The 5 Best Home Warranty Companies in North Carolina (2021)

A home warranty helps cover the cost of repairs on your home systems and appliances when they break down due to normal wear and tear. Without a home warranty, these expenses can really add up.
Our team carefully reviewed the top home warranty providers in the industry and recommends reaching out to several of the companies listed below to receive a free quote. Check out our five picks for the best home warranty companies in North Carolina.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $39.99–$49.99
Service Fee: $75, $100, or $125
American Home Shield (AHS) is a leader in the home warranty industry, serving over 1.8 million members around the country (the only state it doesn't operate in is Alaska). With AHS, your older appliances and systems are still covered, and no inspections or maintenance records are required for your coverage to start.
AHS offers an Appliances Plan, a Systems Plan, and a Combo Plan. The Combo combines the Appliances and Systems plans into one comprehensive package, covering a total of 21 items. Optional add-ons include guest house coverage, a plan for electronics, and pool protection.
The company has a nationwide network of licensed contractors, but customers have the option to choose their own technician. They can also choose between three service fees and will save money on their premiums by opting for a higher service fee.
To learn more about American Home Shield's coverage options, we recommend getting a free quote online or calling a customer service agent at 844-529-9298.
Number of Plans: 2
Average Monthly Cost: $36–$44
Service Fee: $85
Choice Home Warranty has been a leading home warranty provider since 2008, serving every state but California and Oklahoma. Choice is our top pick for older homes because it covers items regardless of age so long as they're in good working condition when your warranty begins.
Customers can choose the Basic Plan, which protects a combination of 14 appliances and systems, or the Total Plan, which covers everything under the Basic Plan and adds coverage for your refrigerator, air conditioning, clothes washer, and clothes dryer. Additional coverage for items like a pool, sump pump, and leaky roof is available for a small fee.
Unlike most companies that have complicated service contracts and coverage limits, Choice's limit of liability across the board is $3,000 per item. If you're interested in a Choice Home Warranty plan, get a free quote online or call Choice at 929-400-6165 for more details.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $39.99–$59.99
Service Fee: $60
Liberty Home Guard is a relatively new home warranty company, but it has developed a reputation for dependability due to its strict vetting process for independent contractors. All work performed by an in-network contractor comes with a 60-day workmanship guarantee, and all independent contractors are regularly evaluated for quality control.
Liberty Home Guard offers three plans: a plan that covers appliances, a plan that covers systems, and a third comprehensive plan that covers both. Liberty's prices are flexible and depend on your home's size and location. The Total Home Guard plan starts at about $1.50 per day, and the Appliance Guard and Systems Guard plans start at just $1 per day.
For a personalized quote, fill out this simple online form or call 866-452-9107.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $42–$52
Service Fee: $75
Since opening for business in 2009, Amazon Home Warranty has built a network of over 40,000 licensed contractors around the U.S. that can provide homeowners with quick repairs. AHW is our top choice for customer service due to its high satisfaction ratings and 90-day parts guarantee for all repairs.
Amazon Home Warranty customers can choose from three plans. The Essential Appliances Plan covers eight kitchen and laundry appliances while the Major Systems Plan covers eight systems, including your home's water heater and air conditioner. The Combo Plan consists of all 16 items listed under the Essential Appliances and Major Systems plans, plus it adds protection for your garbage disposal, exhaust fans, and doorbells. AHW also has 23 add-on options for even more coverage.
To get a free quote from Amazon Home Warranty, fill out this easy online form or call 866-605-8194.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $27.99–$61.99
Service Fee: $100, $125, or $150
Cinch Home Services is one of the most experienced home warranty companies in the industry. Since 1978, Cinch has aimed to simplify home warranties, providing peace of mind through generous service guarantees. Homeowners with a Cinch home warranty can receive protection against rust and corrosion, discounts on new appliances, protection for pre-existing conditions, and a 180-day workmanship guarantee.
Cinch Home Services offers three plans: an Appliances Plan, a Built-in Systems Plan, and a Complete Home Plan. The Complete Home Plan covers an impressive 31 items and includes a homeowners insurance deductible reimbursement, which reimburses you up to $500 if you file a homeowners insurance claim. While Cinch's service fees are slightly higher than the industry standard, we like that customers can choose a higher service fee for a lower monthly rate.
For more information on Cinch, request a free quote online or call an agent at 888-520-1711.
What is a home system?
Home systems are essential to the functionality or comfort of your home. In general, a home warranty will cover systems like your air conditioning, heating, water heater, electrical, and plumbing.
How soon can I submit claims after purchasing a home warranty?
Most home warranty companies have a 30-day waiting period before you can submit a claim. This is to prevent customers from purchasing a home warranty to fix an item that's already broken.
Does my home warranty cover weather damage?Generally, no. Home warranties cover your appliances and systems that stop working due to normal wear and tear. Weather-related incidents are usually covered by a home insurance policy.