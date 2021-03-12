The 6 Best Home Warranty Companies in Philadelphia (2021)

To protect major systems and appliances like your heating, plumbing, refrigerator, and dishwasher, consider investing in a home warranty plan that's designed to cover unexpected repairs and replacements on items that suffer normal wear and tear.
Since many home warranty providers offer service in Philadelphia, our research team reviewed the best home warranty companies in the area to identify trusted brands that offer comprehensive coverage and reasonable prices. Each of the companies highlighted below is worth checking out.
Note: The sample quotes mentioned throughout this article are for single-family homes under 5,000 square feet.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $39.99–$64.99
Service Fee: $75, $100, or $125
Founded in 1971, American Home Shield (AHS) is known for its comprehensive coverage plans, 24/7 customer service, and 30-day guarantee on all repairs. AHS also covers your systems and appliances regardless of their age and provides coverage for items that were damaged due to a lack of maintenance or undetected pre-existing conditions.
AHS offers three plans: an Appliances Plan that covers items such as your dishwasher and refrigerator, a Systems Plan that covers systems such as your water heater and air conditioner, and a Combo Plan that includes coverage for both systems and appliances. The company also offers additional coverage for items like your pool, spa, septic pump, and even guest units under 750 square feet.
With AHS, you get to choose from one of three service call fee amounts: $75, $100, or $125. The higher the service fee you select, the lower your monthly payment will be.
To get a free quote from American Home Shield, fill out this simple online form or call 844-529-9298.
Number of Plans: 2
Average Monthly Cost: $42–$50
Service Fee: $85
With a network of 15,000 contractors and 13 years in the industry, Choice Home Warranty is our recommendation for older homes in Philadelphia. Choice doesn't require a home inspection and doesn't disqualify you from receiving coverage based on the age of your home.
The company offers two plans: a Basic Plan and a Total Plan. The Total Plan includes everything in the Basic Plan, plus coverage for your refrigerator, air conditioning, washing machine, and dryer. Choice also provides protection for well pumps, sump pumps, roof leaks, and septic systems through additional coverage options.
However, the provider does have some limitations to its coverage and won't cover appliances or systems that have been damaged by misuse or improper maintenance.
Customer service agents with Choice Home Warranty are available 24/7, and you can submit a claim online or by calling the customer service number. When a technician comes to your house to repair or replace a covered item, you pay an $85 service call fee.
For a free quote from Choice Home Warranty, fill out this easy online form or call 929-400-6165.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $35.83–$37.50
Service Fee: $75
If you're looking for an affordable home warranty, consider Select Home Warranty. It's our top choice for budget shoppers because of its low monthly rates and service fee.
Select offers a plan that covers appliances, a plan that covers systems, and a combination plan that provides coverage for both. Additionally, the company offers add-on coverage for things like your septic system, lawn sprinkler system, roof leaks, sump pump, and well pump.
When a covered item in your home needs a repair or replacement, call Select to report the issue or fill out a form online. Select's team is available 24/7 to process claims and will assign a local technician to your home.
To get a free quote from Select Home Warranty, fill out this simple online form or call 888-370-3956.
Number of Plans: 2
Average Monthly Cost: $25–$39.50
Service Fee: $75
If you're looking for a home warranty company that offers generous coverage limits on systems and appliances, we recommend First American Home Warranty. Not only does First American have high coverage caps, but it also offers a First Class Upgrade that protects against cosmetic damage and pays for the expenses related to the removal or hauling away of an appliance.
Homeowners can choose between the Basic Plan and the Premier Plan. They both cover essential home systems and appliances, but the Premier Plan offers more coverage and includes protection for items such as your refrigerator, washer, and dryer. First American also offers the following add-ons to customize your coverage plan: pool, spa, central air conditioning, and well pump.
For a free quote from First American Home Warranty, fill out this easy online form or call 833-777-0049.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $48–$58
Service Fee: $75
Amazon Home Warranty has a network of over 40,000 licensed and certified contractors across the U.S.., but its dedication to customer service—agents are available 24/7 and will contact a contractor within 48 hours of receiving your claim—is what really impresses us.
Whether you're looking for coverage for your appliances, systems, or both, Amazon Home Warranty has a plan to meet your needs. It also provides coverage for a variety of add-ons, including your pool, well pump, septic system, and whole-house humidifier.
Get a free quote from Amazon Home Warranty by filling out this easy online form or calling 866-605-8194.
Number of Plans: 2
Average Monthly Cost: $45.33–$52
Service Fee: $75
Total Home Protection is another great option for comprehensive and affordable home warranty coverage in Philadelphia. The company doesn't require a long-term contract or inspection to get started, and it has a team of experienced contractors to make quick repairs and replacements.
Total Home Protection offers two home warranty plans, a Gold Plan and a Platinum Plan, and provides coverage for 19 different add-ons. The Gold Plan covers basic home systems and appliances while the Platinum Plan covers everything under the Gold Plan, plus two air conditioning units, two heating systems, a refrigerator, a clothes washer, and a clothes dryer. Add-on coverage ranges from $3–$13 per item per month depending on the type of item you need covered.
For a free quote from Total Home Protection, fill out this simple online form or call 478-210-5091.
Do I need a home inspection before I enroll in coverage?
Most home warranty companies don't require an inspection of your systems and appliances before coverage begins. Check with your provider to determine if a home inspection is necessary.
What is not covered under my home warranty plan?
While a home warranty covers major home appliances and systems, many companies won't cover your items if they're not in working condition at the start of coverage or if they're damaged by misuse or a lack of proper maintenance. Additionally, home warranties won't cover items that have been stolen or damaged due to weather.
How can I file a claim for my broken items?
To submit a claim and request service for a covered item, fill out a form on your home warranty company's website or call the customer service line. Most companies are available to assist you 24 hours a day, seven days a week.