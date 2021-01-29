The 4 Best Home Warranty Companies in Utah (2021)

Read our reviews of the top 4 home warranty companies in Utah for 2021. We dive into our top providers’ cost, plans, and coverage options.
By Home Service Research Team
January 29, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Many Utah residents could benefit from having a home warranty. A home warranty is a plan to help protect you and your home's most valuable items from expensive repairs. You pay a little bit each month, and your provider will cover most or all of the repair costs for your covered items and systems. 

With so many providers, the home warranty market feels saturated, and it can be difficult to figure out which home warranty provider is right for you. Our team has done the research for you, and we're confident that these providers are among the best home warranty companies in Utah.

Any prices listed in this review are based on sample quotes received for single-family homes under 5,000 square feet. We encourage you to follow the links below to receive a sample quote for your home.

In This Article:

#1 Best Overall: American Home Shield

American Home Shield (AHS) is our top overall choice for a home warranty in Utah. We like AHS' simple plan structure, options for customization, and complete coverage offered at a reasonable price.

AHS has been in business since 1971 and has built a reputation as being one of the oldest and most dependable home warranty providers. AHS plans are available in every state but Alaska.

Plans

American Home Shield offers three plans: the Appliances Plan, the Systems Plan, and the Combo Plan. These three plans allow you to decide which items are most important to you. You can choose to cover either your appliances or systems separately, but if complete protection is what you're looking for, the Combo Plan covers the entirety of the other two plans. 

Plan Details 

Here's what's covered by each plan:

  • Appliances Plan: Refrigerators, ranges/cooktops, ovens, dishwashers, built-in microwaves, free-standing ice makers, built-in food centers, clothes washers and dryers, garage door openers, and trash compactors
  • Systems Plan: Air conditioning, heating, ductwork, built-in exhaust/vent/attic fans, electrical system, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuum, interior plumbing line leaks and breaks, plumbing stoppages, toilets, faucets, plumbing fixtures and valves, whirlpool tub motors and components, water heaters, instant hot/cold water dispensers, garbage disposals, and re-keying

American Home Shield’s plans feature an impressive amount of covered items and systems. The Systems Plan alone includes re-key service and coverage for ceiling fans and doorbells, which are often not covered by home warranties.

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

AHS also offers add-on coverage options, which include septic tank coverage, pool coverage, and guest house coverage, among others. These options are available to add to any plan for an extra monthly fee. 

Cost

Another thing we like about AHS is its flexibility with service call fees. Customers have the option to choose a $75, $100, and $125 service fee, and the monthly rate will either increase or decrease depending on the fee. A higher service fee will lower your monthly bill, and vice versa. Here's a breakdown of the prices for each plan:

Appliances Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $49.99
  • With $100 service fee: $39.99
  • With $125 service fee: $34.99

Systems Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $49.99
  • With $100 service fee: $39.99
  • With $125 service fee: $34.99

Combo Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $59.99
  • With $100 service fee: $49.99
  • With $125 service fee: $44.99

With AHS, you also have the option to use your own trusted service contractors, which is an option that not every provider offers. The technician must be pre-approved. 

Customers can place service requests on the AHS website or call its toll free number, both of which are available 24/7. We think AHS offers three excellent plans that can provide comprehensive coverage and peace of mind for every homeowner. Get a free quote by following this link or by calling 844-529-9298 for a full list of exclusions and limitations.

#2 Best for Budget Shoppers: Select Home Warranty

Select Home Warranty is a national provider that we rated our top choice for budget shoppers due to its low service call fee and inexpensive monthly rates. Select Home Warranty offers Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care Plans, which are very similar to American Home Shield's plans.

Plans

The Bronze Care Plan covers appliances, the Gold Care Plan covers home systems, and the Platinum Care Plan covers both plus a few extra items. 

Plan Details 

Here's a full breakdown of what's covered:

  • Bronze Care: Clothes washer, clothes dryer, garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove/oven, built-in microwave oven, cooktop, and dishwasher
  • Gold Care: Plumbing system, heating system, AC/cooling, electrical system, water heater, and ductwork
  • Platinum Care: Bronze Care Plan, Gold Care Plan, garage door opener, ceiling fan, and plumbing stoppages

Optional Coverage/Add Ons 

Select Home Warranty offers the following options for add-ons: 

  • Plumbing fixtures
  • Lighting fixtures
  • Switches and outlets
  • Pool and spa equipment
  • Well pump
  • Sump pump
  • Central vacuum
  • Second refrigerator
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Lawn sprinkler system
  • Septic system coverage
  • Refrigerator’s ice maker

Rare Perk 

Select Home Warranty provides a rare perk though its plans by including free roof coverage. This is a roughly $99 value provided for free. 

Cost

Select Home Warranty's plans all come with a $75 service call fee, which is on the cheaper side among providers. Here's how much you'll pay for each plan:

Bronze Care

  • Monthly: $36
  • Yearly: $429.99

Gold Care

  • Monthly: $36
  • Yearly: $429.99

Platinum Care 

  • Monthly: $42 
  • Yearly: $499.99

With Select, you'll receive complete coverage at a reasonable rate. Select does not have the same depth of coverage as other providers, but your most important items like your air conditioning or laundry appliances will be covered at a lower price. The inexpensive $75 service call fee is an added bonus. Select is available throughout Utah. In order to get a free quote on pricing and a sample contract, follow this link or call 888-370-3956.

#3 Best for Older Homes: Choice Home Warranty

Choice Home Warranty serves 48 states, excluding California and Oklahoma, and it is our favorite option for homeowners with older homes.

Plans

Choice offers two plans: the Basic Plan and the Total Plan. The Basic Plan covers a variety of appliances and systems, and the Total Plan adds coverage for some of your most important items and systems. 

Plan Details

Here's what's covered in each plan: 

  • Basic Plan: Heating system, electrical system, plumbing system, plumbing stoppage, water heater, whirlpool bathtub, oven/range/stove, cooktop, dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, ductwork, garage door opener, and ceiling and exhaust fans 
  • Total Plan: Basic Plan coverage, air conditioning, refrigerator, clothes washer, and clothes dryer 

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

  • Roof leak
  • Septic system
  • Septic tank pumping 
  • Well pump
  • Sump pump
  • Second refrigerator
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Central vacuum
  • Pool and spa  

Cost

With Choice, you can expect to pay between $60-85 per service call, which is an excellent rate. Choice's prices are also within the standard industry range. Here's what you'll pay for each plan:

Basic Plan 

  • $41.69 per month

Total Plan

  • $50.00 per month

Choice has an inexpensive service call fee, and its limits on coverage are easy to understand and generous. Many companies have set dollar limits for coverage which vary from item to item, but Choice maintains a general limit of $3,000 for repairs, which is part of why it's our top choice for older homes. You can be confident that your item or system will be covered.

Choice Home Warranty, like most companies, has a 24/7 customer service hotline and online portal available for submitting claims. Get a free quote here or call 929-400-6165.

#4 Most Flexible Plan Options: America's 1st Choice Home Club

Many home warranties offer only two plans, and customers often pay for items or systems they don't need covered. America's 1st Choice Home Club (AFC) has structured its plans to help prevent you from paying for unnecessary coverage.

Plans

AFC's headquarters is in Marietta, Georgia, but the company serves 46 states, including Utah. AFC offers an impressive four different plans—the System Plan, the Silver Plan, the Gold Plan, and the Platinum Plan. The System Plan covers your home's major systems, the Silver Plan covers appliances, the Gold Plan covers both, and the Platinum Plan covers everything in the other plans plus a few extra items. 

Plan Details

Here's a breakdown of what's covered in each plan: 

  • Systems Plan: Air conditioning, heating system, water heater, electrical system, plumbing system, and ductwork 
  • Silver Plan: Washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven, range, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and garage door opener
  • Gold Plan: All of the Systems Plan and Silver Plan coverage
  • Platinum Plan: All of the Systems Plan, Silver Plan, and Gold Plan coverage, as well as ice maker, built-in microwave, and plumbing stoppages

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

  • Sump pump
  • Septic system
  • Hot water dispenser
  • Pool and spa
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Tankless water heater

Cost

AFC, like American Home Shield, offers its customers the option to choose a $75, $100, or $125 service call fee. Homeowners can choose between a one-year plan paid off over 12 months and three-year term for service paid off over 20 months. We have listed out the specific pricing structure below: 

$75 Service Fee:

  • Silver Plan: $37.50 per month or $55.00 for 20 months
  • Gold Plan: $45.83 per month or $68.75 for 20 months
  • Systems Plan: $39.58 per month or $62.50 for 20 months
  • Platinum Plan: $50.00 per month or $78.75 for 20 months

$100 Service Fee:

  • Silver Plan: $35.42 per month or $52.50 for 20 months
  • Gold Plan: $43.75 per month or $65.00 for 20 months
  • Systems Plan: $35.42 per month or $58.75 for 20 months
  • Platinum Plan: $47.92 per month or $75.00 for 20 months

$125 Service Fee:

  • Silver Plan: $33.33 per month or $50.00 for 20 months
  • Gold Plan: $41.67 per month or $61.25 for 20 months
  • Systems Plan: $31.25 per month or $55.00 for 20 months
  • Platinum Plan: $45.83 per month or $71.25 for 20 months

As you can see, America's 1st Choice Home Club offers its customers an immense amount of customization options both in plans and pricing. As such, we're confident that every homeowner can find a suitable plan and price structure with AFC. AFC also offers 24/7 customer service and a telephone number for submitting requests. Get a free quote today by following this link or by calling 877-755-1115.

Frequently Asked Questions About Utah Home Warranties

What does a home warranty cover?

A home warranty is a policy to help protect your home's most important items from expensive repairs. You'll pay a monthly rate, and instead of paying for repairs, you'll pay a small service call fee any time a call is made.

Can I cancel my warranty at any time?

Most home warranties will let you cancel at any time. When purchasing a home warranty, be mindful of the waiting period as well. There is usually a 30-day waiting period before service requests can be submitted. Check your contract for details, as the waiting period may vary depending on your provider.

What is a service fee?

A service fee is paid each time a repair request is submitted. This fee covers the cost of the technician coming to your house. Your home warranty provider will then pay for most or all of the repair fee. Service fees usually range from $75-125, depending on your home warranty provider. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com