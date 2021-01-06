How Many Security Cameras Do You Need?

Outdoor security cameras and indoor security cameras serve the same function of providing you and your family safety, but their features can vary depending on you and your home’s needs. When looking at outdoor cameras, you want to consider if they have night-vision, if they are weather-proof, if they have an auto-recording function, if they have motion detection, and if they have HD resolution. The field of view is highly significant for outdoor security cameras as well. Be sure to look for a surveillance camera with a wide-angle lens for the best coverage.