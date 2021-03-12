The 6 Best Home Warranty Companies in Virginia (2021)

Owning a home is a rewarding experience, but system and appliance breakdowns are inevitable and often cost a significant amount of time and money. Whether you live in Roanoke, Richmond, or Northern Virginia, a home warranty can help alleviate some of these issues.
Home warranties offset the cost of expensive repairs and provide protection should an important system or appliance break down. With so many home warranty providers on the market, it can be difficult to choose the right one for your home and budget. Fortunately, we've done the homework for you by researching the top home warranty companies in Virginia. Learn about the coverage and pricing of each provider so you can find the plan that's right for you.
American Home Shield (AHS) is one of the most experienced home warranty providers in the U.S. Since 1971, the company has provided coverage in every state except Alaska, and they currently serve over 1.8 million homeowners. Additionally, AHS has a nationwide network of trusted contractors, all of whom are regularly evaluated to ensure the highest quality of service.
AHS offers three plans: an Appliances Plan that covers major appliances, a Systems Plan that covers systems like your air conditioning and plumbing, and a Combo Plan that combines coverage for 21 appliances and systems. The company also offers several additional coverage options, including ones for your electronics and septic pump. Not to mention, American Home Shield offers a 30-day guarantee on all repairs and parts.
With AHS, you can customize your service call fee by choosing between $75, $100, or $125. If you think that you'll need several repairs throughout the year, a lower service call fee can save you money in the long run, even if it carries a higher monthly premium.
To receive a free quote from American Home Shield, fill out this simple online form or call 844-529-9298.
Choice Home Warranty will cover your items if they're in working condition and properly maintained, no matter how old they are. Its coverage on older appliances coupled with the company's easy-to-understand contract and low service call fees make it our top choice for older homes.
Choice offers two plans and a handful of add-on options. The Basic Plan covers 14 items and systems around your home, and the Total Plan covers everything under the Basic Plan but adds on coverage for your air conditioning system, refrigerator, and laundry appliances. Optional add-ons include protection for your pool, sump pump, septic system, and several other items not covered by the Total Plan.
Choice also promises to initiate service by reaching out to a contractor within four hours of receiving a claim, and all work performed comes with a 30-day guarantee. If any work fails within the 30-day window, Choice will correct it with no additional service fee. There are also several discounts available, including one free month of service.
For more information, get a free quote online or call Choice at 929-400-6165.
Select Home Warranty offers inexpensive plans, a low service call fee, and simple contract terms, making it a great choice for homeowners who are on a budget. The company offers three plan options and has a promotion for two free months of service. Virginia homeowners can choose between the Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care plans, which cover appliances, systems, and both, respectively.
Select also provides free roof leak coverage over the main living area in a single-family home, which is unique in the home warranty industry. With Select, there's no limit on repair requests, and repairs can be initiated both online and over the phone through the company's 24/7 customer service center.
For more information on Select's plans, discounts, and services, get a free online quote or call 888-370-3956.
Amazon Home Warranty consistently receives high marks for customer satisfaction and boasts a network of over 40,000 contractors, making it our top choice for customer service in the home warranty industry.
Amazon offers three plans: the Essential Appliances Plan, Major Systems Plan, and Combo Plan. It also offers additional coverage for 24 items, including your pool, septic system, and lawn sprinkler system. Customers can submit a claim with Amazon Home Warranty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Any work performed by an Amazon technician comes with a 90-day guarantee for parts and a 30-day guarantee for labor.
To receive a free quote from Amazon Home Warranty, fill out this easy online form or call 866-605-8194.
Liberty Home Guard is committed to providing fast service without sacrificing the quality of work, making it our pick for the most dependable home warranty provider. With Liberty Home Guard, you can submit claims online or over the phone 24/7. The majority of homeowners who submit claims receive service within 24 hours, which is faster than the industry average of two to four business days. Additionally, all services come with a 60-day workmanship guarantee.
Liberty Home Guard offers three home warranty plans: a plan that covers home systems, a plan that covers appliances, and a Total Home Guard plan that combines coverage for systems and appliances. The company also offers optional coverage for 27 items, including your garbage disposal and sump pump.
To get a free quote, fill out this simple online form or call Liberty Home Guard at 866-452-9107.
Cinch Home Services has over 40 years of experience in the home warranty industry and provides three plans to protect your home's systems and appliances. Customers can choose from an Appliances Plan, a Systems Plan, and a Complete Home Plan. The Complete Home Plan covers an impressive 31 items at a competitive price.
Cinch customers also enjoy unique benefits, like discounts on new brand-name appliances and a 180-day workmanship guarantee—which is the most generous guarantee in the industry. Additionally, Cinch covers unknown pre-existing conditions as well as rust and corrosion-related repairs.
We recommend getting a free quote online or calling Cinch at 888-520-1711 to discuss coverage options.
How soon can I request service after purchasing my home warranty?
For most companies, there's a 30-day waiting period before you can file a claim. This is intended to prevent homeowners from purchasing a home warranty and then immediately requesting a repair for an item that's already broken.
Will my home warranty cover my appliances that were damaged by a storm?
In general, your home warranty won't cover storm-related damages. These damages will most likely be covered by a homeowners insurance policy. A home warranty extends to systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear.
Are home warranties worth the money?
A home warranty can provide peace of mind and lessen financial strain when important items like your heating system or water heater break down. If you can easily afford expensive repairs by paying out of pocket, a home warranty may not be necessary. However, a home warranty can prevent you from paying thousands of dollars for a repair or replacement all at once.