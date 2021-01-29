The 4 Best Home Warranty Companies in Utah (2021)

Many Utah residents could benefit from having a home warranty. A home warranty is a plan to help protect you and your home's most valuable items from expensive repairs. You pay a little bit each month, and your provider will cover most or all of the repair costs for your covered items and systems.
With so many providers, the home warranty market feels saturated, and it can be difficult to figure out which home warranty provider is right for you. Our team has done the research for you, and we're confident that these providers are among the best home warranty companies in Utah.
Any prices listed in this review are based on sample quotes received for single-family homes under 5,000 square feet. We encourage you to follow the links below to receive a sample quote for your home.
In This Article:
American Home Shield (AHS) is our top overall choice for a home warranty in Utah. We like AHS' simple plan structure, options for customization, and complete coverage offered at a reasonable price.
AHS has been in business since 1971 and has built a reputation as being one of the oldest and most dependable home warranty providers. AHS plans are available in every state but Alaska.
American Home Shield offers three plans: the Appliances Plan, the Systems Plan, and the Combo Plan. These three plans allow you to decide which items are most important to you. You can choose to cover either your appliances or systems separately, but if complete protection is what you're looking for, the Combo Plan covers the entirety of the other two plans.
Here's what's covered by each plan:
American Home Shield’s plans feature an impressive amount of covered items and systems. The Systems Plan alone includes re-key service and coverage for ceiling fans and doorbells, which are often not covered by home warranties.
AHS also offers add-on coverage options, which include septic tank coverage, pool coverage, and guest house coverage, among others. These options are available to add to any plan for an extra monthly fee.
Another thing we like about AHS is its flexibility with service call fees. Customers have the option to choose a $75, $100, and $125 service fee, and the monthly rate will either increase or decrease depending on the fee. A higher service fee will lower your monthly bill, and vice versa. Here's a breakdown of the prices for each plan:
With AHS, you also have the option to use your own trusted service contractors, which is an option that not every provider offers. The technician must be pre-approved.
Customers can place service requests on the AHS website or call its toll free number, both of which are available 24/7. We think AHS offers three excellent plans that can provide comprehensive coverage and peace of mind for every homeowner. Get a free quote by following this link or by calling 844-529-9298 for a full list of exclusions and limitations.
Select Home Warranty is a national provider that we rated our top choice for budget shoppers due to its low service call fee and inexpensive monthly rates. Select Home Warranty offers Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care Plans, which are very similar to American Home Shield's plans.
The Bronze Care Plan covers appliances, the Gold Care Plan covers home systems, and the Platinum Care Plan covers both plus a few extra items.
Here's a full breakdown of what's covered:
Select Home Warranty offers the following options for add-ons:
Select Home Warranty provides a rare perk though its plans by including free roof coverage. This is a roughly $99 value provided for free.
Select Home Warranty's plans all come with a $75 service call fee, which is on the cheaper side among providers. Here's how much you'll pay for each plan:
With Select, you'll receive complete coverage at a reasonable rate. Select does not have the same depth of coverage as other providers, but your most important items like your air conditioning or laundry appliances will be covered at a lower price. The inexpensive $75 service call fee is an added bonus. Select is available throughout Utah. In order to get a free quote on pricing and a sample contract, follow this link or call 888-370-3956.
Choice Home Warranty serves 48 states, excluding California and Oklahoma, and it is our favorite option for homeowners with older homes.
Choice offers two plans: the Basic Plan and the Total Plan. The Basic Plan covers a variety of appliances and systems, and the Total Plan adds coverage for some of your most important items and systems.
Here's what's covered in each plan:
With Choice, you can expect to pay between $60-85 per service call, which is an excellent rate. Choice's prices are also within the standard industry range. Here's what you'll pay for each plan:
Choice has an inexpensive service call fee, and its limits on coverage are easy to understand and generous. Many companies have set dollar limits for coverage which vary from item to item, but Choice maintains a general limit of $3,000 for repairs, which is part of why it's our top choice for older homes. You can be confident that your item or system will be covered.
Choice Home Warranty, like most companies, has a 24/7 customer service hotline and online portal available for submitting claims. Get a free quote here or call 929-400-6165.
Many home warranties offer only two plans, and customers often pay for items or systems they don't need covered. America's 1st Choice Home Club (AFC) has structured its plans to help prevent you from paying for unnecessary coverage.
AFC's headquarters is in Marietta, Georgia, but the company serves 46 states, including Utah. AFC offers an impressive four different plans—the System Plan, the Silver Plan, the Gold Plan, and the Platinum Plan. The System Plan covers your home's major systems, the Silver Plan covers appliances, the Gold Plan covers both, and the Platinum Plan covers everything in the other plans plus a few extra items.
Here's a breakdown of what's covered in each plan:
AFC, like American Home Shield, offers its customers the option to choose a $75, $100, or $125 service call fee. Homeowners can choose between a one-year plan paid off over 12 months and three-year term for service paid off over 20 months. We have listed out the specific pricing structure below:
As you can see, America's 1st Choice Home Club offers its customers an immense amount of customization options both in plans and pricing. As such, we're confident that every homeowner can find a suitable plan and price structure with AFC. AFC also offers 24/7 customer service and a telephone number for submitting requests. Get a free quote today by following this link or by calling 877-755-1115.
A home warranty is a policy to help protect your home's most important items from expensive repairs. You'll pay a monthly rate, and instead of paying for repairs, you'll pay a small service call fee any time a call is made.
Most home warranties will let you cancel at any time. When purchasing a home warranty, be mindful of the waiting period as well. There is usually a 30-day waiting period before service requests can be submitted. Check your contract for details, as the waiting period may vary depending on your provider.
A service fee is paid each time a repair request is submitted. This fee covers the cost of the technician coming to your house. Your home warranty provider will then pay for most or all of the repair fee. Service fees usually range from $75-125, depending on your home warranty provider.