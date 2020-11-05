Home Warranty of America Reviews & Coverage — Is It Worth It?

“I've had a very bad experience with HWA regarding an A/C, but it seems like they have stepped up their game. They seem to be on top of things once a claim is filed by contacting me to make sure the process has begun. Overall, it has been worth the money but I do check out reviews before I accept the service people. The last person that came (plumber) was very very nice and did an excellent job! Hopefully this is HWA getting better!” - Margaret P.