The 5 Best Home Warranty Companies in Vermont (2021)

Since 2008, Choice Home Warranty has covered more than a million homes around the U.S., and it's our top choice for Vermont homeowners with older houses. This is due in part to Choice's generous coverage limits. Appliances of any age can be covered as long as they're in working condition at the start of your warranty term. Because the median age of a Vermont home is 46 years old, compared to the national average of 37, this could be particularly attractive for those with aging home systems.