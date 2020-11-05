Home Warranty of America Reviews & Coverage — Is It Worth It?

When your home’s major systems and appliances break down over time, a home warranty is sometimes the only thing standing between you and hundreds of dollars in unexpected costs. To avoid such a predicament, it’s worth considering whether a home warranty is right for you.
Home Warranty of America (HWA) can provide you with comprehensive coverage for your home at a reasonable price. In this Home Warranty of America review, we take a look at the provider’s plan offerings and prices, and we dive into some customer reviews from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website. Find out if HWA is the best home warranty provider for your needs, and compare its costs with free quotes from American Home Shield, Choice Home Warranty, and Amazon Home Warranty.
You can get a custom quote from our top recommended provider, American Home Shield, by calling 844-529-9298 or by completing this form.
In this article:
Home Warranty of America has been in business since 1996, picking up an accreditation from the Better Business Bureau in 1999. It is based in Illinois and offers nationwide service. HWA is a partner of Direct Energy, another reputed company.
Home Warranty of America carries two plans—the Premier Plan and the Premier Plus Plan—with a handful of additional coverage options available. The Premier Plan is surprisingly broad for its price. Most plans at this price cover either home systems or appliances, but the Premier Plan covers both. The Premier Plus Plan doesn’t cover many more items than the Premier Plan, but your depth of coverage is increased.
Both plans include:
The Premier Plus plan covers all these items as well, but more comprehensively, and includes air conditioning and wall units with the package. For fewer than $10 extra per month, you can deepen your coverage. Add-on coverage is also available for a small extra fee per item. Some items and systems available to add are:
For a full list of items covered, download a sample contract from Home Warranty of America’s website. Some states have slightly different plan offerings. Check HWA’s website for your state’s specific plans.
Despite its thorough coverage, Home Warranty of America maintains several exclusions on its service. Some excluded items and systems include:
These are general exclusions to a HWA policy. For a complete list of exclusions, download a sample contract or call an agent today.
A coverage limit is how much your warranty provider will pay for repairs before you have to cover the rest. Home Warranty of America, like all warranty providers, holds limits on its policies.
Here are some of its coverage limits on popular items and systems:
Your limits may vary depending on your plan or state. Check with an agent or receive a free quote for a complete list.
We’ve found Home Warranty of America to be a reasonably priced home warranty provider. The Premier Plan costs $41.15 per month, and the Premier Plus Plan costs $50.38 per month with a standard $100 service call fee. If you’d prefer to lower your service call fee to $75, the monthly rate increases slightly to $44.62 for the Premier Plan and $53.46 per month for the Premier Plus Plan. All prices are for a single-family home under 5,000 square feet. Your prices may vary slightly based on your location and the size of your home.
Home Warranty of America makes submitting service claims simple. It has an online portal and customer service hotline available 24/7. If it is determined that your home needs service, HWA claims that it will dispatch a technician within 48 hours, which is slow for the industry. You are responsible for paying the service fee upon service.
If your service requires ordering parts, HWA will take care of this step for you; there is a purchasing team on staff that will order the parts themselves.
We’ve compiled a few reviews from customers on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website to help you get a pulse on how consumers feel about Home Warranty of America. As with many home warranty providers, some customers have been dissatisfied with the speed of service and difficulty in getting services approved. If you’re willing to wait, however, some customers have said their policy was worth the money.
“My A/C went out so I submitted my first claim. Within 8 hours I had a call back from an HVAC company that was able to schedule me right away. My A/C was fixed within an hour of the repair man's arrival. The whole process was easy and painless.” - Bill F.
“They fully covered what was expected but sent the part to the wrong side of the country and then it took them a month to send it to the right place. Customer Service reps were nice but absolutely useless in fixing any of the purchasing departments mistakes or helping us to get the correct information.” - Jasmine H.
“This is a horrible company, please stay away. Nobody knows what they are doing, the vendors they are working with are incompetent. We had 2 claims and had so many problems with each of them. Do not waste your money or time with this crooked company.” - Mike A.
“I've had a very bad experience with HWA regarding an A/C, but it seems like they have stepped up their game. They seem to be on top of things once a claim is filed by contacting me to make sure the process has begun. Overall, it has been worth the money but I do check out reviews before I accept the service people. The last person that came (plumber) was very very nice and did an excellent job! Hopefully this is HWA getting better!” - Margaret P.
Home Warranty of America is a reputable company in the home warranty industry that offers flexible plans with comprehensive coverage at a reasonable price. HWA’s customer service is a bit slower than other top providers, with a 48-hour wait time, but it can still be a money-saving choice for you and your home. We encourage our readers to seek quotes from a variety of the best home warranty companies, however.
Of the dozens of home warranty providers we have reviewed, our favorites include Choice Home Warranty, Amazon Home Warranty, Select Home Warranty, and American Home Shield. Our researchers found Choice Home Warranty to be our favorite pick for older homes, while Amazon Home Warranty provided the best customer service, Select Home Warranty offered the best prices, and American Home Shield was the best overall provider.
If you’re looking to purchase a home warranty, get a free quote from the providers below.
Does my policy with Home Warranty of America cover pre-existing conditions?
No, your HWA policy does not repair or replace your items or systems if they’re broken as a result of conditions that existed before the contract starts.
How can I cancel my warranty?
You are free to cancel at any time. If you cancel within the first 30 days of your contract, Home Warranty of America will offer a full refund as long as no requests for repair have been made.
Will Home Warranty of America haul away my old appliances?
No, not normally. There is an OrangePlus add-on available for purchase, which will include hauling away old items. However, for an additional fee, your service provider will often haul your old appliances away.
How can I pay for my Home Warranty of America plan?
Home Warranty of America offers a variety of payment options. Your plan can be purchased by month or by year. If you choose monthly payments, your plan will be automatically renewed after. You may pay by credit card, checking account, or personal check. HWA will not perform service unless the balance has been paid in full.