HomeGuard Home Warranty Review -- Is It Worth It?

Home warranties offer coverage on home appliances and systems that breakdown from everyday wear and tear. What's covered by a home warranty plan is not covered by your homeowner's insurance. Warranties are protection plans that give you peace of mind and protection against high unexpected costs.
HomeGuard Home Warranty is a home warranty provider that services Arizona and California homeowners, real estate agents, and home sellers. We've reviewed the provider's terms and conditions, as well as the services, pricing, customer reviews, and competitors, to help you determine if HomeGuard is right for your needs.
We also compare HomeGuard to our preferred home warranty providers, American Home Shield and Choice Home Warranty. These companies provide comprehensive plans at affordable prices for homeowners across the country.
Otherwise, keep reading for our full review of HomeGuard.
With more than 14 years of experience in the home warranty industry, HomeGuard Home Warranty has earned an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and has been accredited since 2008. The company provides home warranty protection plans on older homes and ensures that you're protected when unpredictable breakdowns occur.
HomeGuard Home Warranty is part of the HomeGuard Incorporated company, which specializes in inspections (from home inspections to termite inspections). The company covers Northern and Southern California. HomeGuard Home Warranty, more specifically, covers California and Arizona territories, offering home warranty plans to real estate agents and home sellers, buyers, and homeowners.
HomeGuard Home Warranty offers two plans, as well as a number of optional add-ons and upgrade packages. The options are outlined below:
The following changes and upgrades are also available:
Many of these items are not typically covered by other providers, including ornamental fountains, smart home features, building permits, and more. Also, more home warranties will cover pre-existing conditions, but will not cover breakdowns or failures that occur from lack of proper maintenance.
HomeGuard prioritizes customer service. You can make a claim online or call to talk to their customer service by calling 866-993-2302. When you have a plan with HomeGuard Home Warranty, here's what you'll be expected to do when a breakdown or failure occurs:
HomeGuard aims to bring their customers satisfying results. They handle a variety of services, which makes them unique compared to other home warranty providers.
Thousands of California real estate agents recommend HomeGuard Home Warranty, but what do customers say? We've researched hundreds of reviews to find that customers are often disappointed by the quality of contractors. Though service is quick, quality service should always be the priority.
Here's what HomeGuard customer reviews say:
Regardless of what other customers say, it's important to read through a home warranty provider's contract before signing. Most home service agreements will outline what's covered, what's not, and what to expect. HomeGuard Home Warranty, for example, does not cover preexisting conditions, which some other warranty providers do cover.
HomeGuard Home Warranty, unlike many other home warranty companies, offers coverage on rust, corrosion, improper installation, and code updates, as well as replacements on smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. They also offer coverage on outdoor kitchens, ornamental fountains, and more. You won't find this sort of coverage from other home warranty companies.
Pros
Cons
Since this provider is only available to homeowners in Arizona or California, it's not the right option for most Americans. Keep reading for our top-recommended home warranties.
Though we believe HomeGuard Home Warranty offers many great benefits, we have found that they have many negatives as well, including their lack of nationwide coverage. We recommend American Home Shield as a better provider, which is ranked among the top home warranty providers in the country.
Unlike HomeGuard Home Warranty, American Home Shield is available in almost every single state, all except Alaska. They have also been in business for a long time—48 years of excellent service. Their plans are simple to understand: one for appliances, one for systems, one combo plan, and one build-it-yourself plan. Like HomeGuard Home Warranty, American Home Shield also offers multiple add-on options.
Here are a few reasons we recommend American Home Shield:
Another great alternative to HomeGuard Home Warranty is Choice Home Warranty, our pick for best older home coverage. Servicing the majority of the country, Choice Home Warranty provides two combo plans, as well as add-on coverage, and has built a network of more than 15,000 pre-screened, highly-trained contractors. They provide you peace of mind knowing you won't pay high-out-pocket expenses on covered repairs and replacements. Best of all, they ensure that you're cared for by an experienced local technician.
Here are a few reasons we recommend Choice Home Warranty:
Regardless of which home warranty company you choose, make sure you read the terms and conditions of the company's home service agreement. You want to know exactly what's covered so if something happens (like your dishwasher starts making a weird noise, or your valve pipe bursts) that you're covered.