up to 1,500 square feet. Included with this coverage is everything in the Home Systems Plan.
Is Landmark Home Warranty Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited?
Yes, Landmark Home Warranty received BBB accreditation in March 2020. It has received a B grade on the website, which competes well among home warranty providers.
Can I cancel my contract with Landmark Home Warranty?
Yes, you are free to cancel your contract at any time. If cancellation occurs within the first 30 days of your contract, you will be refunded the contract fees in full. After 30 days, you will receive a prorated refund. If you are paying monthly, you will incur a $75 cancellation fee.