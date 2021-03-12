HomeServe Reviews & Coverage Plans (2021)

HomeServe is a home warranty company that offers a variety of plans to protect your home appliances, systems, and utility lines. To help you determine if the provider is right for you, we've analyzed its coverage options, pricing, and customer reviews.
HomeServe was founded in 1993 in the United Kingdom and began offering home warranties in the U.S. a decade later. The company currently serves over four million homeowners in the U.S. and Canada. It's available in the following 14 states:
HomeServe offers four types of home warranty plans: plumbing plans, electrical plans, heating and cooling plans, and combo plans.
HomeServe sells three different plumbing plans: an interior plumbing and drainage system plan, an exterior sewer/septic line plan, and an exterior water service line plan. Here are the common repairs and expenses covered under each plan.
Interior Plumbing and Drainage System Plan
Exterior Sewer/Septic Line Plan
Exterior Water Service Line Plan
HomeServe offers two electrical coverage plans: an exterior electrical line coverage plan and an interior electrical line coverage plan. Here are some common repairs and parts that are covered under these plans.
Exterior Electrical Line Coverage Plan
Interior Electrical Line Coverage Plan
HomeServe sells a total of five plans that protect items in your heating and cooling units. Note: Even though two of the plans look similar, one only covers water heater repairs while the other covers both water heater repairs and water heater replacements. Here's a breakdown of what's included in each plan.
Cooling System Coverage Plan
Gas Line Coverage Plan
Heating System Coverage Plan
Water Heater Repair and Replacement Plan
Water Heater Repair Plan
HomeServe offers nine combination plans and each one covers a variety of home appliances, systems, and utility lines. The TotalHome Warranty Combo and TotalHome Warranty Appliances package focus on home appliances and systems, while the Premium Home Protection Plan provides coverage for utility lines. Here's a breakdown of those three specific combo plans.
TotalHome Warranty Combo Plan
TotalHome Warranty Appliances Plan
Premium Home Protection Plan
The availability and cost of each HomeServe plan will depend on your location. Here's a pricing breakdown of a few HomeServe plans offered in Durham, NC.
To file a claim with HomeServe, homeowners can call the company at 855-336-2465 or send an email to info@homeserveusa.com. Note: HomeServe doesn't charge a deductible for claims, which is unusual in the home warranty industry. Most home warranty companies charge $75 to $125 for each submitted claim.
HomeServe holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which evaluates companies based on factors like the number of complaints it receives from customers and whether the complaints have been addressed by the business.
In terms of customer reviews, HomeServe holds a high rating on its BBB webpage based on several hundred reviews. Many users reported that their customer service experiences with HomeServe were positive and that the company's technicians were professional. Other customers were surprised by unexpected claim denials and they reported communication issues with the company.
Here are some sample reviews from HomeServe customers:
"Excellent service. A technician showed up to evaluate the problem and I had it fixed within a week. I was very surprised by the expediency of the service even though it was not an emergency situation."—Chris W. via BBB on September 7, 2020
"I submitted a request for a repair of my clothes dryer on July 20, 2020. I was told a technician would call me the next day for a repair. I have made countless telephone calls [since then, and I've been] placed on hold every time."—Daniel D. via BBB on August 10, 2020
HomeServe's positive reputation, large variety of protection plans, and lack of a deductible make it a decent option for home warranty coverage. However, if you don't live in one of the 14 states covered by HomeServe, or if you're not looking for a company that specializes in utility line coverage, one of the home warranty companies below may be a better option.
Is HomeServe a reputable company?
Yes. HomeServe holds an A+ rating from the BBB and has a 3.6-star customer review rating on its BBB webpage.
Is a home warranty plan worth it?
Many homeowners find that purchasing a home warranty plan is valuable because it protects them from the large cost of paying for home repairs or replacements out of pocket. Replacing an air conditioning system, for example, can easily cost thousands of dollars. Homeowners with a home warranty plan wouldn't have to pay full price for that kind of replacement.
Which home warranty company offers the best service guarantee?
Cinch Home Services offers one of the best service guarantees among home warranty companies. Cinch's 180-day workmanship guarantee is nearly six times longer than the industry standard.