The 4 Best Home Warranty Companies in Pennsylvania

If you're a homeowner in Pennsylvania, chances are you will have to deal with repairs to your major items and systems at some point. Whether it's your air conditioning unit, electrical system, or washing machine, nothing lasts forever, and a home warranty plan can protect you from having to pay thousands of dollars for repairs.
There are dozens of home warranty companies that all promise to save you money and provide you with peace of mind, but some are better than others. Our team has conducted extensive research on the best home warranty companies in the business, and we're here to help you find the right fit. We accounted for a variety of factors, including cost, plan structure, network of technicians, and availability, and we think these companies are all great choices for any Pennsylvania resident.
The best home warranty companies in Pennsylvania are:
All prices in this article reflect sample quotes received for single family homes under 5,000 square feet.
American Home Shield (AHS) is our top overall pick for Pennsylvania residents. As one of the oldest home warranty providers in the United States, operating since 1971, AHS has developed a reputation for dependable and comprehensive coverage.
AHS offers three plans with a variety of add-on coverage options. Customers can choose between the Appliances Plan, the Systems Plan, and the Combo Plan.
Here's what's covered:
The Appliances Plan
The Systems Plan
The Combo Plan covers everything in both the Appliances Plan and the Systems Plan.
A perk of using AHS as your service provider is the ability to customize your service call fee. You can choose a $75, $100, or $125 service call fee, and your monthly rate will reflect your choice. If you choose a higher service call fee, your monthly rate will be lower, and vice versa. Listed below is what each plan costs with each service fee option:
$75 Service Fee:
$100 Service Fee:
$125 Service Fee:
American Home Shield offers a few add-ons, like well pump, septic tank, and pool coverage, which are standard to the home warranty industry. It also offers an Electronics Plan by Asurion, which covers TVs, laptops, gaming systems, and smart home products.
AHS has an extensive network of independent contractors ready to be deployed, but oftentimes, customers have a trusted technician who they’ve done business with for years. With AHS, you are free to use your own contractor, as long as you get them approved before repairs are made.
American Home Shield's website claims it has paid over $2 billion in warranty claims over the last five years. It is a dependable and reputable company, and we recommend getting a free quote today by calling 844-529-9298 or completing this form.
Choice Home Warranty is a national home warranty provider and is our top choice for homeowners with older homes. This is due in part to Choice's simple limits of liability and comprehensive coverage for older items. Usually, companies set a cap on how many dollars will be paid toward repairs, and these amounts change depending on the item or system. Choice maintains a $3,000 limit on all items, which is simple and easy to understand.
Choice offers just two plans, the Basic Plan and the Total Plan. Here's what's covered by each:
The Basic Plan
The Total Plan
Many homeowners will notice that they would have to upgrade to the Total Plan to insure some of their most important items, which may be a big drawback for some homeowners. Regardless, we are impressed with these plans and their corresponding prices, which are listed below.
Basic Plan: $41.69 per month
Total Plan: $50.00 per month
The Total Plan costs less than $10 extra per month, and it includes the items most important to many homeowners, as well as the entirety of the Basic Plan. Choice Home Warranty's service fee is on the lower end of the home warranty industry spectrum as well, with customers paying between $60 and $85 on average. These low rates are particularly helpful if you have old appliances and expect to be making service requests often.
Choice, like most other companies, offers add-on coverage in case items important to you were left off the Total Plan. Add-on coverage includes septic tank, well pump, pool/spa, roof leak, and second refrigerator options.
Choice Home Warranty has a 24/7 online portal and phone number available for making requests. For more information on service exclusions, add-on coverage, and a sample contract, we recommend calling 929-400-6165 or getting a free online quote today.
Select Home Warranty is another national provider that serves every state but Alaska. Select has developed a reputation for affordability in the home warranty industry, which is why it is our top choice for homeowners shopping on a budget.
Select offers three plans—the Bronze Care Plan, the Gold Care Plan, and the Platinum Care Plan. The Bronze Care Plan covers appliances, the Gold Care Plan covers major home systems, and the Platinum Care Plan includes all coverage offered by both the Bronze and Gold Care Plans plus a few extra items. Here's what's specifically covered by each:
Bronze Care
Gold Care
Platinum Care
Select has add-on coverage available, with fairly standard options like pool, well pump, and septic system coverage, but it also offers the rarely found option of free roof leak coverage.
Select Home Warranty's coverage isn't quite as comprehensive as American Home Shield's Combo Plan, but Select Home Warranty's prices are hard to beat. Each Select plan comes with a standard $75 service call fee, and there are no limits placed on how many repairs can be made during your contract. Here's what each plan costs:
Bronze Care: $36 per month
Gold Care: $36 per month
Platinum Care: $42 per month
These rates are extremely competitive in the industry. Despite only being in business since 2012, Select offers 24/7 service, meaning that customers can submit claims either online or over the phone at any time, and service will be initiated shortly. At that point, you're responsible for the service call fee, then Select will take care of the rest. We recommend getting a free quote today by calling 888-370-3956 or filling out this simple online form.
First American Home Warranty is our top choice for homeowners who need complete coverage for their items and systems. Not all states have access to First American Home Warranty, although Pennsylvania is among the 35 states it serves.
First American Home Warranty has two plans—the Basic Plan and the Premier Plan. The Basic Plan covers appliances, while the Premier Plan covers appliances and systems. Here's a full list of what each plan covers:
Basic Plan
Premier Plan
Many homeowners will instantly notice that First American does not cover air conditioning in either of its standard plans. Instead, it offers air conditioning coverage as an add-on for a few extra dollars per month.
First American Home Warranty's coverage options aren't quite as versatile as other companies that have separate plans with only appliances and only systems, but we are impressed with the depth of coverage. For instance, many items, such as your laundry appliances, electrical system, and air conditioning, do not have a set dollar limit for repairs. When limits are set, they are very generous, like First American's $3,500 limit on repairs to your refrigerator.
First American also offers very competitive pricing to accompany its generous coverage. Your service fee with First American will be $75, and you are free to make as many service calls as you like during your contract term. Here's what each plan costs:
Basic Plan: $32.00 per month
Premier Plan: $43.50 per month
If you're willing to pay a few extra dollars per month to cover air conditioning, we think First American is a great choice for a home warranty. Its coverage is complete, and in most instances you won't have to worry about paying out of pocket after repairs are made. Get a free quote today.
What is a home warranty and do I need one?
A home warranty is a contract between you and a service provider that shields you from expensive repairs due to wear and tear. Typically, there are plans to protect your appliances, like your kitchen and laundry appliances, and your systems, like your HVAC and electrical systems. Home warranty companies usually offer optional coverage to cover anything else in and around your home, like your pool or septic system. Each company is different, and we recommend getting several quotes from different providers before making a decision on coverage.
Additionally, home warranties will often increase the value of your home, making them useful for homeowners, home buyers, real estate agents, and home sellers alike.
How can I file a claim for my broken items and systems?
Filing a claim is easy with all of our top home warranty providers. Usually, there is an online form or telephone number available for submitting claims 24/7. Your home warranty company will then reach out to an in-network technician, and you'll pay a service fee before repairs are made.
What is excluded from my home warranty coverage?
Each provider has a slightly different list of exclusions, so it's worth getting a free quote and sample contract for a complete list. Usually, items that do not contribute to an item or system's general use are excluded. For example, the knobs on your laundry machines, the baskets in your dishwasher, and the clock on your oven are not usually included.