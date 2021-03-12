The 5 Best Home Warranty Companies in Vermont (2021)

It's been said that there are only two seasons in Vermont: winter and mud. But as a Vermonter, you know that the Green Mountain State experiences all four seasons, and the thought of living without your air conditioning or heating systems is enough to make any one of us go mad. Thankfully, a home warranty can keep that from happening.
Our research team spent hours surveying the home warranty market in order to rate the best home warranty providers in Vermont. Scroll down to check out our top five picks and information on how to get a free quote from each.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $39.99–$49.99
Service Fee: $75, $100, or $125
American Home Shield (AHS) is a leader in the home warranty industry, providing high-quality service and comprehensive coverage since 1971. It's available in 49 states, including Vermont. AHS has paid more than $2 billion in home warranty claims over the past five years and has a network of more than 17,000 independent contractors, so you can feel confident that your claims will be paid for and your items repaired by a reliable technician.
AHS offers an Appliances Plan, a Systems Plan, and a Combo Plan that covers a total of 21 home systems and appliances. If the Combo Plan is missing items that you need covered, AHS has several options for add-ons, such as guest house coverage, pool coverage, and an Electronics Plan, which covers personal devices like laptops and gaming consoles.
With AHS, you can choose between a $75, $100, or $125 service call fee. The higher the service fee, the lower your monthly premium will be. AHS also allows you the flexibility to choose your own service technician as long as they're licensed and pre-approved. For more information, get a free online quote or call AHS at 844-529-9298.
Number of Plans: 2
Average Monthly Cost: $36–$44
Service Fee: $85
Since 2008, Choice Home Warranty has covered more than a million homes around the U.S., and it's our top choice for Vermont homeowners with older houses. This is due in part to Choice's generous coverage limits. Appliances of any age can be covered as long as they're in working condition at the start of your warranty term. Because the median age of a Vermont home is 46 years old, compared to the national average of 37, this could be particularly attractive for those with aging home systems.
Choice offers two plans. The Basic Plan covers a range of appliances and home systems, and the Total Plan adds on protection for your refrigerator, air conditioning, clothes washer, and clothes dryer. A variety of other add-ons are also available so you can customize your plan to fit your personal needs.
Plus, Choice Home Warranty will initiate service within four hours of receiving a claim, which is one of the fastest response times in the industry. Your service fee will be due at the time of service and all repairs come with an industry standard 30-day guarantee. To find out more about Choice's plans and add-ons, head to the company's website to get a free quote or call 929-400-6165.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $39.99–$59.99
Service Fee: $60
Liberty Home Guard provides reliable service at a low cost and has a 60-day workmanship warranty, making it our pick for most dependable home warranty provider. Liberty negotiates volume discounts from suppliers to keep prices low, and those discounts are passed on to its customers, with some home warranty plans starting at under $1 per day.
Liberty Home Guard offers Appliance Guard, Systems Guard, and Total Home Guard plans. Each covers the essentials, with the Total Home Guard combining coverage to include 18 items. Liberty also has 27 add-ons, including items rarely covered in home warranties, like pest control services.
Liberty's service is fast and reliable. The majority of claims filed result in a technician arriving on site within 24 hours, which is much quicker than the industry average (most providers promise service within two to four business days). To learn more about Liberty Home Guard, get a free online quote or call an agent at 866-452-9107.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $27.99–$61.99
Service Fee: $100, $125, or $150
Cinch Home Services is another experienced and reputable provider serving Vermont homeowners. Since 1978, it has developed a reputation for its generous service guarantees, offering an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee on all services performed. If your fixed appliance or system breaks down again within 180 days, Cinch will send a technician to repair it free of charge.
Cinch offers an Appliances Plan, Built-in Systems Plan, and Complete Home Plan. The Complete Home Plan provides some of the most comprehensive coverage in the home warranty industry, covering a total of 31 items. All plans come with an air conditioning or water filter credit and a free water sensor to detect leaks before they cause severe damage to your home.
In addition to the 180-day service guarantee, Cinch provides free protection from rust and corrosion, discounts on new appliances, and coverage for items with unknown pre-existing conditions. Plus, the company's customer service representatives are available 24/7, even on holidays. To learn more about Cinch's plans, get a free online quote or call 888-520-1711.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $42–$52
Service Fee: $75
Amazon Home Warranty is our top choice for customer service in the home warranty industry. Amazon has a nationwide network of more than 40,000 independent licensed contractors and consistently rates highest among providers in customer satisfaction. Customers cite timely service and payment of claims as reasons why they rely on Amazon.
There are three plan options: the Essential Appliances Plan, Major Systems Plan, and Combo Plan. The Combo Plan merges the coverage of the other two plans, plus 23 separate items are available as add-ons, allowing you to tailor the plan to your specific needs.
Amazon provides 24/7 service, and its agents can be reached both online and over the phone. Additionally, Amazon's lower service call fee ensures that you won't break the bank by placing multiple requests in a short period of time. To learn more about Amazon Home Warranty's plans and pricing, get a free online quote or call 866-605-8194.
If you're looking for comprehensive home warranty coverage, we recommend any of these home warranty companies. Each company has pros and cons, so we recommend getting free quotes from all of them and weighing the plan options before making a decision.
What is typically covered by a home warranty?
Each home warranty will offer slightly different coverage, but here are some of the items you're most likely to see in home warranty plans:
What is a service call fee?
A service call fee acts as your plan's deductible. If your fee is $75, you'll pay $75 at the time of service and your home warranty provider will cover the cost of repairs or replacements up to your coverage limit. It's important to factor in service fees when budgeting for your home warranty. They typically range from $75 to $125.
What is the best home warranty company?Our top choice is American Home Shield due to its complete coverage, reliable service, and excellent reputation. However, each provider on this list offers unique benefits, so we recommend getting quotes from several companies to help you weigh your options.