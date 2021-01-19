Whether your landlord requires it or you're just looking to keep your property safe, understanding how to get renters insurance is an important step in your journey as a renter. The process starts with understanding what coverage you need in order to select and fine-tune your policy.
There are many things to think about when considering an investment like renters insurance, and this article offers some important takeaways as you make your decision. Additionally, you can use this easy online tool to view free quotes from multiple providers in your area.
Renters insurance is similar to homeowners insurance but specifically offers coverage for renters living in a unit or home under a landlord. It exists to complement the landlord's insurance, which covers the structure and dwelling. Many landlords require their tenants to purchase a basic renters insurance policy when signing a lease for their unit or home for rent.
It's a smart investment, even if it isn't required, since it can help you avoid the financial burden of uncontrollable accidents that may happen in your home. Understanding how to get renters insurance is a critical step before moving into your new place.
Renters insurance can cover a range of losses, from the renter's personal property to liability claims from injuries that occur on site. Since the landlord and their insurance are only liable for accidents due to structural issues, the liability coverage from renters insurance can protect the tenant if they're responsible for someone getting injured in their home.
Property claimed from a renters insurance policy can include many different personal possessions, like a computer, bike, or furniture. However, the qualifying events on the policy may vary. In general, renters insurance covers the following:
Overall, renters insurance can be broken up into three main components that are typically included in the basic package of a policy:
Although no state currently requires renters to have an insurance policy by law, many landlords require it upon signing the lease for a unit or home on their property. If you rent an apartment, townhouse, single-family home, or condo, you are eligible and can benefit from renters insurance. Not all landlords require renters insurance, but setting up a policy can relieve the financial burden caused by unexpected events and can provide peace of mind.
There are many top companies in the industry that provide comprehensive renters insurance with flexible coverage options. Here are the details of a few policies that we've reviewed:
Allstate
Progressive
Lemonade
Getting renters insurance is a critical step to avoiding the financial burden of expensive unexpected accidents. Even if your landlord doesn’t require it, it’s a good investment to protect your items and liability when renting a home or unit. The best renters insurance companies offer policies with overall coverage, comprehensive and affordable packages, and necessary add-on options depending on your needs.
We recommend Lemonade renters insurance as the overall best choice for renters. Here are some things we like about Lemonade that led our decision:
To see if Lemonade is right for you, you can check prices and get a free quote from the company's website.
Lemonade renters insurance is available in 28 states across the U.S., including Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin. If Lemonade doesn't serve your area, get renters insurance quotes from companies near you to find the best policy.
If you purchase a renters insurance policy as the policy holder, you are covered in addition to your resident spouse and children, if any. Some insurance policies have the option to extend coverage to guests in your home, as well, but it would be a premium add-on to the package. A roommate would not necessarily be included—unless you and your roommate purchase a joint policy, which most companies offer.
The process of filing a claim depends on the company and policy, but in most cases, it is simple and stress-free. For example, Lemonade Insurance has a user-friendly app that makes it as seamless as possible, and you can finish filing a claim within minutes. You can visit the company's website to learn more about how it works.
Renters insurance covers medical expenses for bodily injuries that may occur on the premises of your home or unit to someone else. Policies protect against a personal injury claim from an accident that you may be responsible or liable for as the renter of the home. The amount that is covered will vary depending on the policy that you select.
Landlords usually ensure that the tenant purchases insurance when signing their lease because it can benefit both parties. When the tenant has a policy, the landlord can avoid liability claims due to damages from covered events, and it helps with uncontrolled expenses. Additionally, renters insurance policies are beneficial to the renter as an investment to cover losses from unexpected events.